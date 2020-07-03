New York, July 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "India Facilities Management Industry Outlook, 2020" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05917920/?utm_source=GNW





The shortage of skilled manpower for services that require technical expertise is a challenge for the service providers in the market.This industry study on FM services in India offers the most up-to-date market data on the actual market situation by service types (hard and soft services) and by key end-user segments (residential, commercial, industrial, government and infrastructure, and educational institutions). The research service covers the market landscape and its growth prospects for the coming years. The study also includes a discussion of the key companies operating in this market. The research includes market data from FY19 to FY24 which gives the future outlook for the FM services market in India and makes the study an invaluable resource for industry executives, marketing, sales, and product managers, analysts, and others looking for key industry data in readily accessible and clearly presented tables and graphs. The study also provides analysis of data related to the FM market from the 4 regions of India: North, South, East, and West.Growing awareness levels, increasing acceptance of outsourcing non-core activities, adoption of technology and burgeoning demand from retail, offices, and industrial clients have together contributed to the growing demand for FM services in India. The technology trends discussed in this study are Internet of Things (IoT) and Big Data analytics, building information modeling (BIM) usage in facility management, cloud solutions, drones, artificial intelligence (AI) and robots, and green FM services.Using environment-friendly solutions and reducing the energy consumption through sustainable strategies to improve building efficiency are key areas for FM companies that they have started focusing on. Similarly, remote data management of building management systems and data analysis are gaining popularity and are expected to provide growth opportunities for FM companies.Cumulative market revenue for FM services is expected to grow at a CAGR of 23.4% from FY2019 to FY2024. FM companies can gain a competitive advantage by focusing on energy management services. Integrated facility management (IFM) service contracts between vendors and end users will become a major trend.

