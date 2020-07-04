New York, July 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "UAE Electric Kitchen Appliances Market By Type, By Product Type, By Distribution Channel, By End User, By Region, Forecast & Opportunities, 2025" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05917043/?utm_source=GNW



UAE electric kitchen appliances market is poised to undergo significant growth during the forecast period owing to the increasing availability of the wide range of kitchen appliances which tend to make the work easier.Rapidly growing expatriate population and low import duties are also supporting the growth of electric kitchen appliances market in UAE.



Further, the rising disposable income and improving living standard are some of the other key factors contributing to the high demand of electric kitchen appliances. The strong growth in the consumer home appliances would further spur the growth of the electric kitchen appliances market in UAE by 2025.



Additionally, the introduction of energy efficient electric kitchen appliances and increasing demand for remotely controlled kitchen appliances which contain sensors are positively impacting the growth of the market.



UAE electric kitchen appliances market is segmented based on type, product type, distribution channel, end user and region.Based on product type, the market is segmented into small kitchen appliances and large kitchen appliances.



The small kitchen appliances segment consisting of juicer mixer grinder, cooktops/hobs, cooker, kettle, coffee machine and others.The segment is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.



These appliances come in handy in day-to-day use and constitute the basic necessity of a kitchen.



Based on end user, UAE electric kitchen appliances market is segmented into commercial and residential sectors. The residential segment is expected to dominate the market during the forecast period owing to changes in lifestyle and growing trend of modern kitchen.



Some of the major players operating in the UAE Electric Kitchen Appliances market are Haier Electronics Group Co. Ltd, Whirlpool, Electrolux AB, Defy Appliances (Pty) Ltd, Candy Group, LG Electronics, Godrej Group, Panasonic Corporation, Samsung Electronics, Viking Range, LLC, AmicaWronki S.A. and Arcelik A.S, among others. Leading companies are working on launching technology driven kitchen appliances, keeping in mind the need of working-class population. For instance, Electrolux 30’ offers electric cooktop with touch panel to adjust the temperature of the cooktop.



Years considered for this report:



Historical Years: 2015-2018

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Period: 2021–2025



Objective of the Study:



• To analyze and forecast market size of the UAE electric kitchen appliances market, in terms of value.

• To define, classify and forecast the UAE electric kitchen appliances market on the basis type, product type, distribution channel, end user and regional distribution.

• To scrutinize the detailed market segmentation and forecast the market size, in terms of value, on the basis of end user segmenting UAE electric kitchen appliances market.

• To identify tailwinds and headwinds for the UAE electric kitchen appliances market.

• To examine competitive developments such as expansions, new product launches, supply contracts, and mergers & acquisitions in the UAE electric kitchen appliances market.

• To evaluate competitor pricing, average market selling prices and trends in the UAE electric kitchen appliances market.

• To strategically profile the leading players, which are involved in the supply of electric kitchen appliances in market.

The analyst performed primary as well as exhaustive secondary research for this study.Initially, the analyst sourced a list of electric kitchen appliances manufacturers and suppliers in UAE.



Subsequently, the analyst conducted primary research surveys with the identified companies.While interviewing, the respondents were also enquired about their competitors.



Through this technique, the analyst was able to include manufacturers that could not be identified due to the limitations of secondary research. The analyst examined product offerings and end user of all major electric kitchen appliances suppliers across the country.

The analyst calculated the market size for the electric kitchen appliances market using a bottom-up approach, where manufacturers’ value sales data for different types of electric kitchen appliances was recorded as well as forecast for the future years was made. The analyst sourced these values from industry experts and company representatives, and externally validated through analyzing historical sales data of respective manufacturers to arrive at the overall market size.



Various secondary sources such as company annual reports, white papers, investor presentations and financial reports were also used by the team.



Key Target Audience:



• UAE electric kitchen appliances manufacturers

• UAE electric kitchen appliances suppliers

• Research organizations and consulting companies

• Associations, organizations, associations and alliances related to electric kitchen appliances manufacturing

• Government bodies such as regulating authorities and policy makers

• Industry associations

• Market research and consulting firms

The study is useful in providing answers to several critical questions that are important for industry stakeholders, such as electric kitchen appliances manufacturers, distributors, dealers and policy makers, which market segments should be targeted over the coming years (next five years) in order to strategize investments and capitalize on growth of the market.



Report Scope:



In this report, UAE electric kitchen appliances market has been segmented into following categories, in addition to the industry trends which have also been detailed below:

• UAE Electric Kitchen Appliances Market, By Type:

o Automatic vs Manual

• UAE Electric Kitchen Appliances Market, By Product Type:

o Small Kitchen Appliances

o Large Kitchen Appliances

• UAE Electric Kitchen Appliances Market, By Distribution Channel:

o Specialist Retailers

o E-commerce

o Supermarkets and Hypermarkets

o Department Stores

o Others

• UAE Electric Kitchen Appliances Market, By End User:

o Commercial

o Residential

• UAE Electric Kitchen Appliances Market, By Region:

- Dubai

- Abu Dhabi

- Sharjah

- Others



Competitive Landscape



Company Profiles: Detailed analysis of the major companies present in UAE electric kitchen appliances market.



Available Customizations:



With the given market data, we offers customizations according to a company’s specific needs. The following customization options are available for the report:



Company Information



• Detailed analysis and profiling of additional market players (up to five).

Profit Margin Analysis

• Profit margin analysis in case of direct and indirect sales channel.





