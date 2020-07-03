New York, July 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Thailand Managed Security Services Market By Type, By Security Type,By Deployment Mode, By Organization Size, By End User Industry, By Region, Forecast & Opportunities, 2025" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05917060/?utm_source=GNW



Thailand managed security services market is expected to demonstrate healthy growth during the forecast period on account of emerging need for cost-effective security solutions for the protection of valuable IT assets.In addition to this, the growth in the Thailand managed security services (MSS) market can be attributed to the rising demand for advanced security services, such as cloud next generation firewall, cloud web application firewall, SIEM and intelligence threat monitoring services among multiple end user industries.



As a result, Thailand managed security services (MSS) would continue to grow at a robust pace through 2025.



Additionally, increase in work from home amidst COVID-19 is resulting in increased cyber-attacks, thereby, fueling Thailand manage security services market.



Thailand managed security services market is categorized based on type, security type, deployment mode, organization size, end user industry and region.Based on deployment mode, the market is segmented into on-premise v/s cloud.



The cloud mode is gaining traction and is expected to dominate the managed security services market in Thailand by 2025 as they required less investment compared to on-premise services.



Based on organization size, the Thailand managed security services market is segmented into large enterprises and Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs).Among them, SMEs are utilizing these services at a much high rate compared to large enterprises.



SMEs need to deploy managed security services for privacy, financial integrity, client trust, employee integrity, data integrity and the longevity of their business.



Some of the leading companies operating in Thailand managed security services market are Seagate Technology, BCDVideo, Vicon Industries, Dahua Technology Ltd, FLIR Systems, IDIS, HID Global, Vanderbilt Industries, Hikvision, Alkia IT SERVICES Co., DCS and i-secure Co., Ltd., among others. Companies are focusing on strengthen their cybersecurity skill by organizing various training sessions. They are also undergoing research and development activities to provide advanced and vital solutions. Other growth strategies being undertaken are merger and acquisitions.



Years considered for this report:



Historical Years: 2015-2018

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Period: 2021–2025



Objective of the Study:



• To outline, classify and estimate the Thailand managed security services market on the basis of type, security type, deployment mode, organization size, end user industry and regional distribution.

• To study and forecast the Thailand market size of the managed security services, in terms of value.

• To understand the regional market structure of managed security services market, the thailand managed security services market is segmented in six regions, namely – Bangkok, Eastern Thailand, Northern Thailand, Northeast (Isan), Southern Thailand and Western Thailand and forecast the market size, in terms of value.

• To identify the detailed information about the prime factors affecting the Thailand managed security services market.

• To evaluate competitor pricing, average market selling prices and margins in the Thailand managed security services market.

• To examine competitive developments such as expansions, mergers & acquisitions, new entrants in the Thailand managed security services market.

• To strategically profile the leading players in the market which are involved in the supply of managed security services in the nation.



The analyst performed both primary as well as exhaustive secondary research for this study.Initially, the analyst sourced a list of leading managed security services providers across Thailand.



Subsequently, the analyst conducted primary research surveys with the identified companies.While interviewing, the company personnel were also enquired about their key services, prices of services and competitors.



Through this technique, the analyst was able to include the service providers which could not be identified due to the limitations of secondary research. The analyst examined the type, security type, deployment mode, organization size, end user industry and regional presence of all major managed security service providers across Thailand.



The analyst calculated the market size for Thailand managed security services using a bottom-up approach, where manufacturers’ value sales data for standard security types were recorded and forecast for the future years. The analyst sourced these values from industry experts and company representatives and externally validated through analyzing historical sales data of respective service providers to arrive at the overall market size.



Various secondary sources, secondary sources directories, databases, company annual reports, white papers, investor presentations and financial reports were also used by the team.



Key Target Audience:



• Managed security service providers

• Research organizations and consulting companies

• Associations, organizations, forums and alliances related to managed security services

• Government bodies such as regulating authorities and policy makers

• Industry associations

• Market research and consulting firm

The study is useful in providing answers to several critical questions that are important for the industry stakeholders such as managed security service providers, customers and policy makers. which market segments should be targeted over the coming years (next two to five years) in order to strategize investments and capitalize on the growth of the market segment.



Report Scope:



In this report, the Thailand managed security services market has been segmented into the following categories in addition to the industry trends which have also been detailed below:

• Thailand Managed Security Services Market, By Type:

o Identity and Access Management

o Antivirus/Anti-Malware

o Firewall

o Risk and Compliance Management

o Vulnerability Management

o Security Information and Event Management

o Intrusion Detection System/ Intrusion Prevention System

o Disaster Recovery

o Unified Threat Management

o Encryption

o Data Loss Prevention

o Distributed Denial of Service Mitigation

o Others

• Thailand Managed Security Services Market, By Security Type:

o Network Security

o Endpoint Security

o Application Security

o Cloud Security

o Others

• Thailand Managed Security Services Market, By Deployment Mode:

o On-Premise v/s Cloud

• Thailand Managed Security Services Market, By Organization Size:

o Large Enterprises v/s Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs)

• Thailand Managed Security Services Market, By End User Industry:

o BFSI

o IT & Telecommunication

o Energy & Utilities

o Healthcare

o Manufacturing

o Defense

o Others

• Thailand Managed Security Services Market, By Region:

o Bangkok

o Eastern Thailand

o Northern Thailand

o Northeast (Isan)

o Southern Thailand

o Western Thailand



Competitive Landscape



Company Profiles: Detailed analysis of the major companies present in Thailand managed security services market.



Available Customizations:



With the given market data, we offers customizations according to a company’s specific needs. The following customization options are available for the report:



Company Information



• Detailed analysis and profiling of additional market players (up to five).

Profit Margin Analysis

• Profit margin analysis in case of direct and indirect sales channel.





