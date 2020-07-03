New York, July 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "UK Managed Security Services Market By Type, By Security Type, By Deployment Mode, By Organization Size, By End User Industry, By Company, By Region, Forecast & Opportunities, 2025" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05917061/?utm_source=GNW



UK managed security services market is expected to grow at an impressive rate during the forecast period.The UK managed security services market is driven by the increasing sophistication and complexity of cyber-attacks.



This has increased the demand for advanced threat protection solutions among the organizations.This in turn is expected to positively influence the market growth through 2025.



Additionally, growing adoption of advanced technologies such as IoT, AI, cloud based solutions, blockchain, among others are expected to create lucrative opportunities for the market growth.Furthermore, growing need to protect the IT resources and important organization data & information from malwares, ransomwares, among others is expected to spur the market growth over the next few years.



However, dearth of skilled professionals to manage the cybersecurity within an organization can hamper the market growth. Besides, high cost of cyber security solutions can pose budget constraints among organizations especially for the SMEs can further restrict the market growth during the forecast period.



The UK managed security services market is segmented based on type, security type, deployment mode, organization size, end user industry, company, and region.Based on security type, the market can be categorized into network security, endpoint security, application security, cloud security and others.



The endpoint security segment is expected to dominate the market during the forecast period.This can be ascribed to the growing BYOD trend among organizations especially among the SMEs.



Additionally, growing need to mitigate cyber-attacks and malware threats further drive the segmental growth.Based on deployment mode, the market can be split into on-premise and cloud.



The cloud segment is expected to dominate the market on account of the associated benefits such as scalability, flexibility, auto-update feature, large storage space, among others offered by cloud.



The major players operating in the managed security services market are BAE Systems, BT Counterpane, IBM United Kingdom Ltd, SecureWorks, Trustwave Holdings, Accenture UK Ltd., CenturyLink Communications UK Ltd, Verizon UK Ltd, DXC Technology, Fujitsu Services Holdings PLC and others. Major companies are developing advanced technologies and launching new services in order to stay competitive in the market. Other competitive strategies include mergers & acquisitions and new service developments.



