New York, July 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Australia Managed Security Services Market By Type, By Security Type, By Deployment Mode, By Organization Size, By End User Industry, By Company, By Region, Forecast & Opportunities, 2025" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05917048/?utm_source=GNW



Australia managed security services market is expected to grow at a formidable rate during the forecast period.The Australia managed security services market is driven by the growing need for organization security solution across various end user industries such as BFSI, healthcare, manufacturing, aerospace & defense, among others.



This has increased the need to monitor and manage both internal and external threats within an organization.This is expected to spur the market growth over the next few years.



Additionally, increasing expenditure by the government on security solutions and growing concerns over breach of intelligence data is further expected to foster the market growth through 2025.Furthermore, ongoing technological advancements and new software & services launches by the major players operating in the market is expected to create lucrative opportunities for the market growth over the next few years.



However, lack of trust on third party applications to share important data can hamper the market growth during the forecast period. Also, increasing complexity in network infrastructure can further impede the market growth.



The Australia managed security services market is segmented based on type, security type, deployment mode, organization size, end user industry, company, and region.Based on type, the market can be fragmented into identity and access management, antivirus/anti-malware, firewall, risk and compliance management, vulnerability management, security information and event management, intrusion detection system/ intrusion prevention system, disaster recovery, unified threat management, encryption, data loss prevention, distributed denial of service mitigation and others.



The intrusion detection system/ intrusion prevention system is expected to register significant growth in the market during the forecast period owing to the capability of these solutions to secure network from advanced malicious practices and continuous security monitoring.Based on security type, the market can be categorized into network security, endpoint security, application security, cloud security and others.



The endpoint security segment is expected to dominate the market during the forecast period since it provides advanced solutions such as vulnerability management and speedy response to threats.



The major players operating in the managed security services market are Verizon Enterprise Solutions Australia, IBM Australia Ltd., GA Systems, Networx Australia Pty Ltd, Dimension Data Australia Pty Limited, Symantec Australia Holding Pty Ltd, SecureWorks Australia, SAVVIS Australia Pty Ltd (CenturyLink), Fortinet Australia, CSC Australia Pty. Ltd (DXC Technology) and others. Major companies are developing advanced technologies and launching new services in order to stay competitive in the market. Other competitive strategies include mergers & acquisitions and new service developments.



Years considered for this report:



Historical Years: 2015-2018

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Period: 2021–2025



Objective of the Study:



• To analyze and estimate the market size of Australia managed security services market from 2015 to 2018.

• To estimate and forecast the market size of Australia managed security services market from 2019 to 2025 and growth rate until 2025.

• To classify and forecast Australia managed security services market based on type, security type, deployment mode, organization size, end user industry, company, and regional distribution.

• To identify dominant region or segment in the Australia managed security services market.

• To identify drivers and challenges for Australia managed security services market.

• To examine competitive developments such as expansions, new product launches, mergers & acquisitions, etc., in Australia managed security services market.

• To identify and analyze the profile of leading players operating in Australia managed security services market.

• To identify key sustainable strategies adopted by market players in Australia managed security services market.

The analyst performed both primary as well as exhaustive secondary research for this study.Initially, the analyst sourced a list of service providers across the globe.



Subsequently, the analyst conducted primary research surveys with the identified companies.While interviewing, the respondents were also enquired about their competitors.



Through this technique, the analyst could include the service providers which could not be identified due to the limitations of secondary research. The analyst examined the service providers, distribution channels and presence of all major players across the globe.

The analyst calculated the market size of Australia managed security services market using a bottom-up approach, wherein data for various end-user segments was recorded and forecast for the future years. The analyst sourced these values from the industry experts and company representatives and externally validated through analyzing historical data of these product types and applications for getting an appropriate, overall market size.



Various secondary sources such as company websites, news articles, press releases, company annual reports, investor presentations and financial reports were also studied by the analyst.



Key Target Audience:



• Managed security services provider companies

• Market research and consulting firms

• Government bodies such as regulating authorities and policy makers

• Organizations, forums and alliances related to managed security services

The study is useful in providing answers to several critical questions that are important for the industry stakeholders such as service providers, suppliers and partners, end users, etc., besides allowing them in strategizing investments and capitalizing on market opportunities.



Report Scope:



In this report, Australia managed security services market has been segmented into following categories, in addition to the industry trends which have also been detailed below:

• Australia Managed Security Services Market, By Type:

o Identity and Access Management

o Antivirus/Anti-Malware

o Firewall

o Risk and Compliance Management

o Vulnerability Management

o Security Information and Event Management

o Intrusion Detection System/ Intrusion Prevention System

o Disaster Recovery

o Unified Threat Management

o Encryption

o Data Loss Prevention

o Distributed Denial Of Service Mitigation

o Others

• Australia Managed Security Services Market, By Security Type:

o Network Security

o Endpoint Security

o Application Security

o Cloud Security

o Others

• Australia Managed Security Services Market, By Deployment Mode:

o On-Premise

o Cloud

• Australia Managed Security Services Market, By Organization Size:

o Large Enterprises

o SMEs

• Australia Managed Security Services Market, By End User Industry:

o BFSI

o IT & Telecommunication

o Energy & Utilities

o Healthcare

o Manufacturing

o Defense

o Others

• Australia Managed Security Services Market, By Region:

o New South Wales

o Queensland

o Tasmania

o Victoria

o Northern Territory

o Western Australia

o South Australia



Competitive Landscape



Company Profiles: Detailed analysis of the major companies present in Australia managed security services market.



Available Customizations:



With the given market data, we offers customizations according to a company’s specific needs. The following customization options are available for the report:



Company Information



• Detailed analysis and profiling of additional market players (up to five).





Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05917048/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001