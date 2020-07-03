New York, July 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Israel Baby Food, 2020" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05918056/?utm_source=GNW





In Israel Milks dominate the baby food sector, accounting for 59% of retail sales and 46.6% of volume sales in 2019. They have strengthened their position since 2013, growing by 21% in terms of volume, above the average for all baby food. Wet meals are second, accounting for 35% of volume sales, although only 21% of value. Growth has been significant over the past two years, due to the increasing popularity of pouches.



The remainder of the market consists of cereals (12.7% of volume), finger food, and other types of food including baby pasta (5.5%). Baby drinks have disappeared from sale.



- The number of live births, although dipping slightly in 2019, has been on an upward path over the past decade, and Israel has the highest fertility rate in the OECD. The sector achieved overall volume growth of 15.7% in the 2013-2019 period. Retail sales were up by only 1.9% to ILS862 million (US$239 million).

- Milks dominate the baby food sector, accounting for 59% of retail sales and 46.6% of volume sales in 2019.

- Wet meals are second, accounting for 35% of volume sales, although only 21% of value.

- Imports of milks & cereals have fluctuated quite considerably, and in 2018 stood at 7883 tons, equivalent to a value of US$56 million. Exports of milks & cereals are low and have generally been declining, standing at only 182 tons in 2018, valued at US$1.3 million.

- Nestlé, via its Osem subsidiary and the Materna/Gerber brands, remains the dominant supplier, with a 49.7% value share in 2019. The company leads in all categories.

- The baby food sector is forecast to grow by a further 15% over the next six years to reach 15306 tons in 2025, with a retail value of just under ILS1 billion (US$239.4 billion). Per capita consumption is forecast to reach 26.9kg by 2025, 11% higher than 2019 levels.



