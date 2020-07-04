New York, July 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Australia Packaged Coconut Water Market By Type, By Sales Type, By Packaging Type, By Distribution Channel, By Company, By Region, Forecast & Opportunities, 2025" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05917017/?utm_source=GNW

Direct/Institutional), By Packaging Type (Plastic Bottle, Tetra Pack, Metal Can), By Distribution Channel (Supermarket/Hypermarket, Grocery/Convenience Store, Institutional Sales, Online, Others), By Company, By Region, Forecast & Opportunities, 2025



Australia packaged coconut water market is expected to grow at a formidable rate during the forecast period.The Australia packaged coconut water market is driven by changing food habits and preferences among the consumers, especially the working population.



Additionally, growing health awareness among the population pertaining to the associated health benefits of consuming coconut water such as lowering blood pressure, maintaining blood glucose levels, rehydrating the body, among others.This in turn is expected to positively influence the market growth through 2025.



Furthermore, packaging increases the shelf life of coconut water and makes it available for consumption throughout the year despite of seasonal variations thereby spurring the market growth during the forecast period. However, high cost of packaged coconut water and availability of cheaper alternatives can hamper the market growth over the next few years.



The Australia packaged coconut water market is segmented based on type, sales type, packaging type, distribution channel, company, and region.Based on distribution channel, the market can be fragmented into supermarket/hypermarket, grocery/convenience store, institutional sales, online and others.



The online segment is expected to register the highest growth on account of the associated benefits of online shopping such as doorstep delivery, wide range of product and brand options, competitive pricing, among others.



The major players operating in the packaged coconut water market are H2coco Pty Ltd, JTs Coconut Essence, FAL Healthy Beverages Pty Ltd, Pure Cocobella, Great Earth Pty. Ltd., Tynes Premium Coconut Water (Dan Murphys), Taste Nirvana, Celebrate Health Organic Coconut Water, C Coconut Water, Malee Group and others. Major companies are developing advanced technologies and launching new services in order to stay competitive in the market. Other competitive strategies include mergers & acquisitions and new service developments.



Years considered for this report:



Historical Years: 2015-2018

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Period: 2021–2025



Objective of the Study:



• To analyze and estimate the market size of Australia packaged coconut water market from 2015 to 2018.

• To estimate and forecast the market size of Australia packaged coconut water market from 2019 to 2025 and growth rate until 2025.

• To classify and forecast Australia packaged coconut water market based on type, sales type, packaging type, distribution channel, company, and regional distribution.

• To identify dominant region or segment in the Australia packaged coconut water market.

• To identify drivers and challenges for Australia packaged coconut water market.

• To examine competitive developments such as expansions, new product launches, mergers & acquisitions, etc., in Australia packaged coconut water market.

• To identify and analyze the profile of leading players operating in Australia packaged coconut water market.

• To identify key sustainable strategies adopted by market players in Australia packaged coconut water market.

The analyst performed both primary as well as exhaustive secondary research for this study.Initially, the analyst sourced a list of manufacturers across the globe.



Subsequently, the analyst conducted primary research surveys with the identified companies.While interviewing, the respondents were also enquired about their competitors.



Through this technique, the analyst could include the manufacturers which could not be identified due to the limitations of secondary research. The analyst examined the manufacturers, distribution channels and presence of all major players across the globe.

The analyst calculated the market size of Australia packaged coconut water market using a bottom-up approach, wherein data for various end-user segments was recorded and forecast for the future years. The analyst sourced these values from the industry experts and company representatives and externally validated through analyzing historical data of these product types and applications for getting an appropriate, overall market size.



Various secondary sources such as company websites, news articles, press releases, company annual reports, investor presentations and financial reports were also studied by the analyst.



Key Target Audience:



• Packaged coconut water manufacturers/ suppliers/ distributors

• Market research and consulting firms

• Government bodies such as regulating authorities and policy makers

• Organizations, forums and alliances related to packaged coconut water

The study is useful in providing answers to several critical questions that are important for the industry stakeholders such as manufacturers, suppliers and partners, end users, etc., besides allowing them in strategizing investments and capitalizing on market opportunities.



Report Scope:



In this report, Australia packaged coconut water market has been segmented into following categories, in addition to the industry trends which have also been detailed below:

• Australia Packaged Coconut Water Market, By Type:

o Natural

o Blended

• Australia Packaged Coconut Water Market, By Sales Type:

o Retail

o Direct/Institutional

• Australia Packaged Coconut Water Market, By Packaging Type:

o Plastic Bottle

o Tetra Pack

o Metal Can

• Australia Packaged Coconut Water Market, By Distribution Channel:

o Supermarket/Hypermarket

o Grocery/Convenience Store

o Institutional Sales

o Online

o Others

• Australia Packaged Coconut Water Market, By Region:

o New South Wales

o Queensland

o Northern Territory

o Tasmania

o Victoria

o Western Australia

o South Australia



Competitive Landscape



Company Profiles: Detailed analysis of the major companies present in Australia packaged coconut water market.



Available Customizations:



With the given market data, we offers customizations according to a company’s specific needs. The following customization options are available for the report:



Company Information



• Detailed analysis and profiling of additional market players (up to five).





Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05917017/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001