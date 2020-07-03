HALF-YEAR LIQUIDITY CONTRACT STATEMENT
Paris, 3 July 2020,
Under the liquidity contract entered into between ASSYSTEM S.A. (ISIN: FR0000074148 - ASY) and Kepler Chevreux, the following resources appeared on the liquidity account on 30 June 2020:
As a reminder:
• the following resources appeared on the last half year statement on 31 Decembre 2019 on the liquidity account:
• the following resources appeared on the liquidity account when the activity started:
The liquidity agreement complies with the AMF Decision n°2018-01 dated 2 July 2018, introducing liquidity agreements on equity securities as permitted market practice.
ABOUT ASSYSTEM
Assystem is an international engineering group. As a key participant in the industry for over 50 years, the Group supports its clients in managing their capital expenditure throughout their asset life cycles. Assystem S.A is listed on Euronext Paris. For more information please visit www.assystem.com
CONTACT
Philippe Chevallier
CFO & Deputy CEO
Tél : +33 (0)1 41 25 28 07
|Buy Side
|Sell Side
|Number of executions
|Number of shares
|Traded volume in EUR
|Number of executions
|Number of shares
|Traded volume in EUR
|Total
|1,132
|51,053
|1,258,051.02
|773
|37,679
|926,370.83
|02/01/2020
|14
|701
|22,761.47
|7
|601
|19,652.70
|03/01/2020
|-
|-
|-
|7
|498
|16,294.56
|06/01/2020
|34
|1,100
|36,124.00
|9
|736
|24,840.00
|07/01/2020
|1
|1
|32.60
|4
|33
|1,082.07
|08/01/2020
|9
|900
|28,917.00
|10
|600
|19,548.00
|09/01/2020
|-
|-
|-
|23
|868
|28,557.20
|10/01/2020
|2
|100
|3,310.00
|3
|200
|6,670.00
|13/01/2020
|-
|-
|-
|8
|600
|20,280.00
|14/01/2020
|12
|521
|17,552.49
|5
|207
|7,075.26
|15/01/2020
|19
|533
|17,775.55
|4
|201
|6,803.85
|16/01/2020
|4
|212
|7,023.56
|2
|200
|6,690.00
|17/01/2020
|1
|2
|66.80
|12
|358
|12,039.54
|20/01/2020
|4
|31
|1,056.48
|12
|731
|24,985.58
|21/01/2020
|8
|570
|19,408.50
|1
|100
|3,465.00
|22/01/2020
|5
|116
|3,977.64
|12
|500
|17,200.00
|23/01/2020
|28
|882
|29,802.78
|2
|6
|207.30
|24/01/2020
|-
|-
|-
|14
|611
|20,761.78
|27/01/2020
|19
|899
|30,107.51
|1
|1
|34.30
|28/01/2020
|14
|636
|20,822.64
|5
|364
|11,990.16
|29/01/2020
|5
|200
|6,530.00
|-
|-
|-
|30/01/2020
|30
|1,286
|41,036.26
|-
|-
|-
|31/01/2020
|1
|14
|438.20
|-
|-
|-
|03/02/2020
|13
|600
|18,570.00
|1
|1
|31.75
|04/02/2020
|13
|527
|16,041.88
|-
|-
|-
|05/02/2020
|2
|100
|3,070.00
|28
|1,000
|31,170.00
|06/02/2020
|10
|508
|16,002.00
|20
|606
|19,288.98
|07/02/2020
|3
|100
|3,190.00
|11
|793
|25,368.07
|10/02/2020
|3
|86
|2,734.80
|-
|-
|-
|11/02/2020
|-
|-
|-
|24
|1,000
|32,570.00
|12/02/2020
|1
|1
|33.10
|4
|138
|4,567.80
|13/02/2020
|4
|40
|1,308.40
|1
|1
|33.00
|14/02/2020
|-
|-
|-
|3
|200
|6,650.00
|17/02/2020
|-
|-
|-
|2
|100
|3,340.00
|18/02/2020
|6
|255
|8,394.60
|-
|-
|-
|19/02/2020
|35
|701
|22,831.57
|1
|1
|32.80
|20/02/2020
|9
|265
|8,559.50
|1
|1
|32.45
|21/02/2020
|20
|937
|29,759.12
|1
|1
|32.10
|24/02/2020
|23
|1,194
|36,584.16
|-
|-
|-
|25/02/2020
|15
|385
|11,523.05
|-
|-
|-
|26/02/2020
|1
|100
|2,970.00
|1
|100
|3,000.00
|27/02/2020
|18
|1,201
|34,889.05
|1
|1
|29.80
|28/02/2020
|39
|1,900
|52,174.00
|-
|-
|-
|02/03/2020
|-
|-
|-
|14
|901
|25,137.90
|03/03/2020
|-
|-
|-
|17
|414
|11,823.84
|04/03/2020
|-
|-
|-
|10
|485
|14,040.75
|06/03/2020
|5
|180
|5,130.00
|1
|1
|28.80
|09/03/2020
