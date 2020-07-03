New York, July 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Fifth Wheel Coupling Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05899479/?utm_source=GNW

2 Million by the end of the analysis period. An unusual period in history, the coronavirus pandemic has unleashed a series of unprecedented events affecting every industry. The Compensating market will be reset to a new normal which going forwards in a post COVID-19 era will be continuously redefined and redesigned. Staying on top of trends and accurate analysis is paramount now more than ever to manage uncertainty, change and continuously adapt to new and evolving market conditions.



As part of the new emerging geographic scenario, the United States is forecast to readjust to a 3.8% CAGR. Within Europe, the region worst hit by the pandemic, Germany will add over US$6.8 Million to the region’s size over the next 7 to 8 years. In addition, over US$6.7 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of European markets. In Japan, the Compensating segment will reach a market size of US$15.5 Million by the close of the analysis period. Blamed for the pandemic, significant political and economic challenges confront China. Amid the growing push for decoupling and economic distancing, the changing relationship between China and the rest of the world will influence competition and opportunities in the Fifth Wheel Coupling market. Against this backdrop and the changing geopolitical, business and consumer sentiments, the world’s second largest economy will grow at 8.3% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$62 Million in terms of addressable market opportunity. Continuous monitoring for emerging signs of a possible new world order post-COVID-19 crisis is a must for aspiring businesses and their astute leaders seeking to find success in the now changing Fifth Wheel Coupling market landscape. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.



Competitors identified in this market include, among others, Fontaine Fifth Wheel; Foshan Yonglitai Axles Co., Ltd.; Guangdong Fuwa Engineering Group Co., Ltd.; JOST Werke AG; Land Transport Equipment Co., Ltd.; Rsb Group; SAF-HOLLAND SA; Shandong Fuhua Axle Co., Ltd.; Sohshin Co. Ltd.; TITGEMEYER (UK) Limited; Tulga Fifth Wheel Co.; Walter Hunger International GmbH; Xiamen Wondee Autoparts Co., Ltd.; Zhenjiang Baohua Semi-Trailer Parts Co. Ltd.





Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05899479/?utm_source=GNW







I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW



Global Competitor Market Shares

Fifth Wheel Coupling Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide

(in %): 2019 & 2025

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE



Table 1: Fifth Wheel Coupling Global Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 2: Fifth Wheel Coupling Global Retrospective Market Scenario in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 3: Fifth Wheel Coupling Market Share Shift across Key Geographies Worldwide: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 4: Compensating (Product Type) World Market by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2020 to 2027



Table 5: Compensating (Product Type) Historic Market Analysis by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2012 to 2019



Table 6: Compensating (Product Type) Market Share Breakdown of Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 7: Semi oscillating (Product Type) Potential Growth Markets Worldwide in US$ Thousand: 2020 to 2027



Table 8: Semi oscillating (Product Type) Historic Market Perspective by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2012 to 2019



Table 9: Semi oscillating (Product Type) Market Sales Breakdown by Region/Country in Percentage: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 10: Fully Oscillating (Product Type) Geographic Market Spread Worldwide in US$ Thousand: 2020 to 2027



Table 11: Fully Oscillating (Product Type) Region Wise

Breakdown of Global Historic Demand in US$ Thousand: 2012 to

2019



Table 12: Fully Oscillating (Product Type) Market Share

Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS

2027



Table 13: Hydraulic (Operation) World Market Estimates and Forecasts by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2020 to 2027



Table 14: Hydraulic (Operation) Market Historic Review by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2012 to 2019



Table 15: Hydraulic (Operation) Market Share Breakdown by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 16: Pneumatic (Operation) World Market by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2020 to 2027



Table 17: Pneumatic (Operation) Historic Market Analysis by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2012 to 2019



Table 18: Pneumatic (Operation) Market Share Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 19: Mechanical (Operation) World Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020 to 2027



Table 20: Mechanical (Operation) Market Worldwide Historic Review by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2012 to 2019



Table 21: Mechanical (Operation) Market Percentage Share Distribution by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 22: OEM (Sales Channel) Market Opportunity Analysis Worldwide in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020 to 2027



Table 23: OEM (Sales Channel) Global Historic Demand in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2012 to 2019



