New York, July 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "United States Human Machine Interface Market By Offering, By Configuration Type, By Sales Channels, By End User Industry, Competition, Forecast & Opportunities, 2025" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05916706/?utm_source=GNW



United States human machine interface (HMI) market is expected to grow at a formidable rate over the forecast period.HMI systems are extensively implemented for plant automation purposes as they help feed inputs along with controlling and monitoring the parameters which are connected to control systems in a plant.



Rapid technological advancements like open platform architecture (OPA), which results in improving migration process, is positively influencing the market in the country.Moreover, development of industrial internet of things (IIoT) coupled with increasing demand for smart automation solutions is anticipated to drive the growth of human machine interface market in the country over the coming years.



Growth in the discrete industries, rising demand for advanced software solutions in manufacturing industries along with high adoption of advanced manufacturing practices are some other factors anticipated to boost the growth of United States human machine interface market through 2025.

The United States human machine interface market is segmented based on offering, configuration type, sales channels, end user industry, region and company.Based on offering, the market is segmented into hardware, software and service.



The hardware segment dominated the market in terms of largest market share until 2019.Hardware segment includes basic HMI, advanced panel-based HMI, and advanced PC-based HMI.



Out of which, the advanced panel-based HMI market is anticipated to witness a high growth during the forecast period which can be attributed to rising demand of mobile HMIs. Additionally, they have high demand in various industries like oil and gas, energy, power, chemical and others., which is positively influencing the segment growth in the country.

Major players operating in the United States human machine interface market include Emersion Electric Co., General Electric Co. Honeywell International Inc., Mitsubishi Electric Corporation, Rockwell Automation, Inc., Siemens AG, ABB Ltd., Schneider Electric SE and others.



Years considered for this report:



Historical Years: 2015–2018

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Period: 2021–2025



Objective of the Study:



• To analyze and forecast the market size of United States human machine interface market.

• To classify and forecast United States human machine interface market based on offering, configuration type, sales channels, end user industry, company and regional distribution.

• To identify drivers and challenges for United States human machine interface market.

• To examine competitive developments such as expansions, new product launches, mergers & acquisitions, etc., in United States human machine interface market.

• To conduct pricing analysis for United States human machine interface market.

• To identify and analyze the profile of leading players operating in United States human machine interface market.

The analyst performed both primary as well as exhaustive secondary research for this study.Initially, the analyst sourced a list of service providers across the region.



Subsequently, the analyst conducted primary research surveys with the identified companies.While interviewing, the respondents were also enquired about their competitors.



Through this technique, the analyst could include the service providers which could not be identified due to the limitations of secondary research. The analyst examined the service providers, distribution channels and presence of all major players across the region.

The analyst calculated the market size of United States human machine interface market using a bottom-up approach, wherein data for various end-user segments was recorded and forecast for the future years. The analyst sourced these values from the industry experts and company representatives and externally validated through analyzing historical data of these product types and applications for getting an appropriate, overall market size.



Various secondary sources such as company websites, news articles, press releases, company annual reports, investor presentations and financial reports were also studied by the analyst.



Key Target Audience:



• Human machine interface service providers, vendors and other stakeholders

• Government bodies such as regulating authorities and policy makers

• Organizations, forums and alliances related to human machine interface

• Market research and consulting firms

The study is useful in providing answers to several critical questions that are important for the industry stakeholders such as service providers and partners, end users, etc., besides allowing them in strategizing investments and capitalizing on market opportunities.



Report Scope:



In this report, United States human machine interface market has been segmented into following categories, in addition to the industry trends which have also been detailed below:

• Market, By Offering:

o Hardware

o Software

o Service

• Market, By Configuration Type:

o Embedded

o Stand-Alone

• Market, By Sales Channels:

o Direct Sales Channels

o Indirect Sales Channels

• Market, By End User Industry:

o Oil and Gas

o Food and Beverages

o Pharmaceutical

o Chemical

o Energy and Power

o Automotive

o Aerospace and Defence

o Others

• Regions:

o West

o Northeast

o Midwest

o South



Competitive Landscape



Company Profiles: Detailed analysis of the major companies present in United States human machine interface market.



Available Customizations:



With the given market data, we offers customizations according to a company’s specific needs. The following customization options are available for the report:



Company Information



• Detailed analysis and profiling of additional market players (up to five).





Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05916706/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001