|29
|1,321
|36,353.92
|-
|-
|-
|10/03/2020
|66
|2,400
|62,280.00
|1
|8
|220.00
|11/03/2020
|28
|998
|24,610.68
|-
|-
|-
|12/03/2020
|73
|3,400
|76,874.00
|-
|-
|-
|13/03/2020
|2
|200
|4,250.00
|1
|100
|2,270.00
|16/03/2020
|48
|3,000
|56,370.00 -
|-
|-
|17/03/2020
|8
|331
|5,689.89
|-
|-
|-
|18/03/2020
|13
|469
|8,080.87
|13
|700
|12,411.00
|19/03/2020
|10
|601
|10,727.85
|4
|156
|2,859.48
|20/03/2020
|1
|100
|1,820.00
|15
|545
|9,951.70
|23/03/2020
|19
|1,000
|17,630.00
|15
|685
|12,439.60
|24/03/2020
|-
|-
|-
|26
|876
|16,416.24
|25/03/2020
|5
|204
|3,947.40
|13
|639
|12,479.67
|26/03/2020
|-
|-
|-
|6
|400
|7,940.00
|27/03/2020
|20
|616
|11,975.04
|2
|100
|2,010.00
|30/03/2020
|15
|1,080
|20,325.60
|4
|200
|3,862.00
|31/03/2020
|10
|800
|14,680.00
|9
|400
|7,580.00
|01/04/2020
|24
|931
|16,655.59
|12
|996
|18,276.60
|02/04/2020
|29
|1,737
|32,534.01
|40
|2,400
|46,200.00
|03/04/2020
|1
|13
|241.02
|3
|100
|1,910.00
|06/04/2020
|2
|119
|2,239.58
|24
|1,052
|20,587.64
|07/04/2020
|9
|544
|10,923.52
|18
|649
|13,187.68
|08/04/2020
|5
|201
|4,009.95
|6
|265
|5,398.05
|09/04/2020
|1
|1
|19.90
|7
|336
|6,874.56
|14/04/2020
|15
|605
|12,190.75
|6
|200
|4,150.00
|15/04/2020
|28
|1,151
|22,133.73
|-
|-
|-
|16/04/2020
|5
|200
|3,710.00
|1
|1
|19.26
|17/04/2020
|6
|400
|7,532.00
|9
|619
|11,921.94
|20/04/2020
|-
|-
|-
|2
|84
|1,612.80
|21/04/2020
|-
|-
|-
|5
|231
|4,469.85
|22/04/2020
|5
|435
|8,191.05
|-
|-
|-
|23/04/2020
|1
|1
|18.72
|1
|1
|18.72
|24/04/2020
|1
|1
|18.88
|4
|201
|3,849.15
|27/04/2020
|-
|-
|-
|1
|3
|57.90
|28/04/2020
|2
|100
|1,900.00
|3
|99
|1,910.70
|29/04/2020
|-
|-
|-
|16
|738
|14,494.32
|30/04/2020
|12
|900
|18,495.00
|35
|1,625
|33,783.75
|04/05/2020
|17
|600
|12,078.00
|-
|-
|-
|05/05/2020
|4
|300
|6,030.00
|4
|400
|8,240.00
|06/05/2020
|-
|-
|-
|1
|1
|20.50
|07/05/2020
|1
|100
|1,990.00
|-
|-
|-
|08/05/2020
|-
|-
|-
|4
|299
|6,129.50
|11/05/2020
|-
|-
|-
|9
|400
|8,372.00
|12/05/2020
|1
|1
|20.75
|1
|1
|20.75
|13/05/2020
|15
|601
|12,170.25
|1
|1
|20.80
|14/05/2020
|12
|800
|15,672.00
|-
|-
|-
|15/05/2020
|1
|1
|19.80
|1
|1
|19.80
|18/05/2020
|-
|-
|-
|9
|400
|7,980.00
|19/05/2020
|-
|-
|-
|5
|500
|10,260.00
|20/05/2020
|14
|901
|18,010.99
|1
|1
|20.25
|21/05/2020
|-
|-
|-
|4
|54
|1,085.40
|22/05/2020
|5
|101
|2,020.00
|8
|447
|9,136.68
|26/05/2020
|1
|100
|2,070.00
|6
|475
|9,970.25
|27/05/2020
|2
|101
|2,121.00
|7
|426
|9,031.20
|28/05/2020
|1
|1
|21.05
|5
|301
|6,471.50
|29/05/2020
|1
|1
|21.35
|6
|301
|6,594.91
|01/06/2020
|-
|-
|-
|4
|234
|5,187.78
|02/06/2020
|1
|1
|22.05
|8
|467
|10,512.17
|03/06/2020
|2
|100
|2,310.00
|13
|900
|20,871.00
|04/06/2020
|2
|200
|4,590.00
|-
|-
|-
|05/06/2020
|-
|-
|-
|6
|300
|7,026.00
|08/06/2020
|4
|200
|4,610.00
|-
|-
|-
|09/06/2020
|21
|1,000
|22,450.00
|-
|-
|-
|10/06/2020
|-
|-
|-
|13
|700
|15,904.00
|11/06/2020
|33
|1,500
|32,850.00
|-
|-
|-
|12/06/2020
|1
|100
|2,110.00
|1
|20
|436.00
|15/06/2020
|5
|200
|4,190.00
|2
|51
|1,111.80
|16/06/2020
|-
|-
|-
|31
|1,550
|34,549.50
|17/06/2020
|4
|378
|8,384.04
|17
|779
|17,885.84
|18/06/2020
|13
|367
|8,323.56
|-
|-
|-
|19/06/2020
|8
|355
|8,030.10
|8
|300
|6,930.00
|22/06/2020
|17
|368
|8,191.68
|1
|1
|22.90
|23/06/2020
|-
|-
|-
|2
|200
|4,530.00
|24/06/2020
|2
|100
|2,230.00
|3
|200
|4,550.00
|25/06/2020
|17
|814
|17,956.84
|-
|-
|-
|26/06/2020
|2
|19
|419.90
|8
|401
|8,962.35
|30/06/2020
|2
|100
|2,200.00
|-
|-
|-