Table 24: OEM (Sales Channel) Market Share Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 25: Aftermarket (Sales Channel) World Market by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2020 to 2027



Table 26: Aftermarket (Sales Channel) Historic Market Analysis by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2012 to 2019



Table 27: Aftermarket (Sales Channel) Market Share Breakdown of Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

Market Facts & Figures

US Fifth Wheel Coupling Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 &

2025

Market Analytics

Table 28: United States Fifth Wheel Coupling Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Product Type: 2020 to 2027



Table 29: Fifth Wheel Coupling Market in the United States by Product Type: A Historic Review in US$ Thousand for 2012-2019



Table 30: United States Fifth Wheel Coupling Market Share Breakdown by Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 31: United States Fifth Wheel Coupling Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Operation: 2020 to 2027



Table 32: Fifth Wheel Coupling Market in the United States by Operation: A Historic Review in US$ Thousand for 2012-2019



Table 33: United States Fifth Wheel Coupling Market Share Breakdown by Operation: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 34: United States Fifth Wheel Coupling Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Sales Channel: 2020 to 2027



Table 35: Fifth Wheel Coupling Market in the United States by Sales Channel: A Historic Review in US$ Thousand for 2012-2019



Table 36: United States Fifth Wheel Coupling Market Share Breakdown by Sales Channel: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



CANADA

Table 37: Canadian Fifth Wheel Coupling Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Product Type: 2020 to 2027



Table 38: Canadian Fifth Wheel Coupling Historic Market Review by Product Type in US$ Thousand: 2012-2019



Table 39: Fifth Wheel Coupling Market in Canada: Percentage

Share Breakdown of Sales by Product Type for 2012, 2020, and

2027



Table 40: Canadian Fifth Wheel Coupling Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Operation: 2020 to 2027



Table 41: Canadian Fifth Wheel Coupling Historic Market Review by Operation in US$ Thousand: 2012-2019



Table 42: Fifth Wheel Coupling Market in Canada: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Operation for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 43: Canadian Fifth Wheel Coupling Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Sales Channel: 2020 to 2027



Table 44: Canadian Fifth Wheel Coupling Historic Market Review by Sales Channel in US$ Thousand: 2012-2019



Table 45: Fifth Wheel Coupling Market in Canada: Percentage

Share Breakdown of Sales by Sales Channel for 2012, 2020, and

2027



JAPAN

Table 46: Japanese Market for Fifth Wheel Coupling: Annual

Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Product Type

for the Period 2020-2027



Table 47: Fifth Wheel Coupling Market in Japan: Historic Sales

Analysis in US$ Thousand by Product Type for the Period

2012-2019



Table 48: Japanese Fifth Wheel Coupling Market Share Analysis by Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 49: Japanese Market for Fifth Wheel Coupling: Annual

Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Operation

for the Period 2020-2027



Table 50: Fifth Wheel Coupling Market in Japan: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Thousand by Operation for the Period 2012-2019



Table 51: Japanese Fifth Wheel Coupling Market Share Analysis by Operation: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 52: Japanese Market for Fifth Wheel Coupling: Annual

Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Sales

Channel for the Period 2020-2027



Table 53: Fifth Wheel Coupling Market in Japan: Historic Sales

Analysis in US$ Thousand by Sales Channel for the Period

2012-2019



Table 54: Japanese Fifth Wheel Coupling Market Share Analysis by Sales Channel: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



CHINA

Table 55: Chinese Fifth Wheel Coupling Market Growth Prospects in US$ Thousand by Product Type for the Period 2020-2027



Table 56: Fifth Wheel Coupling Historic Market Analysis in China in US$ Thousand by Product Type: 2012-2019



Table 57: Chinese Fifth Wheel Coupling Market by Product Type: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 58: Chinese Fifth Wheel Coupling Market Growth Prospects in US$ Thousand by Operation for the Period 2020-2027



Table 59: Fifth Wheel Coupling Historic Market Analysis in China in US$ Thousand by Operation: 2012-2019



Table 60: Chinese Fifth Wheel Coupling Market by Operation: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 61: Chinese Fifth Wheel Coupling Market Growth Prospects in US$ Thousand by Sales Channel for the Period 2020-2027



