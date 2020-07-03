New York, July 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Frost Radar™: RFID in Retail, 2020" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05917922/?utm_source=GNW





Retailers achieve end-to-end visibility and business efficiency by implementing item-level tagging.In addition, retailers are likely to focus on enhancing customer experience management by investing in IoT technologies such as cloud computing, artificial intelligence (AI), machine learning (ML), and Big Data analytics.



The analyst examines hundreds of companies in the industry and benchmarks them across 10 criteria on the radar™, where the leading companies in the industry are then positioned.Industry leaders on both the growth and innovation indices are recognized as best practice recipients.



This document presents competitive profiles of 12 RFID participants in the retail industry. It analyzes their strengths, opportunities, and offers an analysis of their positioning. The companies included in this radar™ are Avery Dennison, SML, Impinj, Zebra Technologies, Sensormatic, Nedap Retail, Nordic ID, Checkpoint Systems, R-Pac, Smartrac, Mojix, Honeywell RFID, and Alien Technologies.

Author: Ram Ravi

