Germany is among the top 20 countries in terms of GDP per capita.The vast majority of the population can afford commercial baby food, and high quality standards, often seen as meaning organic food, are demanded by most consumers.



Unusually, the largest category in the baby food sector is not baby milks but meals & drinks, which accounted for 52% of value sales in 2019 and for 74% of volume sales.



Despite the already large size of this category, sales have continued to grow, and as a result meals & drinks have increased their share of total sales.Milks form the second-largest category, accounting for 20% of volume and 38% of value.



Finger foods have also seen a large increase in share: by 2019 the category accounted for 3% of retail sales, compared with 2.4% in 2013. The growth has been particularly strong in value terms due to the trend toward modern snacks and cereal bars, which have higher per kg prices than traditional biscuits.



- A larger baby population has stimulated sales to some extent and led to increases of 30.5% in retail value to €831 million (US$931 million) and 12.9% in consumption between 2013 and 2019.

- Consumption of baby milks within Germany per baby aged 0-3 years old has fallen by 8% over the period 2013-2019, largely as a result of an increase in breastfeeding.

- Imports of baby food rose steeply in volume between 2012 and 2017 (+230%) to 128654 tons but fell back slightly in 2018. Exports have been on an upward trend and stood at 111182 tons in 2018, valued at €777 million (US$917 million), with milks & cereals accounting for the bulk of this total.

- The sector is dominated by Hipp and Danone, which together took 67% of value sales in 2019. In third and fourth places, respectively, are DMK (Humana, now plus Alete and Milasan) and Nestlé (mainly the Beba brand).

- Between 2019 and 2025 volume sales are expected to grow by only 1.1% to 112174 tons. Retail sales should see an increase of some 18% to €978 million, although at constant 2019 prices this is equivalent to only 5%. Overall per capita intake per baby aged 0-3 years is forecast to rise by 2% to 48kg by 2025.