Table 62: Fifth Wheel Coupling Historic Market Analysis in China in US$ Thousand by Sales Channel: 2012-2019



Table 63: Chinese Fifth Wheel Coupling Market by Sales Channel: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027



EUROPE

Market Facts & Figures

European Fifth Wheel Coupling Market: Competitor Market Share

Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025

Market Analytics

Table 64: European Fifth Wheel Coupling Market Demand Scenario in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 65: Fifth Wheel Coupling Market in Europe: A Historic

Market Perspective in US$ Thousand by Region/Country for the

Period 2012-2019



Table 66: European Fifth Wheel Coupling Market Share Shift by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 67: European Fifth Wheel Coupling Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Product Type: 2020-2027



Table 68: Fifth Wheel Coupling Market in Europe in US$ Thousand by Product Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019



Table 69: European Fifth Wheel Coupling Market Share Breakdown by Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 70: European Fifth Wheel Coupling Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Operation: 2020-2027



Table 71: Fifth Wheel Coupling Market in Europe in US$ Thousand by Operation: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019



Table 72: European Fifth Wheel Coupling Market Share Breakdown by Operation: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 73: European Fifth Wheel Coupling Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Sales Channel: 2020-2027



Table 74: Fifth Wheel Coupling Market in Europe in US$ Thousand by Sales Channel: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019



Table 75: European Fifth Wheel Coupling Market Share Breakdown by Sales Channel: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



FRANCE

Table 76: Fifth Wheel Coupling Market in France by Product

Type: Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand for the Period

2020-2027



Table 77: French Fifth Wheel Coupling Historic Market Scenario in US$ Thousand by Product Type: 2012-2019



Table 78: French Fifth Wheel Coupling Market Share Analysis by Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 79: Fifth Wheel Coupling Market in France by Operation:

Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand for the Period

2020-2027



Table 80: French Fifth Wheel Coupling Historic Market Scenario in US$ Thousand by Operation: 2012-2019



Table 81: French Fifth Wheel Coupling Market Share Analysis by Operation: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 82: Fifth Wheel Coupling Market in France by Sales

Channel: Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 83: French Fifth Wheel Coupling Historic Market Scenario in US$ Thousand by Sales Channel: 2012-2019



Table 84: French Fifth Wheel Coupling Market Share Analysis by Sales Channel: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



GERMANY

Table 85: Fifth Wheel Coupling Market in Germany: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Product Type for

the Period 2020-2027



Table 86: German Fifth Wheel Coupling Historic Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by Product Type: 2012-2019



Table 87: German Fifth Wheel Coupling Market Share Breakdown by Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 88: Fifth Wheel Coupling Market in Germany: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Operation for

the Period 2020-2027



Table 89: German Fifth Wheel Coupling Historic Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by Operation: 2012-2019



Table 90: German Fifth Wheel Coupling Market Share Breakdown by Operation: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 91: Fifth Wheel Coupling Market in Germany: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Sales Channel

for the Period 2020-2027



Table 92: German Fifth Wheel Coupling Historic Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by Sales Channel: 2012-2019



Table 93: German Fifth Wheel Coupling Market Share Breakdown by Sales Channel: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ITALY

Table 94: Italian Fifth Wheel Coupling Market Growth Prospects in US$ Thousand by Product Type for the Period 2020-2027



Table 95: Fifth Wheel Coupling Historic Market Analysis in Italy in US$ Thousand by Product Type: 2012-2019



Table 96: Italian Fifth Wheel Coupling Market by Product Type: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 97: Italian Fifth Wheel Coupling Market Growth Prospects in US$ Thousand by Operation for the Period 2020-2027



Table 98: Fifth Wheel Coupling Historic Market Analysis in Italy in US$ Thousand by Operation: 2012-2019



Table 99: Italian Fifth Wheel Coupling Market by Operation: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 100: Italian Fifth Wheel Coupling Market Growth Prospects in US$ Thousand by Sales Channel for the Period 2020-2027



Table 101: Fifth Wheel Coupling Historic Market Analysis in Italy in US$ Thousand by Sales Channel: 2012-2019



Table 102: Italian Fifth Wheel Coupling Market by Sales Channel: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027



UNITED KINGDOM

Table 103: United Kingdom Market for Fifth Wheel Coupling:

Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by

Product Type for the Period 2020-2027



Table 104: Fifth Wheel Coupling Market in the United Kingdom:

Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Thousand by Product Type for the

Period 2012-2019



Table 105: United Kingdom Fifth Wheel Coupling Market Share Analysis by Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 106: United Kingdom Market for Fifth Wheel Coupling:

Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by

Operation for the Period 2020-2027



Table 107: Fifth Wheel Coupling Market in the United Kingdom:

Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Thousand by Operation for the

Period 2012-2019



Table 108: United Kingdom Fifth Wheel Coupling Market Share Analysis by Operation: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 109: United Kingdom Market for Fifth Wheel Coupling:

Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Sales

Channel for the Period 2020-2027



Table 110: Fifth Wheel Coupling Market in the United Kingdom:

Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Thousand by Sales Channel for

the Period 2012-2019



Table 111: United Kingdom Fifth Wheel Coupling Market Share Analysis by Sales Channel: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



SPAIN

Table 112: Spanish Fifth Wheel Coupling Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Product Type: 2020 to 2027



Table 113: Spanish Fifth Wheel Coupling Historic Market Review by Product Type in US$ Thousand: 2012-2019



Table 114: Fifth Wheel Coupling Market in Spain: Percentage

Share Breakdown of Sales by Product Type for 2012, 2020, and

2027



Table 115: Spanish Fifth Wheel Coupling Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Operation: 2020 to 2027



Table 116: Spanish Fifth Wheel Coupling Historic Market Review by Operation in US$ Thousand: 2012-2019



Table 117: Fifth Wheel Coupling Market in Spain: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Operation for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 118: Spanish Fifth Wheel Coupling Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Sales Channel: 2020 to 2027



Table 119: Spanish Fifth Wheel Coupling Historic Market Review by Sales Channel in US$ Thousand: 2012-2019



Table 120: Fifth Wheel Coupling Market in Spain: Percentage

Share Breakdown of Sales by Sales Channel for 2012, 2020, and

2027



RUSSIA

Table 121: Russian Fifth Wheel Coupling Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Product Type: 2020 to 2027



Table 122: Fifth Wheel Coupling Market in Russia by Product Type: A Historic Review in US$ Thousand for 2012-2019



Table 123: Russian Fifth Wheel Coupling Market Share Breakdown by Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 124: Russian Fifth Wheel Coupling Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Operation: 2020 to 2027



Table 125: Fifth Wheel Coupling Market in Russia by Operation: A Historic Review in US$ Thousand for 2012-2019



Table 126: Russian Fifth Wheel Coupling Market Share Breakdown by Operation: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 127: Russian Fifth Wheel Coupling Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Sales Channel: 2020 to 2027



Table 128: Fifth Wheel Coupling Market in Russia by Sales Channel: A Historic Review in US$ Thousand for 2012-2019



Table 129: Russian Fifth Wheel Coupling Market Share Breakdown by Sales Channel: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



REST OF EUROPE

Table 130: Rest of Europe Fifth Wheel Coupling Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Product Type: 2020-2027



Table 131: Fifth Wheel Coupling Market in Rest of Europe in US$

Thousand by Product Type: A Historic Review for the Period

2012-2019



Table 132: Rest of Europe Fifth Wheel Coupling Market Share Breakdown by Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 133: Rest of Europe Fifth Wheel Coupling Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Operation: 2020-2027



Table 134: Fifth Wheel Coupling Market in Rest of Europe in US$

Thousand by Operation: A Historic Review for the Period

2012-2019



Table 135: Rest of Europe Fifth Wheel Coupling Market Share Breakdown by Operation: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 136: Rest of Europe Fifth Wheel Coupling Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Sales Channel: 2020-2027



Table 137: Fifth Wheel Coupling Market in Rest of Europe in US$

Thousand by Sales Channel: A Historic Review for the Period

2012-2019



Table 138: Rest of Europe Fifth Wheel Coupling Market Share Breakdown by Sales Channel: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 139: Asia-Pacific Fifth Wheel Coupling Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 140: Fifth Wheel Coupling Market in Asia-Pacific:

