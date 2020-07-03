TORONTO, July 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- (TSX: PIC.A; PIC.PR.A) Premium Income Corporation has declared quarterly distributions payable on July 31, 2020 to shareholders of record on July 15, 2020 in the following amounts per share:

Share Class Ticker Amount Per Share Class A Shares PIC.A $0.10000 Preferred Shares PIC.PR.A $0.215625

To the extent that any portion of the distributions are ordinary taxable dividends and not capital gains dividends, they will be eligible dividends.

For further information, please contact Investor Relations at 416.681.3966, toll free at 1.800.725.7172, email at info@strathbridge.com or visit www.strathbridge.com