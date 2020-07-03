New York, July 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "UAE Internet of Things Market By Platform, By Component, By Application, By Company, By Region, Forecast & Opportunities, 2025" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05917047/?utm_source=GNW



UAE internet of things (IoT) market is expected to grow at an impressive rate during the forecast period.The UAE internet of things (IoT) market is driven by the widespread adoption of IoT solutions across various enterprises, especially the SMEs.



IoT solutions help organizations increase their efficiency, improve their productivity, efficiently manage their resources while reducing their overall operational costs.These factors are expected to positively impact the growth through 2025.



Additionally, increasing adoption of big data and cloud based solutions is further expected to propel the market over the next few years.Furthermore, booming IT & Telecommunication industry is expected to fuel the market growth during the forecast period.



However, adhering to data security standards and norms can hinder the market growth during the forecast period. Also, migration of data from legacy systems pose a key challenge to the market growth.



With the sudden outbreak of pandemic COVID-19 disease, the world is affected, majority of the businesses are shut down and operations across different enterprises are also compromised.This has made organizations to work in a non-optimized manner because of which many organizations are looking for ways to improve their operational efficiencies, overall productivity and are looking for innovative ideas & solutions to improve the revenue.



Similarly, the IoT industry is also drastically affected by the pandemic.While the IoT networks remain unaffected the investment in consumer IoT devices has suddenly gone down.



This has increased the number of cyber attacks and threats of malwares, ransomwares and data breaches. This in turn is driving the overall cyber security and managed security services market.



The UAE internet of things (IoT) market is segmented based on platform, component, application, company, and region.Based on platform, the market can be categorized into device management, application management and network management.



The device management segment is expected to dominate the market since it helps organizations manage their applications and platforms efficiently.Additionally, it provides capabilities for device provisioning, remote access, configuration, software management, device monitoring, troubleshooting, among others.



Based on application, the market can be fragmented into consumer electronics, smart mobility & transportation, building & home automation, connected logistics, smart retail and others.The consumer electronics segment is expected to dominate the market during the forecast period.



This can be ascribed to the use of IoT for connecting different appliances and devices through internet and enables real time wireless communication with users.



The major players operating in the internet of things (IoT) market are Oracle United Arab Emirates,

Robert Bosch Middle East, Cognizant Technology Solutions, Microsoft Gulf FZ LLC, General Electric, Hewlett Packard Enterprise UAE, Intel UAE, IBM Middle East FZ LLC, Cisco Middle East (Cisco), UAE, SAP and others.Major companies are developing advanced technologies and launching new services to stay competitive in the market.



Other competitive strategies include mergers & acquisitions and new service developments.