Historic Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by Region/Country for

the Period 2012-2019



Table 141: Asia-Pacific Fifth Wheel Coupling Market Share Analysis by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 142: Fifth Wheel Coupling Market in Asia-Pacific by

Product Type: Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 143: Asia-Pacific Fifth Wheel Coupling Historic Market Scenario in US$ Thousand by Product Type: 2012-2019



Table 144: Asia-Pacific Fifth Wheel Coupling Market Share Analysis by Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 145: Fifth Wheel Coupling Market in Asia-Pacific by

Operation: Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 146: Asia-Pacific Fifth Wheel Coupling Historic Market Scenario in US$ Thousand by Operation: 2012-2019



Table 147: Asia-Pacific Fifth Wheel Coupling Market Share Analysis by Operation: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 148: Fifth Wheel Coupling Market in Asia-Pacific by Sales

Channel: Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 149: Asia-Pacific Fifth Wheel Coupling Historic Market Scenario in US$ Thousand by Sales Channel: 2012-2019



Table 150: Asia-Pacific Fifth Wheel Coupling Market Share Analysis by Sales Channel: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



AUSTRALIA

Table 151: Fifth Wheel Coupling Market in Australia: Recent

Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Product

Type for the Period 2020-2027



Table 152: Australian Fifth Wheel Coupling Historic Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by Product Type: 2012-2019



Table 153: Australian Fifth Wheel Coupling Market Share Breakdown by Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 154: Fifth Wheel Coupling Market in Australia: Recent

Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Operation

for the Period 2020-2027



Table 155: Australian Fifth Wheel Coupling Historic Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by Operation: 2012-2019



Table 156: Australian Fifth Wheel Coupling Market Share Breakdown by Operation: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 157: Fifth Wheel Coupling Market in Australia: Recent

Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Sales

Channel for the Period 2020-2027



Table 158: Australian Fifth Wheel Coupling Historic Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by Sales Channel: 2012-2019



Table 159: Australian Fifth Wheel Coupling Market Share Breakdown by Sales Channel: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



INDIA

Table 160: Indian Fifth Wheel Coupling Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Product Type: 2020 to 2027



Table 161: Indian Fifth Wheel Coupling Historic Market Review by Product Type in US$ Thousand: 2012-2019



Table 162: Fifth Wheel Coupling Market in India: Percentage

Share Breakdown of Sales by Product Type for 2012, 2020, and

2027



Table 163: Indian Fifth Wheel Coupling Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Operation: 2020 to 2027



Table 164: Indian Fifth Wheel Coupling Historic Market Review by Operation in US$ Thousand: 2012-2019



Table 165: Fifth Wheel Coupling Market in India: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Operation for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 166: Indian Fifth Wheel Coupling Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Sales Channel: 2020 to 2027



Table 167: Indian Fifth Wheel Coupling Historic Market Review by Sales Channel in US$ Thousand: 2012-2019



Table 168: Fifth Wheel Coupling Market in India: Percentage

Share Breakdown of Sales by Sales Channel for 2012, 2020, and

2027



SOUTH KOREA

Table 169: Fifth Wheel Coupling Market in South Korea: Recent

Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Product

Type for the Period 2020-2027



Table 170: South Korean Fifth Wheel Coupling Historic Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by Product Type: 2012-2019



Table 171: Fifth Wheel Coupling Market Share Distribution in South Korea by Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 172: Fifth Wheel Coupling Market in South Korea: Recent

Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Operation

for the Period 2020-2027



Table 173: South Korean Fifth Wheel Coupling Historic Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by Operation: 2012-2019



Table 174: Fifth Wheel Coupling Market Share Distribution in South Korea by Operation: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 175: Fifth Wheel Coupling Market in South Korea: Recent

Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Sales

Channel for the Period 2020-2027



Table 176: South Korean Fifth Wheel Coupling Historic Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by Sales Channel: 2012-2019



Table 177: Fifth Wheel Coupling Market Share Distribution in South Korea by Sales Channel: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 178: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Fifth Wheel

Coupling: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$

Thousand by Product Type for the Period 2020-2027



Table 179: Fifth Wheel Coupling Market in Rest of Asia-Pacific:

Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Thousand by Product Type for the

Period 2012-2019



Table 180: Rest of Asia-Pacific Fifth Wheel Coupling Market Share Analysis by Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 181: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Fifth Wheel

