Half-year liquidity contract statement for BOUYGUES

Liquidity contract - Paris, 03/07/2020

Under the liquidity contract entered into between BOUYGUES and Kepler Cheuvreux, the following resources appeared on the liquidity account on June 30th 2020 :

  • 100,000 shares
  • € 18,359,618.12
  • Number of executions on buy side on semester : 1,590
  • Number of executions on sell side on semester : 2,002
  • Traded volume on buy side on semester : 1,247,724 shares for € 37,053,574.86
  • Traded volume on sell side on semester : 1,180,724 shares for € 35,753,061.71

------------------------------------------------------------


As a reminder

 

•    the following resources appeared on the last half year statement on December 31st2019 on the liquidity account :

  • 33,000 shares
  • € 19,690,199.86
  • Number of executions on buy side on semester : 1,041
  • Number of executions on sell side on semester : 1,508
  • Traded volume on buy side on semester : 543,615 shares for € 18,565,655.58    
  • Traded volume on sell side on semester : 710,615 shares for €  24,794,891.58

                   

------------------------------------------------------------

•    the following resources appeared on the liquidity account when the activity started :

  • 0 shares
  • € 10,000,000.00

The liquidity agreement complies with AMF Decision n° 2018-01 dated 2nd July 2018, introducing liquidity agreements on equity securities as permitted market practice.

Attachment