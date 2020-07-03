New York, July 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "FROST RADAR™: Global Fusion Splicer Market, 2020" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05917934/?utm_source=GNW





There are immense growth opportunities for Tier I vendors in all geographic locations. The objective of this analysis is to identify key companies, their success factors, and opportunities for growth.



This analysis covers fusion splicers: core alignment, clad alignment, and ribbon splicers. The analyst examines hundreds of companies in the industry and benchmarks them across 10 criteria on the radar™, where the leading companies in the industry are then positioned. Industry leaders on both the growth and innovation indices are recognized as best practice recipients. This document presents competitive profiles of 12 participants in the global fusion splicer market. It analyzes their strengths, opportunities, and offers an analysis of the market positioning of companies using their growth and innovation scores. The companies included in this radar™ are Fujikura Ltd.; Sumitomo Electric Industries, Ltd.; Furukawa Electric Co., Ltd; UCLSWIFT CO.,LTD. (Ilsintech); INNO Instrument inc.; COMWAY Technology LLC; Star Infomatic Pvt. Ltd.; GAO Tek & GAO Group Inc.; ShinewayTech; PROMAX ELECTRONICA S.L; AITELONG; and Fiberfox.

Author: Sujan Sami

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05917934/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001