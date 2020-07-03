ONEIDA NATION HOMELANDS, July 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Change the Mascot today released the following statement following reports that Washington’s NFL team is undertaking a “review” of its offensive R-word name and mascot.

Change the Mascot Leader Ray Halbritter said:

“There is no reason not to immediately announce that the team is changing the mascot, since any real review will lead to the inevitable conclusion that the deeply offensive and racist name of Washington’s NFL team must go now.

“Team owner Dan Snyder can stand on the right side of history and create a new, positive legacy for his team, or instead continue embracing a bigoted slur that denigrates Native Americans and people of color.

“Government bodies, schools, places of employment, sports and civic leaders, civil rights and religious organizations and social scientists have already reviewed the issue extensively and determined conclusively that the mascot is offensive, and its use creates hostility and harm.

"When Dan Snyder finally changes the name, Change the Mascot we will be the first to commend him for doing what is right.”

About Change the Mascot



Change the Mascot is a grassroots campaign that works to educate the public about the damaging effects on Native Americans arising from the continued use of the R-word. This civil and human rights movement has helped reshape the debate surrounding the Washington team’s name and brought the issue to the forefront of social consciousness. Since its launch, Change the Mascot has garnered support from a diverse coalition of prominent advocates including elected officials from both parties, Native American tribes, sports icons, leading journalists and news publications, civil and human rights organizations and religious leaders.