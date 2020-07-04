New York, July 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Egypt Biscuit Market By Product Type, By Distribution Channel, By Region, Forecast & Opportunities, 2025" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05917021/?utm_source=GNW



Egypt biscuit market is anticipated to undergo substantial growth during the forecast period owing to the growth in retail sector and expanding working population.Moreover, awareness regarding the consumption of a balanced and healthy diet is leading to the demand for biscuits by almost all the sections of the population.



The availability of variety of biscuits in the market with entry of many international brands, the market is expected to undergo formidable growth by 2025.

The penetration of biscuits consumption is high among children and youth.However, the market is also facing some restrain like decline in consumer purchasing power following currency devaluation in late 2018.



Their shopping behaviour has become more cautious resulting in demand for limited types of biscuits. The consumers look for more cost-effective products and hence manufacturers are coming up with new products with relatively lower price than the already existing ones.

Egypt biscuit market is segmented based on type, distribution channel and region.Based on type, the market is segmented into plain biscuit, cookies, sandwiched biscuit, crackers and crispbreads and others.



Egypt biscuit market is witnessing high demand for sandwiched biscuits, especially chocolate coated ones. With the growing preference for chocolate flavour, marketers are offering chocolate coated biscuits at reasonable prices.

Based on distribution channel, Egypt biscuit market is segmented into offline and online channels.The offline channel is further categorized into hypermarkets/ supermarkets, convenience stores, independent small grocers and others.



The offline channel dominated the Egypt biscuit market share in 2019.The segment is expected to undergo the highest growth during the forecast year as well owing to increasing number of convenience stores and independent grocers in the country.



The penetration of internet is still limited in the country.

Some of the major players operating in the Egypt biscuit market are Ocean Foods, Bisco Misr, Nestlé Egypt SAE, Mass Food Co, Samo Trading Co, Bayer Foods, SAKALANS HALAWA, Alpella, Biskrem and Uklker, among others. Leading companies are widening their product portfolio by introducing more healthy biscuit variants in the market.



• To analyze and forecast market size of the Egypt biscuit market, in terms of value.

• To define, classify and forecast the Egypt biscuit market on the type, distribution channel and regional distribution.

• To scrutinize the detailed market segmentation and forecast the market size, in terms of value, on the basis of region by segmenting Egypt biscuit market into regions, namely, Alexandria, Delta, Suze Canal, Greater Cairo & Upper North Region, Asyut Region, South Upper Region.

• To identify tailwinds and headwinds for the Egypt biscuit market.

• To examine competitive developments such as expansions, new product launches, supply contracts, and mergers & acquisitions in the Egypt biscuit market.

• To evaluate competitor pricing, average market selling prices and trends in the Egypt biscuit market.

• To strategically profile the leading players, which are involved in the supply of biscuit in Egypt.

The analyst performed primary as well as exhaustive secondary research for this study.Initially, the analyst sourced a list of biscuit manufacturers and suppliers in Egypt Subsequently, the analyst conducted primary research surveys with the identified companies.



While interviewing, the respondents were also enquired about their competitors.Through this technique, the analyst was able to include manufacturers that could not be identified due to the limitations of secondary research.



The analyst examined product offerings, distribution channels, and regional presence of all major biscuit suppliers across the country.

The analyst calculated the market size for the Egypt biscuit market using a bottom-up approach, where manufacturers’ value sales data for different types of biscuits was recorded as well as forecast for the future years was made. The analyst sourced these values from industry experts and company representatives, and externally validated through analyzing historical sales data of respective manufacturers to arrive at the overall market size.



Various secondary sources such as all Egypt biscuit manufacturers, association, company annual reports, white papers, investor presentations and financial reports were also used by the team.



• Egypt biscuit manufacturers

• Egypt biscuit retailers/distributors

• Research organizations and consulting companies

• Associations, organizations and alliances related to biscuit manufacturing

• Government bodies such as regulating authorities and policy makers

• Industry associations

• Market research and consulting firms

The study is useful in providing answers to several critical questions that are important for industry stakeholders, such as biscuit manufacturers, distributors, dealers and policy makers, which market segments should be targeted over the coming years (next five years) in order to strategize investments and capitalize on growth of the market.



In this report, Egypt biscuit market has been segmented into following categories, in addition to the industry trends which have also been detailed below:

• Egypt Biscuit Market, By Product Type:

o Plain Biscuit

o Cookies

o Sandwiched Biscuit

o Crackers and Crispbreads

o Others

• Egypt Biscuit Market, By Distribution Channel:

o Offline

- Hypermarkets/ Supermarket

- Convenience Stores

- Independent Small Grocers

- Others

o Online

• Egypt Biscuit Market, By Geography:

- Alexandria

- Delta

- Suze Canal

- Greater Cairo & Upper North Region

- Asyut Region

- South Upper Region



Company Profiles: Detailed analysis of the major companies present in Egypt biscuit market.



• Detailed analysis and profiling of additional market players (up to five).

Profit Margin Analysis

• Profit margin analysis in case of direct and indirect sales channel.