Coupling: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$

Thousand by Operation for the Period 2020-2027



Table 182: Fifth Wheel Coupling Market in Rest of Asia-Pacific:

Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Thousand by Operation for the

Period 2012-2019



Table 183: Rest of Asia-Pacific Fifth Wheel Coupling Market Share Analysis by Operation: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 184: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Fifth Wheel

Coupling: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$

Thousand by Sales Channel for the Period 2020-2027



Table 185: Fifth Wheel Coupling Market in Rest of Asia-Pacific:

Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Thousand by Sales Channel for

the Period 2012-2019



Table 186: Rest of Asia-Pacific Fifth Wheel Coupling Market Share Analysis by Sales Channel: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



LATIN AMERICA

Table 187: Latin American Fifth Wheel Coupling Market Trends by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2020-2027



Table 188: Fifth Wheel Coupling Market in Latin America in US$

Thousand by Region/Country: A Historic Perspective for the

Period 2012-2019



Table 189: Latin American Fifth Wheel Coupling Market

Percentage Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2012, 2020,

and 2027



Table 190: Latin American Fifth Wheel Coupling Market Growth

Prospects in US$ Thousand by Product Type for the Period

2020-2027



Table 191: Fifth Wheel Coupling Historic Market Analysis in Latin America in US$ Thousand by Product Type: 2012-2019



Table 192: Latin American Fifth Wheel Coupling Market by

Product Type: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and

2027



Table 193: Latin American Fifth Wheel Coupling Market Growth Prospects in US$ Thousand by Operation for the Period 2020-2027



Table 194: Fifth Wheel Coupling Historic Market Analysis in Latin America in US$ Thousand by Operation: 2012-2019



Table 195: Latin American Fifth Wheel Coupling Market by

Operation: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and

2027



Table 196: Latin American Fifth Wheel Coupling Market Growth

Prospects in US$ Thousand by Sales Channel for the Period

2020-2027



Table 197: Fifth Wheel Coupling Historic Market Analysis in Latin America in US$ Thousand by Sales Channel: 2012-2019



Table 198: Latin American Fifth Wheel Coupling Market by Sales Channel: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027



ARGENTINA

Table 199: Argentinean Fifth Wheel Coupling Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Product Type: 2020-2027



Table 200: Fifth Wheel Coupling Market in Argentina in US$

Thousand by Product Type: A Historic Review for the Period

2012-2019



Table 201: Argentinean Fifth Wheel Coupling Market Share Breakdown by Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 202: Argentinean Fifth Wheel Coupling Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Operation: 2020-2027



Table 203: Fifth Wheel Coupling Market in Argentina in US$

Thousand by Operation: A Historic Review for the Period

2012-2019



Table 204: Argentinean Fifth Wheel Coupling Market Share Breakdown by Operation: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 205: Argentinean Fifth Wheel Coupling Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Sales Channel: 2020-2027



Table 206: Fifth Wheel Coupling Market in Argentina in US$

Thousand by Sales Channel: A Historic Review for the Period

2012-2019



Table 207: Argentinean Fifth Wheel Coupling Market Share Breakdown by Sales Channel: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



BRAZIL

Table 208: Fifth Wheel Coupling Market in Brazil by Product

Type: Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand for the Period

2020-2027



Table 209: Brazilian Fifth Wheel Coupling Historic Market Scenario in US$ Thousand by Product Type: 2012-2019



Table 210: Brazilian Fifth Wheel Coupling Market Share Analysis by Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 211: Fifth Wheel Coupling Market in Brazil by Operation:

Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand for the Period

2020-2027



Table 212: Brazilian Fifth Wheel Coupling Historic Market Scenario in US$ Thousand by Operation: 2012-2019



Table 213: Brazilian Fifth Wheel Coupling Market Share Analysis by Operation: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 214: Fifth Wheel Coupling Market in Brazil by Sales

Channel: Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 215: Brazilian Fifth Wheel Coupling Historic Market Scenario in US$ Thousand by Sales Channel: 2012-2019



Table 216: Brazilian Fifth Wheel Coupling Market Share Analysis by Sales Channel: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



