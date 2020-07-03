Half-year liquidity contract statement for BOUYGUES

Liquidity contract - Paris, 03/07/2020



Under the liquidity contract entered into between BOUYGUES and Kepler Cheuvreux, the following resources appeared on the liquidity account on June 30th 2020 :

100,000 shares

€ 18,359,618.12

Number of executions on buy side on semester : 1,590

Number of executions on sell side on semester : 2,002

Traded volume on buy side on semester : 1,247,724 shares for € 37,053,574.86

Traded volume on sell side on semester : 1,180,724 shares for € 35,753,061.71

------------------------------------------------------------





As a reminder



• the following resources appeared on the last half year statement on December 31st2019 on the liquidity account :

33,000 shares

€ 19,690,199.86

Number of executions on buy side on semester : 1,041

Number of executions on sell side on semester : 1,508

Traded volume on buy side on semester : 543,615 shares for € 18,565,655.58

Traded volume on sell side on semester : 710,615 shares for € 24,794,891.58

------------------------------------------------------------

• the following resources appeared on the liquidity account when the activity started :

0 shares

€ 10,000,000.00

The liquidity agreement complies with AMF Decision n° 2018-01 dated 2nd July 2018, introducing liquidity agreements on equity securities as permitted market practice.



Attachment