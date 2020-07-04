New York, July 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Vietnam Animal feed Market By Type, By Product, By Region, Forecast & Opportunities, 2025" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05917044/?utm_source=GNW



Vietnam animal feed market is poised to witness substantial growth during the forecast period owing to the increasing per capita disposable income of the country which has enhanced people’s purchasing power.The country is witnessing increasing consumption of poultry and cattle meat which is serving as a key factor behind the market growth.



The development in tourism and hospitality industry are expected to further propel the growth of Vietnam animal feed market by 2025.



Vietnam animal feed market is heavily dependent on imports and the biggest import market is Argentina followed by United States and Brazil.The country increased the import of animal feeds by 70% in 2019 as diseases and food safety issues led to shrinking of animal husbandry industry.



The animal feed market is anticipated to undergo high rate of growth in the next five years owing to increasing consumption of pork and other red meat in the country.



Vietnam animal feed market is segmented based on type, product and region.Based on type, the market is categorized into swine animal feed, poultry animal feed, ruminant feed, aquatic feed and others.



The swine animal fed segment is anticipated to lead the market in terms of revenue by 2025 owing to increasing consumption of pork in the country. The growth in food and hospitality industry is also a prime factor behind the increasing demand for swine animal feeds.



Based on product, the Vietnam animal feed market is segmented into fodder, forage and others.Among them, the fodder segment is expected to undergo the fastest growth with increase in livestock breeding and changing eating pattern in the country.



Industrialization has led to shrinkage in grazing land and hence the demand for fodder has increased considerably over the years.

Major players operating in the Vietnam animal feed market are Thanh Nhon Corporation, Cargill Vietnam, Royal De Heus, GreenFeed (Vietnam) Co., Ltd., The Charoen Pokphand (CP) Group, Japfa Comfeed, Proconco (Masan Nutri-Science), East Hope Group Company, Lai Thieu Feed Mill Co., Ltd. (Vietnam) and American Feeds Vietnam, among others.



Years considered for this report:



Historical Years: 2015-2018

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Period: 2021–2025



Objective of the Study:



• To analyze and forecast the market size of Vietnam animal feed market.

• To classify and forecast Vietnam Animal feed market based on type, product, company and regional distribution.

• To identify drivers and challenges for Vietnam animal feed market.

• To examine competitive developments such as expansions, new product launches in Vietnam animal feed market.

• To conduct pricing analysis for Vietnam animal feed market.

• To identify and analyze the profile of leading players operating in Vietnam animal feed market.

The analyst performed both primary as well as exhaustive secondary research for this study.Initially, the analyst sourced a list of animal feed manufacturers across the country.



Subsequently, the analyst conducted primary research surveys with the identified companies.While interviewing, the respondents were also enquired about their competitors.



Through this technique, the analyst could include the manufacturing companies which could not be identified due to the limitations of secondary research. The analyst examined the companies, distribution channels and presence of all major players across Vietnam.

The analyst calculated the market size of Vietnam animal feed market using a bottom-up approach, wherein data for various end-user segments was recorded and forecast for the future years. The analyst sourced these values from the industry experts and company representatives and externally validated through analyzing historical data of these product types and applications for getting an appropriate, overall market size.



Various secondary sources such as company websites, news articles, press releases, company annual reports, investor presentations and financial reports were also studied by the analyst.



Key Target Audience:



• Animal feed manufacturers/partners

• Sales channel/vendors/ distribution

• Market research and consulting firms

• Government bodies such as regulating authorities and policy makers

• Organizations, forums and alliances related to animal feed

The study is useful in providing answers to several critical questions that are important for the industry stakeholders such as companies, partners, end users, etc., besides allowing them in strategizing investments and capitalizing on market opportunities.



Report Scope:



In this report, Vietnam animal feed market has been segmented into following categories, in addition to the industry trends which have also been detailed below:

• Vietnam Animal feed Market, By Type:

o Swine Animal Feed

o Poultry Animal Feed

o Ruminant Feed

o Aquatic Feed

o Others

• Vietnam Animal feed Market, By Product:

o Fodder

o Forage

o Others

• Vietnam Animal feed Market, By Region:

o South Vietnam

o North Vietnam

o Central Vietnam

o Competitive Landscape

Company Profiles: Detailed analysis of the major companies present in Vietnam animal feed market.



Available Customizations:



With the given market data, we offers customizations according to a company’s specific needs. The following customization options are available for the report:



Company Information



• Detailed analysis and profiling of additional market players (up to five).





