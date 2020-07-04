New York, July 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Germany Energy Drinks Market By Product, By Target Consumer, By Distribution Channel, By Region, Forecast & Opportunities, 2025" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05917022/?utm_source=GNW



Germany energy drinks market is expected to witness a formidable rate of growth during the forecast period on account of growing adoption of energy drinks as functional drinks by consumers owing to increasing benefits associated with the various ingredients present such as caffeine, vitamins, ginseng etc.Moreover, the increasing popularity of energy drinks among college-going kids as well as the younger population is anticipated to drive the growth of the market during the forecast period.



Product innovations by manufacturers such as a variety of flavors, fortification with minerals etc. would further fuel the growth of Germany energy drinks market.



Additionally, factors such as high per capita income and hectic lifestyle pattern are creating a huge demand for energy drinks in the country.Energy drinks are now a more preferred option over carbonated drinks.



The growing number of cafes and bars in the country will act as a driver for the energy drinks market in Germany in the coming years.



Germany energy drinks market is segmented based product, target consumer, distribution channel and region.Based on target consumer, the market is segmented into teenagers, adults and geriatric population.



The teenage consumers are expected to lead the market during the forecast period owing to the availability of variety of flavors and types of energy drinks in the market which attracts this particular age group. Also, the influence of latest trends has also widely impacted the choice of drinks among consumers which is leading to demand for energy drinks.



Based on distribution channel, the Germany energy drinks market is segmented into online and offline channels.The offline channel is further categorized into supermarket/hypermarket, mass merchandiser, drug store, food service/ sports nutrition chain and others.



The supermarkets/hypermarkets segment held the largest market share in 2019 and the segment is expected to continue its dominance during the forecast period due to easy availability, a huge variety of available brands and discounted prices.

Major players operating in the Germany energy drinks market are Red Bull Deutschland, PepsiCo. Inc, Monster Energy, Rockstar, Inc., Taisho Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd, Amway Germany (Xs Energy), Nestle S.A, Coco Cola Company, The FRS Co and The Monarch Beverage Co Inc., among others. The market is highly competitive with presence of all leading global brands in the country. Companies are focusing on producing energy drinks with low sugar and other functional drinks so as to increase their customer base.



Years considered for this report:



Historical Years: 2015-2018

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Period: 2021–2025



Objective of the Study:



• To analyze and forecast the market size of Germany energy drinks market.

• To classify and forecast Germany Energy Drinks market based on product, target consumer, distribution channel, company and regional distribution.

• To identify drivers and challenges for Germany energy drinks market.

• To examine competitive developments such as expansions, new product launches in Germany energy drinks market.

• To conduct pricing analysis for Germany energy drinks market.

• To identify and analyze the profile of leading players operating in Germany energy drinks market.

The analyst performed both primary as well as exhaustive secondary research for this study.Initially, the analyst sourced a list of energy drink manufacturers across the country.



Subsequently, the analyst conducted primary research surveys with the identified companies.While interviewing, the respondents were also enquired about their competitors.



Through this technique, the analyst could include the manufacturing companies which could not be identified due to the limitations of secondary research. The analyst examined the companies, distribution channels and presence of all major players across Germany.

The analyst calculated the market size of Germany energy drinks market using a bottom-up approach, wherein data for various end-user segments was recorded and forecast for the future years. The analyst sourced these values from the industry experts and company representatives and externally validated through analyzing historical data of these product types and applications for getting an appropriate, overall market size.



Various secondary sources such as company websites, news articles, press releases, company annual reports, investor presentations and financial reports were also studied by the analyst.



Key Target Audience:



• Energy Drinks manufacturers/partners

• Sales channel/vendors/ distribution

• Market research and consulting firms

• Government bodies such as regulating authorities and policy makers

• Organizations, forums and alliances related to energy drinks

The study is useful in providing answers to several critical questions that are important for the industry stakeholders such as companies, partners, end users, etc., besides allowing them in strategizing investments and capitalizing on market opportunities.



Report Scope:



In this report, Germany energy drinks market has been segmented into following categories, in addition to the industry trends which have also been detailed below:

• Germany Energy Drinks Market, By Product:

o Non-organic

o Organic

o Natural

• Germany Energy Drinks Market, By Target Consumer:

o Teenagers

o Adults

o Geriatric Population

• Germany Energy Drinks Market, By Distribution Channel:

o Offline

- Supermarket/Hypermarket

- Mass Merchandiser

- Drug Store

- Food Service/ Sports Nutrition Chain

- Others

o Online

• Germany Energy Drinks Market, By Region:

o North Rhine-Westphalia

o Bavaria

o Baden-Wurttemberg

o Saxony

o Hesse

o Rest of Germany



Competitive Landscape



Company Profiles: Detailed analysis of the major companies present in Germany energy drinks market.



Available Customizations:



With the given market data, we offers customizations according to a company’s specific needs. The following customization options are available for the report:



Company Information



• Detailed analysis and profiling of additional market players (up to five).





Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05917022/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001