New York, July 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "United States Geospatial Analytics Market By Component, By Deployment Mode, By Type, By Application, By End User Industry, Competition, Forecast & Opportunities, 2025" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05916705/?utm_source=GNW



United States geospatial analytics market is expected to cross around USD86.32 billion over the forecast period by witnessing a CAGR of close to 16%. Geospatial analytics is defined as the data, which is collected and manipulated based on a location. The key factor for the growth of United States geospatial analytics market is the growing penetration and adoption of Internet of Things (IoT) coupled with artificial intelligence (AI) introduction and big data analysis. Moreover, rapid advancements and innovations in drone technology along with rising deployment of UAVs for remotely monitoring and gathering data from different locations with minimal human intervention are some factors which are anticipated to have a strong and positive impact on the market growth during forecast period. Furthermore, increasing use of GPS-enabled smartphones and devices is estimated to drive the growth of geospatial analytics market in the country over the coming years. However, high cost of geospatial analytics solutions might act as a major impediment to the growth of United States geospatial analytics market during the forecast period.

The United States geospatial analytics market is segmented based on component, deployment mode, type, application, end user industry, region and company.Based on application, the market is segmented into surveying, medicine & public safety, disaster risk reduction & management, climate change adaptation and others.



Among them, climate change adaptation segment dominated the market until 2019 and is anticipated to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. This is because, geospatial technologies help the users to understand the impact of climate change on human lives, food supplies, cities, and so on, which in turn, would increase overall productivity, streamlines workflows, and also enables the concerned authorities to make well informed decisions.

Major players operating in the United States geospatial analytics market include Alteryx, DigitalGlobe, Trimble Navigation, MapLarge, Harris Corporation, Bentley Systems, ESRI, General Electric, Oracle, Google and others.



Years considered for this report:



Historical Years: 2015–2018

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Period: 2021–2025



Objective of the Study:



• To analyze and forecast the market size of United States geospatial analytics market.

• To classify and forecast United States geospatial analytics market based on component, deployment mode, type, application, end user industry, company and regional distribution.

• To identify drivers and challenges for United States geospatial analytics market.

• To examine competitive developments such as expansions, new product launches, mergers & acquisitions, etc., in United States geospatial analytics market.

• To conduct pricing analysis for United States geospatial analytics market.

• To identify and analyze the profile of leading players operating in United States geospatial analytics market.

The analyst performed both primary as well as exhaustive secondary research for this study.Initially, the analyst sourced a list of service providers across the region.



Subsequently, the analyst conducted primary research surveys with the identified companies.While interviewing, the respondents were also enquired about their competitors.



Through this technique, the analyst could include the service providers which could not be identified due to the limitations of secondary research. The analyst examined the service providers, distribution channels and presence of all major players across the region.

The analyst calculated the market size of United States geospatial analytics market using a bottom-up approach, wherein data for various end-user segments was recorded and forecast for the future years. The analyst sourced these values from the industry experts and company representatives and externally validated through analyzing historical data of these product types and applications for getting an appropriate, overall market size.



Various secondary sources such as company websites, news articles, press releases, company annual reports, investor presentations and financial reports were also studied by the analyst.



Key Target Audience:



• Geospatial analytics service providers, vendors and other stakeholders

• Government bodies such as regulating authorities and policy makers

• Organizations, forums and alliances related to geospatial analytics

• Market research and consulting firms

The study is useful in providing answers to several critical questions that are important for the industry stakeholders such as service providers and partners, end users, etc., besides allowing them in strategizing investments and capitalizing on market opportunities.



Report Scope:



In this report, United States geospatial analytics market has been segmented into following categories, in addition to the industry trends which have also been detailed below:

• Market, By Component:

o Software & Solution

o Service

• Market, By Deployment Mode:

o On-Premise

o Cloud

• Market, By Type:

o Surface & Field Analytics

o Network & Location Analytics

o Geo-visualization

• Market, By Application:

o Surveying

o Medicine & Public Safety

o Disaster Risk Reduction & Management

o Climate Change Adaptation

o Others

• Market, By End User Industry:

o Automotive

o Utility & Communication

o Government

o Defense & Intelligence

o Others

• Regions:

o West

o Northeast

o Midwest

o South



Competitive Landscape



Company Profiles: Detailed analysis of the major companies present in United States geospatial analytics market.



Available Customizations:



With the given market data, we offers customizations according to a company’s specific needs. The following customization options are available for the report:



Company Information



• Detailed analysis and profiling of additional market players (up to five).





Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05916705/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001