The investigation concerns whether PlayAGS and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices.

On August 7, 2019, PlayAGS issued a press release that reported, among other financial results, a net loss of $7.6 million for second quarter 2019, which included a $3.5 million impairment to goodwill and $1.3 million impairment to intangible assets of the Company’s iGaming reporting unit, due to extended regulatory timelines which delayed revenues.

On this news, PlayAGS’s stock price fell $8.99 per share, or nearly 52%, to close at $8.31 per share on August 8, 2019.

