New York, July 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Qatar Managed Security Services Market By Type, By Security Type, By Deployment Mode, By Organization Size, By End User Industry, By Company, By Region, Forecast & Opportunities, 2025" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05917059/?utm_source=GNW



Qatar managed security services market is expected to grow at a remarkable rate during the forecast period.The Qatar managed security services market is driven by the increasing use of advanced technologies such as AI, IoT, cloud computing, blockchain, among others for cyber defense.



Additionally, managed security services help in preventing financial losses that are incurred due to information loss & data theft and network damage within an enterprise.This in turn is expected to foster the market growth through 2025.



However, adhering to cyber security norms and regulations can hinder the market growth during the next few years. Furthermore, resistance to share important data & information coupled with varying demands regarding security package can further obstruct the market growth during the forecast period.



The Qatar managed security services market is segmented based on type, security type, deployment mode, organization size, end user industry, company, and region.Based on type, the market can be fragmented into identity and access management, antivirus/anti-malware, firewall, risk and compliance management, vulnerability management, security information and event management, intrusion detection system/ intrusion prevention system, disaster recovery, unified threat management, encryption, data loss prevention, distributed denial of service mitigation and others.



The encryption segment is expected to dominate the market owing to the increase in organizational need to protect the confidentiality and integrity of digital data.Additionally, benefits such as flexibility, affordability, scalability, ease of use, among others further drive the segmental growth.



Based on organization size, the market can be split into large enterprises and SMEs.The SMEs segment is expected to register significant growth in the market owing to the increasing adoption of cloud based solutions within the SMEs.



Based on end user industry, the market can be categorized into BFSI, IT & telecommunication, energy & utilities, healthcare, manufacturing, defense, others. The BFSI segment is expected to dominate the market through 2025. This can be attributed to the growing need for providing enhanced security and digital privacy in the financial institutions.



The major players operating in the managed security services market are Cisco Systems Inc., Check Point Software Technologies Ltd., Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP, Intel Security (McAfee), Palo Alto Networks Inc., Broadcom Inc. (Symantec Corporation), Fortinet Qatar, Gulf Business Machines B.S.C, Paladion Qatar W.L.L, IBM Qatar LLC and others. Major companies are developing advanced technologies and launching new services in order to stay competitive in the market. Other competitive strategies include mergers & acquisitions and new service developments.



Years considered for this report:



Historical Years: 2015-2018

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Period: 2021–2025



Objective of the Study:



• To analyze and estimate the market size of Qatar managed security services market from 2015 to 2018.

• To estimate and forecast the market size of Qatar managed security services market from 2019 to 2025 and growth rate until 2025.

• To classify and forecast Qatar managed security services market based on type, security type, deployment mode, organization size, end user industry, company, and regional distribution.

• To identify dominant region or segment in the Qatar managed security services market.

• To identify drivers and challenges for Qatar managed security services market.

• To examine competitive developments such as expansions, new product launches, mergers & acquisitions, etc., in Qatar managed security services market.

• To identify and analyze the profile of leading players operating in Qatar managed security services market.

• To identify key sustainable strategies adopted by market players in Qatar managed security services market.

The analyst performed both primary as well as exhaustive secondary research for this study.Initially, the analyst sourced a list of service providers across the globe.



Subsequently, the analyst conducted primary research surveys with the identified companies.While interviewing, the respondents were also enquired about their competitors.



Through this technique, the analyst could include the service providers which could not be identified due to the limitations of secondary research. The analyst examined the service providers, distribution channels and presence of all major players across the globe.

The analyst calculated the market size of Qatar managed security services market using a bottom-up approach, wherein data for various end-user segments was recorded and forecast for the future years. The analyst sourced these values from the industry experts and company representatives and externally validated through analyzing historical data of these product types and applications for getting an appropriate, overall market size.



Various secondary sources such as company websites, news articles, press releases, company annual reports, investor presentations and financial reports were also studied by the analyst.



Key Target Audience:



• Managed security services provider companies

• Market research and consulting firms

• Government bodies such as regulating authorities and policy makers

• Organizations, forums and alliances related to managed security services

The study is useful in providing answers to several critical questions that are important for the industry stakeholders such as service providers, suppliers and partners, end users, etc., besides allowing them in strategizing investments and capitalizing on market opportunities.



Report Scope:



In this report, Qatar managed security services market has been segmented into following categories, in addition to the industry trends which have also been detailed below:

• Qatar Managed Security Services Market, By Type:

o Identity and Access Management

o Antivirus/Anti-Malware

o Firewall

o Risk and Compliance Management

o Vulnerability Management

o Security Information and Event Management

o Intrusion Detection System/ Intrusion Prevention System

o Disaster Recovery

o Unified Threat Management

o Encryption

o Data Loss Prevention

o Distributed Denial Of Service Mitigation

o Others

• Qatar Managed Security Services Market, By Security Type:

o Network Security

o Endpoint Security

o Application Security

o Cloud Security

o Others

• Qatar Managed Security Services Market, By Deployment Mode:

o On-Premise

o Cloud

• Qatar Managed Security Services Market, By Organization Size:

o Large Enterprises

o SMEs

• Qatar Managed Security Services Market, By End User Industry:

o BFSI

o IT & Telecommunication

o Energy & Utilities

o Healthcare

o Manufacturing

o Defense

o Others

• Qatar Managed Security Services Market, By Region:

o Al Shamal

o Al Rayyan

o Al Daayen

o Al Wakrah

o Al Khor

o Umm Salal

o Al Dawhah (Doha)



Competitive Landscape



Company Profiles: Detailed analysis of the major companies present in Qatar managed security services market.



Available Customizations:



With the given market data, we offers customizations according to a company’s specific needs. The following customization options are available for the report:



Company Information



• Detailed analysis and profiling of additional market players (up to five).





Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05917059/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001