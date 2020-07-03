New York, July 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Malaysian Data Center Services Market, Forecast to 2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05812921/?utm_source=GNW

The Government of Malaysia and Malaysian enterprises are keen to increase their adoption of data center services to promote digital transformation across industry sectors through effective strategic partnerships with global and local data center vendors.



Additionally, the government of Malaysia is focusing on improving the readiness of its country to support hyperscale data centers by enhancing its telecommunications and network infrastructure. The BFSI sector generates the highest demand for data center services, followed by the federal government of Malaysia.



Increasing demand for hyperscale cloud services, a higher focus on digitalization of businesses, and government expansion policies are the primary drivers of data center services.Alibaba, Microsoft, and Amazon Web Services, among others, and local participants (TM One and AIMS) are some of the cloud vendors that are expanding their infrastructure and availability in Malaysia.



With the extensive penetration of the Internet and the focus on cybersecurity and data privacy, the demand for data storage and managed hosting services is expected to grow exponentially across Malaysia. The demand for wholesale colocation from global cloud service providers will drive the revenue of data center service providers in Malaysia.