MEXICO

Table 217: Fifth Wheel Coupling Market in Mexico: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Product Type for

the Period 2020-2027



Table 218: Mexican Fifth Wheel Coupling Historic Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by Product Type: 2012-2019



Table 219: Mexican Fifth Wheel Coupling Market Share Breakdown by Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 220: Fifth Wheel Coupling Market in Mexico: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Operation for

the Period 2020-2027



Table 221: Mexican Fifth Wheel Coupling Historic Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by Operation: 2012-2019



Table 222: Mexican Fifth Wheel Coupling Market Share Breakdown by Operation: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 223: Fifth Wheel Coupling Market in Mexico: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Sales Channel

for the Period 2020-2027



Table 224: Mexican Fifth Wheel Coupling Historic Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by Sales Channel: 2012-2019



Table 225: Mexican Fifth Wheel Coupling Market Share Breakdown by Sales Channel: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



REST OF LATIN AMERICA

Table 226: Rest of Latin America Fifth Wheel Coupling Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Product Type: 2020 to 2027



Table 227: Fifth Wheel Coupling Market in Rest of Latin America

by Product Type: A Historic Review in US$ Thousand for

2012-2019



Table 228: Rest of Latin America Fifth Wheel Coupling Market Share Breakdown by Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 229: Rest of Latin America Fifth Wheel Coupling Market

Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Operation: 2020 to

2027



Table 230: Fifth Wheel Coupling Market in Rest of Latin America by Operation: A Historic Review in US$ Thousand for 2012-2019



Table 231: Rest of Latin America Fifth Wheel Coupling Market Share Breakdown by Operation: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 232: Rest of Latin America Fifth Wheel Coupling Market

Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Sales Channel:

2020 to 2027



Table 233: Fifth Wheel Coupling Market in Rest of Latin America

by Sales Channel: A Historic Review in US$ Thousand for

2012-2019



Table 234: Rest of Latin America Fifth Wheel Coupling Market Share Breakdown by Sales Channel: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



MIDDLE EAST

Table 235: The Middle East Fifth Wheel Coupling Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country:

2020-2027



Table 236: Fifth Wheel Coupling Market in the Middle East by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2012-2019



Table 237: The Middle East Fifth Wheel Coupling Market Share Breakdown by Region/Country: 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 238: The Middle East Fifth Wheel Coupling Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Product Type: 2020 to 2027



Table 239: The Middle East Fifth Wheel Coupling Historic Market by Product Type in US$ Thousand: 2012-2019



Table 240: Fifth Wheel Coupling Market in the Middle East:

Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Product Type for

2012,2020, and 2027



Table 241: The Middle East Fifth Wheel Coupling Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Operation: 2020 to

2027



Table 242: The Middle East Fifth Wheel Coupling Historic Market by Operation in US$ Thousand: 2012-2019



Table 243: Fifth Wheel Coupling Market in the Middle East:

Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Operation for 2012,2020,

and 2027



Table 244: The Middle East Fifth Wheel Coupling Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Sales Channel: 2020 to 2027



Table 245: The Middle East Fifth Wheel Coupling Historic Market by Sales Channel in US$ Thousand: 2012-2019



Table 246: Fifth Wheel Coupling Market in the Middle East:

Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Sales Channel for

2012,2020, and 2027



IRAN

Table 247: Iranian Market for Fifth Wheel Coupling: Annual

Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Product Type

for the Period 2020-2027



Table 248: Fifth Wheel Coupling Market in Iran: Historic Sales

Analysis in US$ Thousand by Product Type for the Period

2012-2019



Table 249: Iranian Fifth Wheel Coupling Market Share Analysis by Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 250: Iranian Market for Fifth Wheel Coupling: Annual

Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Operation

for the Period 2020-2027



Table 251: Fifth Wheel Coupling Market in Iran: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Thousand by Operation for the Period 2012-2019



Table 252: Iranian Fifth Wheel Coupling Market Share Analysis by Operation: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 253: Iranian Market for Fifth Wheel Coupling: Annual

Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Sales

Channel for the Period 2020-2027



Table 254: Fifth Wheel Coupling Market in Iran: Historic Sales

Analysis in US$ Thousand by Sales Channel for the Period

2012-2019



Please contact our Customer Support Center to get the complete Table of Contents

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05899479/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001