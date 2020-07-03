New York, July 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "United States 3D Printing Metals Market By Form, By Type, By Manufacturing Process, By End User Industry, Competition, Forecast & Opportunities, 2025" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05916707/?utm_source=GNW



United States 3D printing metals market is expected to grow at an impressive rate through 2025.Rising demand for 3D printing metal for various applications in aerospace and defence industry such as manufacturing of aircraft engines and components, as well as the expiry of various technology patents, is likely to boost the market growth.



Moreover, growing investments in research & development activities by the manufactures have been positively facilitating manufacturing of components, thereby driving the growth of 3D printing metals market in the country.Additionally, low waste generation, cost-effectiveness, and greater design flexibility associated with additive manufacturing are some of the major factors responsible for the market growth.



However, the United States 3D printing metals market is likely to get subdued over the forecast period owing to the limiting size of the products that can be printed.

The United States 3D printing metals market is segmented based on form, type, manufacturing process, end user industry, region and company.Based on form, the market is bifurcated into powder and filament.



Out of which, powder form dominated the market until 2019 and accounted for around 95% of the total revenue generated.The growth is accredited to growing usage of powders in pure metal equipment manufacturing.



In addition to this, powder in pure metal form helps in easing printing process by ensuring free flow of particles. The filament segment is poised to grow at a robust CAGR during the forecast period because of cost advantages offered by filament over metal powder.

Major players operating in the United States 3D printing metals market include Stratasys Ltd., GE Additive, Proto Labs, Inc., LPW Technology Ltd., Pollen AM Inc., Materialise NV, Renishaw Inc, Hoganas AB, Carpenter Technology Corporation and others.



Years considered for this report:



Historical Years: 2015–2018

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Period: 2021–2025



Objective of the Study:



• To analyze and forecast the market size of United States 3D printing metals market.

• To classify and forecast United States 3D printing metals market based on form, type, manufacturing process, end user industry, company and regional distribution.

• To identify drivers and challenges for United States 3D printing metals market.

• To examine competitive developments such as expansions, new product launches, mergers & acquisitions, etc., in United States 3D printing metals market.

• To conduct pricing analysis for United States 3D printing metals market.

• To identify and analyze the profile of leading players operating in United States 3D printing metals market.

The analyst performed both primary as well as exhaustive secondary research for this study.Initially, the analyst sourced a list of manufacturers across the region.



Subsequently, the analyst conducted primary research surveys with the identified companies.While interviewing, the respondents were also enquired about their competitors.



Through this technique, the analyst could include the manufacturers which could not be identified due to the limitations of secondary research. The analyst examined the manufacturers, distribution channels and presence of all major players across the region.

The analyst calculated the market size of United States 3D printing metals market using a bottom-up approach, wherein data for various end-user segments was recorded and forecast for the future years. The analyst sourced these values from the industry experts and company representatives and externally validated through analyzing historical data of these product types and applications for getting an appropriate, overall market size.



Various secondary sources such as company websites, news articles, press releases, company annual reports, investor presentations and financial reports were also studied by the analyst.



Key Target Audience:



• 3D printing metals manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and other stakeholders

• Government bodies such as regulating authorities and policy makers

• Organizations, forums and alliances related to 3D printing metals

• Market research and consulting firms

The study is useful in providing answers to several critical questions that are important for the industry stakeholders such as manufacturers and partners, end users, etc., besides allowing them in strategizing investments and capitalizing on market opportunities.



Report Scope:



In this report, United States 3D printing metals market has been segmented into following categories, in addition to the industry trends which have also been detailed below:

• Market, By Form:

o Powder

o Filament

• Market, By Type:

o Titanium

o Nickel

o Stainless Steel

o Aluminium

• Market, By Manufacturing Process:

o Direct Metal Laser Sintering (DMLS)

o Selective Laser Melting (SLM)

o Others

• Market, By End User Industry:

o Aerospace & Defence

o Automotive

o Medical & Dental

• Regions:

o West

o Northeast

o Midwest

o South



Competitive Landscape



Company Profiles: Detailed analysis of the major companies present in United States 3D printing metals market.



Available Customizations:



With the given market data, we offers customizations according to a company’s specific needs. The following customization options are available for the report:



Company Information



• Detailed analysis and profiling of additional market players (up to five).





