Paris, July 1st 2020
Half-year liquidity contract statement for CEGEDIM
Under the liquidity contract entered into between CEGEDIM and Kepler Cheuvreux, the following resources appeared on the liquidity account on June 30th 2020 :
- 9,025 shares
- € 133,591.49
- Number of executions on buy side on semester : 216
- Number of executions on sell side on semester : 236
- Traded volume on buy side on semester : 6,135 shares for € 157,719.86
- Traded volume on sell side on semester : 7,110 shares for € 192,695.80
------------------------------------------------------------
As a reminder :
• the following resources appeared on the last half year statement on December 31st 2019 on the liquidity account :
- 10,000 shares
- € 98,615.55
- Number of executions on buy side on semester : 251
- Number of executions on sell side on semester : 250
- Traded volume on buy side on semester : 6,287 shares for € 167,028.70
- Traded volume on sell side on semester : 8,087 shares for € 221,289.32
------------------------------------------------------------
• the following resources appeared on the liquidity account when the activity started :
- 0 shares
- € 250,000.00
The liquidity agreement complies with AMF Decision n° 2018-01 dated 2nd July 2018, introducing liquidity agreements on equity securities as permitted market practice.
|Buy Side
|Sell Side
|Number of executions
|Number of shares
|Traded volume in EUR
|Number of executions
|Number of shares
|Traded volume in EUR
|Total
|216
|6,135
|157,719.86
|236
|7,110
|192,695.80
|02/01/2020
|-
|-
|-
|2
|125
|3,727.50
|03/01/2020
|2
|51
|1,494.30
|1
|1
|29.35
|06/01/2020
|1
|50
|1,450.00
|2
|50
|1,458.00
|07/01/2020
|1
|1
|29.45
|1
|1
|29.45
|08/01/2020
|1
|1
|29.50
|1
|1
|29.50
|09/01/2020
|1
|1
|29.45
|1
|1
|29.45
|10/01/2020
|-
|-
|-
|1
|24
|714.00
|13/01/2020
|1
|25
|733.75
|1
|25
|733.75
|14/01/2020
|-
|-
|-
|1
|5
|147.75
|15/01/2020
|4
|51
|1,504.50
|1
|1
|29.75
|16/01/2020
|-
|-
|-
|5
|314
|9,636.66
|17/01/2020
|-
|-
|-
|4
|57
|1,780.11
|20/01/2020
|-
|-
|-
|2
|25
|773.75
|22/01/2020
|1
|1
|31.15
|1
|1
|31.15
|23/01/2020
|4
|101
|3,071.41
|-
|-
|-
|24/01/2020
|-
|-
|-
|2
|79
|2,524.05
|27/01/2020
|1
|1
|31.40
|1
|1
|31.40
|28/01/2020
|2
|26
|793.26
|2
|11
|344.30
|29/01/2020
|-
|-
|-
|1
|25
|790.00
|30/01/2020
|7
|316
|9,666.44
|1
|1
|31.15
|31/01/2020
|2
|35
|1,051.40
|-
|-
|-
|03/02/2020
|3
|58
|1,728.40
|1
|5
|149.00
|05/02/2020
|-
|-
|-
|3
|265
|8,109.00
|06/02/2020
|3
|9
|275.40
|1
|1
|30.60
|07/02/2020
|2
|100
|3,050.00
|1
|25
|770.00
|11/02/2020
|3
|26
|780.26
|2
|26
|789.10
|13/02/2020
|-
|-
|-
|4
|38
|1,173.82
|19/02/2020
|1
|1
|30.95
|1
|1
|30.95
|20/02/2020
|1
|1
|30.90
|1
|1
|30.90
|24/02/2020
|1
|25
|750.00
|-
|-
|-
|25/02/2020
|3
|110
|3,270.30
|1
|25
|758.75
|26/02/2020
|5
|150
|4,309.50
|-
|-
|-
|27/02/2020
|4
|175
|4,901.75
|-
|-
|-
|28/02/2020
|9
|549
|14,224.59
|9
|265
|7,112.60
|02/03/2020
|7
|500
|13,035.00
|7
|625
|16,737.50
|03/03/2020
|1
