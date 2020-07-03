Festi announced on 28 May 2020 that the Board of Directors had decided to increase the share capital of the company by issuing 3.126.086 new shares in accordance with the mandate provided by the Annual General Meeting on 23 March 2020.

The increased share capital has been registred by the Company Register of the Icelandic Revenue and Customs and the share capital of the company is now ISK 332,699,999 at nominal value.

The new shares have been issued by Nasdaq CND and a request for listing for trading on the Main Market of Nasdaq OMX Iceland has been submitted.