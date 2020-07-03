New York, July 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "United States Flow Chemistry Market By Application, By Reactor Type, Competition, Forecast & Opportunities, 2025" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05916696/?utm_source=GNW



United States flow chemistry market is expected to grow at a formidable rate over the forecast period.The key factor for the growth of United States flow chemistry market is the continuous requirement for flow devices which can be attributed to wide range of applications in various chemical as well as pharmaceuticals industries.



Moreover, various advantages of using flow chemistry reactors over batch reactors are expected to drive the growth of United States flow chemistry market over the coming years.Furthermore, flow chemistry market in the country is driven by surging demand in sustainable equipments, energy savings devices as well by safe and flexible processes.



Additionally, other factors responsible for the growth of United States flow chemistry market are cost effectiveness, small equipment size, reduced waste, along with shorter turn-around time to market for new drugs.

The United States flow chemistry market is segmented based on application, reactor type, region and company.Based on application, the market is bifurcated into pharmaceuticals, chemicals, academia & research, petrochemicals and others.



Chemicals and pharmaceuticals are the major application segments in this market.Among them, chemicals segment held the largest market share in terms of revenue until 2019 and is anticipated to reach around USD920 million by 2025.



The reason for the dominance of this segment includes surging demand for safety and cost effectiveness coupled with stringent environmental regulations in the country. In addition to this, the application of flow chemistry in pharmaceutical sector is forecast to witness highest growth in conducting reactions, continuous separations, and continuous crystallization.

Major players operating in the United States flow chemistry market include Parr Instrument Company, PDC Machines Inc, Corning Incorporated, Syrris Ltd, Vapourtec Ltd , ThalesNano Inc. and others.



Years considered for this report:



Historical Years: 2015–2018

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Period: 2021–2025



Objective of the Study:



• To analyze and forecast the market size of United States flow chemistry market.

• To classify and forecast United States flow chemistry market based on application, reactor type, company and regional distribution.

• To identify drivers and challenges for United States flow chemistry market.

• To examine competitive developments such as expansions, new product launches, mergers & acquisitions, etc., in United States flow chemistry market.

• To conduct pricing analysis for United States flow chemistry market.

• To identify and analyze the profile of leading players operating in United States flow chemistry market.

The analyst performed both primary as well as exhaustive secondary research for this study.Initially, the analyst sourced a list of manufacturers across the region.



Subsequently, the analyst conducted primary research surveys with the identified companies.While interviewing, the respondents were also enquired about their competitors.



Through this technique, the analyst could include the manufacturers which could not be identified due to the limitations of secondary research. The analyst examined the manufacturers, distribution channels and presence of all major players across the region.

The analyst calculated the market size of United States flow chemistry market using a bottom-up approach, wherein data for various end-user segments was recorded and forecast for the future years. The analyst sourced these values from the industry experts and company representatives and externally validated through analyzing historical data of these product types and applications for getting an appropriate, overall market size.



Various secondary sources such as company websites, news articles, press releases, company annual reports, investor presentations and financial reports were also studied by the analyst.



Key Target Audience:



• Flow chemistry manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and other stakeholders

• Government bodies such as regulating authorities and policy makers

• Organizations, forums and alliances related to flow chemistry

• Market research and consulting firms

The study is useful in providing answers to several critical questions that are important for the industry stakeholders such as manufacturers and partners, end users, etc., besides allowing them in strategizing investments and capitalizing on market opportunities.



Report Scope:



In this report, United States flow chemistry market has been segmented into following categories, in addition to the industry trends which have also been detailed below:

• Market, By Application:

o Pharmaceuticals

o Chemicals

o Academia & Research

o Petrochemicals

o Others

• Market, By Reactor Type:

o CSTR

o Plug Flow Reactor

o Microreactor

o Microwave Systems

o Others

• Regions:

o West

o Northeast

o Midwest

o South



Competitive Landscape



Company Profiles: Detailed analysis of the major companies present in United States flow chemistry market.



Available Customizations:



With the given market data, we offers customizations according to a company’s specific needs. The following customization options are available for the report:



Company Information



• Detailed analysis and profiling of additional market players (up to five).





