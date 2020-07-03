New York, July 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Singapore Data Center Market - Investment Analysis and Growth Opportunities 2020-2025" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05918014/?utm_source=GNW



ST Telemedia Global Data Centre (STT GDC), Global Switch, Facebook, Google, Equinix, China Mobile International, and Digital Realty are some of the prominent investors in the market. The public cloud market in Singapore is estimated to reach $2.5 billion in 2025. The digital economy is aiding in the growth of the country’s GDP by around 0.5% on an annual basis, with an estimated contribution of around $8 billion to the GDP by 2020. Singapore is one of the mature data center markets in APAC. The continuous investment by AirTrunk, Digital Reality, ST Telemedia, and Kepple is like to contribute to the incremental growth and revenues till 2025. In terms of the colocation market, Equinix and ST Telemedia add to 35%-40% Singapore data center market share in 2019.



Singapore is likely to remain as a major connectivity hub in the APAC region with global cloud service providers continue to expand their presence in the country. Singapore is the fastest growing center for analytics innovations, contributing around 45% of the revenues in 2019. Several measures have been taken by the government to develop the overall digital economy and reach the goal of becoming a Smart Nation. In 2019, Singapore government launched the National AI Strategy to address challenges that affect the society. The growth in IoT and 5G network will generate the demand for edge computing data centers in the country.



The report considers the present scenario of the Singapore data center market and its dynamics for the forecast period 2020?2025. It covers a detailed overview of several growth enablers, restraints, and trends in the market. The study includes the demand and supply aspect of the data center market.



• The Singapore market is expected to observe the demand for both diesel generator and DRUPS systems in data centers.

• The increased investment in facilities will be a strong driver for server infrastructure adoption in Singapore.

• The adoption of all-flash and hybrid arrays will grow, especially in cloud data center deployments, as the price of SSD is expected to decline during the forecast period.

• A majority of facilities build in Singapore install chiller units, cooling towers, and CRAH systems.

• The Singapore data center market share for rack units with a size of 47U–52U is likely to witness growth during the forecast period with the growth in hyperscale facilities.

• An increase in brownfield projects will be a strong revenue stream for local architectural firms.



Key Market Participants

IT Infrastructure Providers

• Arista

• Broadcom

• Cisco

• Dell Technologies

• Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE)

• Huawei

• IBM

• Lenovo

• Inspur

• Mitac Holding

• NetApp

• Quanta Computer

• Wiwynn



Construction Service Providers

• Aurecon

• Exyte

• Fortis Construction

• ARUP

• DSCO Group

• AWP Architects

• Hurley Palmer Flatt

• Gammon Construction

• ACME Associates

• Faithful+Gould’s

• CUNDALL



Support Infrastructure Providers

• ABB

• Caterpillar

• Cummins

• EATON

• HITEC Power Protection

• KOHLER

• KINOLT

• Legrand

• Mitsubishi Electric

• MTU Onsite Energy

• Rittal

• Schneider Electric

• Vertiv



Data Center Investors

• Equinix

• AirTrunk

• China Mobile International

• Digital Realty

• Equinix

• Facebook

• Global Switch

• Google

• Iron Mountain

• Kepple Data Centres

• ST Telemedia Global Data Centers (STT GDC)



