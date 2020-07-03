New York, July 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Frost Radar™: Latin America IoT Telecom Operators, 2020" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05917939/?utm_source=GNW





That number is expected to reach 840 million in 2024, a compound annual growth rate of 16.2%. Brazil, Mexico, and Colombia, in that order, are the leaders in IoT adoption. The increasing availability of coverage and different connectivity types (e.g., narrow-band IoT, low-power, and wide-area) across many countries present a wealth of possibilities for IoT systems and applications. Opportunity is especially ripe for agribusiness, mining, and oil & gas, which are important Latin American sectors that previously lacked affordable and reliable mobile coverage. The radar reveals the market positioning of companies in an industry using their Growth and Innovation scores as highlighted in the radar methodology. The document presents competitive profiles on each of the companies in the radar based on their growth, innovation, and a small discussion on their positioning. The analyst examines hundreds of companies in the industry and benchmarks them across 10 criteria on the radar, where the leading companies in the industry are then positioned. Industry leaders on both the Growth and Innovation indices are recognized as best practice recipients.

Author: Renato Pasquini

