United States cloud migration services market is expected to grow at a formidable rate over the forecast period.The key factors for the growth of United States cloud migration services market are rising cloud computing penetration and other emerging technologies, like big data, IoT and serverless architecture.



Other factors responsible for the growth of United States cloud migration services market are flexibility, lower costs, agility, and security it offers.Moreover, surging need for efficient computing framework along with shifting workload to the cloud environment, are further anticipated to bolster the growth of cloud migration services market in the country.



However, the factors that might act as major impediment to the United States cloud migration services market growth over the next 5 years include fear of vendor lock-in and lack of stringent SLAs.

The United States cloud migration services market is segmented based on service, deployment mode, organization, application, end user industry, region and company.Based on end user industry, the market is segmented into BFSI, IT & telecom, retail and consumer goods, government, manufacturing, media and entertainment, others.



Among these, BFSI segment dominated the market in terms of largest market share until 2019 and is estimated to maintain its dominance during the forecast period as well as the industry has consolidated its IT costs and infrastructure by migrating the workload to the cloud.

Major players operating in the United States cloud migration services market include Amazon Web Services, IBM, Microsoft Corporation, Google, Cisco Systems, DXC, VMware, Rackspace, Informatica, Accenture Inc. and others.



Competitive Landscape



Company Profiles: Detailed analysis of the major companies present in United States cloud migration services market.