|1
|27.15
|7
|110
|3,037.10
|04/03/2020
|1
|1
|27.55
|2
|26
|716.30
|09/03/2020
|5
|225
|5,586.75
|-
|-
|-
|10/03/2020
|2
|101
|2,483.59
|-
|-
|-
|11/03/2020
|5
|174
|4,158.60
|2
|25
|606.25
|12/03/2020
|8
|85
|1,951.60
|-
|-
|-
|13/03/2020
|4
|50
|1,162.50
|-
|-
|-
|16/03/2020
|6
|245
|5,260.15
|2
|100
|2,290.00
|17/03/2020
|10
|328
|6,743.68
|2
|100
|2,300.00
|18/03/2020
|-
|-
|-
|2
|50
|1,075.00
|19/03/2020
|4
|76
|1,597.52
|4
|76
|1,725.96
|20/03/2020
|5
|71
|1,482.48
|2
|26
|624.00
|23/03/2020
|4
|200
|3,942.00
|3
|320
|6,806.40
|26/03/2020
|1
|50
|1,050.00
|1
|20
|449.00
|27/03/2020
|1
|25
|535.00
|2
|105
|2,373.00
|30/03/2020
|1
|10
|225.00
|5
|200
|4,762.00
|31/03/2020
|3
|150
|3,300.00 3
|73
|1,744.70
|01/04/2020
|1
|25
|562.50
|1
|5
|115.00
|02/04/2020
|3
|51
|1,234.71
|10
|371
|9,237.90
|03/04/2020
|2
|26
|607.10
|2
|26
|652.08
|06/04/2020
|-
|-
|-
|2
|26
|650.52
|07/04/2020
|-
|-
|-
|1
|24
|612.00
|08/04/2020
|1
|1
|25.10
|3
|51
|1,297.44
|09/04/2020
|-
|-
|-
|2
|200
|5,120.00
|14/04/2020
|1
|25
|625.00
|1
|10
|261.00
|15/04/2020
|3
|36
|874.08
|2
|26
|683.54
|16/04/2020
|1
|10
|250.00
|4
|45
|1,151.10
|17/04/2020
|-
|-
|-
|6
|270
|7,335.90
|20/04/2020
|1
|1
|26.50
|2
|21
|556.50
|21/04/2020
|1
|1
|27.20
|4
|101
|2,747.20
|22/04/2020
|-
|-
|-
|2
|51
|1,438.20
|23/04/2020
|1
|1
|27.00
|1
|1
|27.00
|24/04/2020
|1
|1
|27.00
|1
|1
|27.00
|27/04/2020
|1
|1
|28.20
|4
|50
|1,417.50
|28/04/2020
|4
|276
|7,421.64
|8
|138
|3,891.60
|29/04/2020
|1
|1
|28.00
|3
|44
|1,296.68
|30/04/2020
|10
|237
|6,538.83
|2
|82
|2,287.80
|04/05/2020
|2
|97
|2,549.16
|-
|-
|-
|05/05/2020
|3
|54
|1,409.94
|1
|1
|26.30
|07/05/2020
|2
|10
|269.00
|4
|100
|2,850.00
|08/05/2020
|1
|1
|26.40
|1
|1
|26.40
|11/05/2020
|2
|20
|532.00
|-
|-
|-
|12/05/2020
|1
|100
|2,700.00
|4
|180
|4,894.20
|14/05/2020
|10
|287
|7,289.80
|1
|1
|27.00
|15/05/2020
|-
|-
|-
|4
|60
|1,558.20
|18/05/2020
|-
|-
|-
|2
|76
|2,039.08
|19/05/2020
|-
|-
|-
|3
|200
|5,380.00
|20/05/2020
|1
|1
|26.80
|1
|1
|26.80
|21/05/2020
|1
|1
|26.30
|1
|1
|26.30
|22/05/2020
|1
|1
|26.40
|1
|1
|26.40
|25/05/2020
|8
|563
|14,553.55
|1
|1
|26.70
|26/05/2020
|3
|39
|1,006.20
|6
|601
|16,154.88
|27/05/2020
|-
|-
|-
|8
|150
|4,117.50
|28/05/2020
|1
|1
|27.20
|2
|11
|307.23
|02/06/2020
|1
|1
|27.00
|4
|56
|1,567.44
|03/06/2020
|1
|1
|28.40
|3
|101
|2,868.40
|04/06/2020
|1
|1
|28.10
|4
|86
|2,472.50
|05/06/2020
|1
|1
|29.10
|3
|126
|3,753.54
|08/06/2020
|1
|1
|30.40
|2
|26
|787.80
|09/06/2020
|-
|-
|-
|4
|75
|2,259.75
|12/06/2020
|3
|25
|700.00
|-
|-
|-
|15/06/2020
|1
|25
|697.50
|2
|25
|710.00
|16/06/2020
|1
|1
|28.40
|1
|1
|28.40
|17/06/2020
|1
|1
|28.80
|1
|1
|28.80
|18/06/2020
|1
|1
|28.60
|1
|1
|28.60
|19/06/2020
|-
|-
|-
|1
|25
|730.00
|22/06/2020
|-
|-
|-
|1
|1
|29.50
|23/06/2020
|-
|-
|-
|4
|374
|11,231.22
|24/06/2020
|-
|-
|-
|2
|25
|747.50
|25/06/2020
|1
|1
|28.80
|1
|1
|28.80
|26/06/2020
|2
|26
|741.00
|1
|1
|28.70
|30/06/2020
|2
|26
|741.52
|1
|1
|28.90
