Increasing investment in food processing industries, to counter agri-crops waste, is creating scope for the expansion of packaging opportunities.

- The increase in the spending capacity of middle income group, the rapid expansion of organized retail, and exports further facilitate the growth of the market. This has led to the need for standardized packaging that can improve shelf life, maintain the speed of production, and simultaneously ensure the quality.

- The rising trend of online food delivery coupled with packaged food, is also aiding growth to market owing to fast-paced life in urban cities along with witnessing growth in income and a better standard of living. Incumbents such as Zomato, Swiggy, Dunzo, among others, are exploring online food delivery market space with increasing adoption and innovation of packaging

- Coronavirus outbreak is expected to have positive impact on the packaging industry over the coming year. The demand for plastic packaging which limits the risk of contamination by reducing the exposure is expected to be favoured.The current scenario of inventory in India is facing scarcity of supplies due to the production shutdown in the countries like India & China which is expected to drive the prices over the coming months and remain in effect till the end of 2020.



Key Market Trends

Rising Demand for Innovative and Sustainable Food Packaging to Drive the Market Growth



- In India, packaged foods are gaining high traction, owing to busy work schedules, rising number of working women, and shift toward on-the-go consumption, which is, in turn, expected to ascend the utilization of innovative and sustainable packaging across the food sector. This is likely to fuel the market’s growth over the forecast period.

- With the aim of developing active materials for the use in the design of packages, coatings, and packaging technologies, which helps in maintaining and improving the sensorial and nutritional characteristics and safety of foodstuffs, as well as increase their shelf life, nanofabrication technologies are emerging as innovative solutions across the region.

- With the growing awareness, the requirement for eco-friendly and sustainable packaging is steadily on the rise.The country is focusing more on sustainable solutions, which is increasingly becoming a business imperative.

- Companies like Evirocor in India are providing eco friendly food packaging products to food outlets, restaurants, hotels, hospitals, factories, caterers, and all other users.The rise in usage of ecofriendly packaging is expected to drive the growth of market.



Growing Proliferation of Online Retailing and Emergence of Omnichannel Presence to Boost the Market Growth



- With the increase in the usage of the internet across the country, the penetration of online retailing is growing. According to IBEF, internet users in India are expected to increase from 665.31 million, as of June 2019, to 829 million by 2021.Furthermore, with rise of the omnichannel business model in the country,where one can shop both online and offline, has also boosted India Food & Beverage Packaging Market.

- With the rise in online retailing,online retailers are also launching their own private label brands, thus providing consumers with a much wider choice of products and channels to choose from.The rise in online labels will further boost the food & beverage packaging market as online private labels are expected to grow 1.3 to 1.6 times faster than e-commerce platforms and continue to generate 1.8 to 2 times higher margins than external brands, according to a study by KPMG in India and Retailers Association of India.

- The rising internet penetration, increasing ordering frequency, favourable consumer disposition, expanding reach in smaller tiers and expanding network of restaurants on food-tech platforms pan-India continue to drive momentum in the Food & Beverage Packaging Market.



Competitive Landscape

The Food & Beverage packaging industry in India is moderately competitive, owing to the several players competing to improve their market share. Sustainable competitive advantage can be gained through innovation in design, technology, and application.Companies are increasing their market presence by expanding their business footprint across various end-user markets.Some of the key developments in the market are:

- June 2020 - AGI Glasspec announced to start its brownfield expansion in Telangana and a greenfield facility in the eastern part of the country. This expansion will strengthen its footprint on the Indian market in post-COVID 19 scenario.?

- May 2020 - Pirama Glass Ltd partnered with Microsoft to transform its operational procedures to include digital technology in the manufacturing process. It will leverage some of the emerging or new age technologies to transform its glass business

- February 2020 - Parksons Packaging and HP India introduced a digital printing press for carton packaging. Parksons installed its first HP Indigo 30000 digital press which is also the first B2-format (20 x 30 inch) digital press in the Indian folding carton industry.



