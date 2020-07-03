New York, July 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "United States Public Safety LTE Market By Infrastructure, By Services, By Deployment Model, By Application, By Region, Forecast & Opportunities, 2024" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05916709/?utm_source=GNW



United States public safety LTE market is expected to grow at a formidable CAGR during the forecast period.The United States public safety LTE market is driven by the increase in the use of the commercial mobile broadband on account of the falling prices of 3G, 4G and Wi-Fi network services.



Additionally, benefits such as flexibility, cost-effectiveness, high reliability, ease of handling, remote management, zero-touch deployment, among others associated with public safety LTE market are further anticipated to propel the market through 2024. Moreover, government initiatives toward public safety, interoperability concerns and rising demand for unmanned operations and remote surveillance are further expected to supplement the growth of United States public safety LTE market during over the coming years.



The United States public safety LTE market is segmented based on infrastructure, services, deployment model, application, company and region.Based on deployment model, the market can be fragmented into private, commercial and hybrid.



The hybrid segment is expected to register the highest growth in the market due to the high cost incurred in adopting the completely dedicated private safety network therefore government agencies prefer opting for hybrid models.



Major players operating in the United States public safety LTE market include General Dynamics Corporation, Motorola Solutions, Inc., Cisco Systems, Inc., AT&T Inc., Sonim Technologies Inc., Nokia Corporation, Cobham Mission Systems, Bittium USA, Inc., NEC Corporation of America, Samsung Electronics Corporation Limited and others.



Objective of the Study:



• To analyze and forecast the market size of United States public safety LTE market.

• To classify and forecast United States public safety LTE market based on offering, technology, application, company and regional distribution.

• To identify drivers and challenges for United States public safety LTE market.

• To examine competitive developments such as expansions, new product launches, mergers & acquisitions, etc., in United States public safety LTE market.

• To identify and analyze the profile of leading players operating in United States public safety LTE market.

The analyst performed both primary as well as exhaustive secondary research for this study.Initially, the analyst sourced a list of manufacturers across the region.



Subsequently, the analyst conducted primary research surveys with the identified companies.While interviewing, the respondents were also enquired about their competitors.



Through this technique, the analyst could include the manufacturers which could not be identified due to the limitations of secondary research. The analyst examined the manufacturers, distribution channels and presence of all major players across the region.

The analyst calculated the market size of United States public safety LTE market using a bottom-up approach, wherein data for various end-user segments was recorded and forecast for the future years. The analyst sourced these values from the industry experts and company representatives and externally validated through analyzing historical data of these product types and applications for getting an appropriate, overall market size.



Various secondary sources such as company websites, news articles, press releases, company annual reports, investor presentations and financial reports were also studied by the analyst.



Key Target Audience:



• Public safety LTE service providers, vendors and other stakeholders

• Government bodies such as regulating authorities and policy makers

• Organizations, forums and alliances related to public safety LTE

• Market research and consulting firms

The study is useful in providing answers to several critical questions that are important for the industry stakeholders such as manufacturers, suppliers and partners, end users, etc., besides allowing them in strategizing investments and capitalizing on market opportunities.



Report Scope:



In this report, United States public safety LTE market has been segmented into following categories, in addition to the industry trends which have also been detailed below:

• Market, By Infrastructure:

o E-UTRAN

o EPC

o Others

• Market, By Services:

o Consulting

o Integration

o Maintenance

o Others

• Market, By Deployment Model:

o Private

o Commercial

o Hybrid

• Market, By Application:

o Law Enforcement

o Firefighting Services

o Disaster Management

o Others

• Market, By Region:

o North-East

o Mid-West

o West

o South



Competitive Landscape



Company Profiles: Detailed analysis of the major companies present in United States public safety LTE market.



