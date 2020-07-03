New York, July 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "India Vision Care Market By Product Type, By Coating, Lens Material, By Distribution Channel, By Region, Forecast & Opportunities, 2025" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05916775/?utm_source=GNW



India vision care market is anticipated to record a significant CAGR during the forecast period as growing penetration of electronic items has increased vision related problems in the country.The high levels of pollution in Indian cities is also having a negative impact on people’s eyes.



Other factors contributing to increasing share of India vision care market are technological advances in eye care devices, high expenditure on healthcare and growing awareness among people related to eye health.

Efforts from international and national agencies like National Programme for Control of Blindness and Visual Impairment (NPCB&VI) and India Vision Institute (IVI) to raise awareness for eye health and to address vision-related problems is also boosting the vision care products market in India. Moreover, increasing investments in research and development of modern technologies have led to introduction of new products such as contact lenses, intraocular lenses and artificial tears, which is positively influencing the growth of the India vision care market.

India vision care market is segmented based on product type, coating, lens material, distribution channel, region and company.Based on product type, the market can be segmented into eyeglasses, contact lens, intraocular lens and others.



Eyeglasses accounted for the lion’s share in 2019 owing to high demand and lower price when compared with other segments.

Based on distribution channel, the market is segmented into retail stores, e-commerce, clinics and hospitals.Here, e-commerce segment is forecast to grow at the highest rate through 2025 as these platforms have variety of options of choose from and discounted price.



Many websites are also introducing online testing where one can check the status of their eyes and take professional advice. Therefore, companies operating in the market are creating online presence to benefit and increase their market share.

Major players operating in the India vision care market include Luxottica India Eyewear Pvt Ltd., GKB Rx Lens Pvt. Ltd., Essilor India Private Limited, Carl Zeiss India Pvt Ltd., Bausch & Lomb India Private Limited, Titan Industries Ltd., Auro Laboratories Ltd., Johnson & Johnson Private Limited and others. The market players are constantly making efforts to launch novel products for vision care.



Years considered for this report:



Historical Years: 2015-2018

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Period: 2021–2025



Objective of the Study:



• To analyze and forecast the market size of India vision care market.

• To classify and forecast India vision care market based on product type, coating, lens material, distribution channel, region and company.

• To identify drivers and challenges for India vision care market.

• To examine competitive developments such as expansions, new product launches in India vision care market.

• To conduct pricing analysis for India vision care market.

• To identify and analyze the profile of leading players operating in India vision care market.

The analyst performed both primary as well as exhaustive secondary research for this study.Initially, the analyst sourced a list of manufacturers across the country.



Subsequently, the analyst conducted primary research surveys with the identified companies.While interviewing, the respondents were also enquired about their competitors.



Through this technique, the analyst could include the manufacturers which could not be identified due to the limitations of secondary research. The analyst examined the manufacturers, distribution channels and presence of all major players across India.

The analyst calculated the market size of India vision care market using a bottom-up approach, wherein data for various end-user segments was recorded and forecast for the future years. The analyst sourced these values from the industry experts and company representatives and externally validated through analyzing historical data of these product types and applications for getting an appropriate, overall market size.



Various secondary sources such as company websites, news articles, press releases, company annual reports, investor presentations and financial reports were also studied by the analyst.



Key Target Audience:



• Vision care manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and other stakeholders

• Government bodies such as regulating authorities and policy makers

• Organizations, forums and alliances related to vision care

• Market research and consulting firms

The study is useful in providing answers to several critical questions that are important for the industry stakeholders such as manufacturers, suppliers, partners, end users, etc., besides allowing them in strategizing investments and capitalizing on market opportunities.



Report Scope:



In this report, India vision care market has been segmented into following categories, in addition to the industry trends which have also been detailed below:

• Market, By Product Type:

o Eyeglasses

o Contact Lens

o Intraocular Lens

o Others

• Market, By Coating:

o Anti-Glare

o Anti-reflecting

o Others

• Market, By Lens Material:

o Normal Glass

o Polycarbonate

o Trivex

o Others

• Market, By Distribution Channel:

o Retail Stores

o E-Commerce

o Clinics

o Hospitals

• Market, By Region:

o North

o South

o East

o West



Competitive Landscape



Company Profiles: Detailed analysis of the major companies present in India vision care market.



Available Customizations:



With the given market data, we offers customizations according to a company’s specific needs. The following customization options are available for the report:



Company Information



• Detailed analysis and profiling of additional market players (up to five).





