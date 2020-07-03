New York, July 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Frost Radar™: Indian Cloud Access Security Broker Market, 2020" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05917933/?utm_source=GNW

A CASB is a security platform that resides between cloud service users and cloud apps to monitor all activities and enforce security policies and mandates.



The software solution can be on-premises, cloud-based, or a hybrid deployment.A CASB solution helps IT and security teams identify, mitigate, and remediate insider threats, compromised accounts, and privileged user threats in trusted cloud services.



It enforces data-centric security policies including encryption using keys, contextual access control, and digital rights management. As a part of compliance, CASB identifies sensitive data in motion or at rest in cloud services and enforces data loss prevention policies to comply with industry regulations and internal policies.CASB solutions govern all cloud usage in the enterprise, whether accessed from the corporate network, remotely, or from a mobile app or sync client. The radar reveals the market positioning of companies in an industry using their Growth and Innovation scores as highlighted in the radar methodology. The document presents competitive profiles on each of the companies in the radar based on their strengths, opportunities, and a small discussion on their positioning. The analyst examines hundreds of companies in the industry and benchmarks them across 10 criteria on the radar, where the leading companies in the industry are then positioned. Industry leaders on both the Growth and Innovation indices are recognized as best practice recipients.

Author: Rajarshi Dhar

