Australia lingerie market is expected to undergo robust growth with more women becoming fashion-conscious and willing to spend on high quality and stylish innerwear.The rising disposable income is another key factor supporting the growth of lingerie market in the country.



With the ever-growing movements of social consciousness, the lingerie brands are focusing more on what matters to the customers along with increasing availability through online channel. The increasing necessity for bras and underpants are going to propel the Australia lingerie market growth in the next five years.

Additionally, consumers’ preference for exclusive products is supporting the demand for luxury lingerie. According to the latest data, over 2.5 million Australian women aged 14 or above, regularly buy underwear, making at least one purchase in any four-week period of time. This data indicates that the lingerie market in Australia is poised to undergo significant growth in the coming years.

Australia lingerie market has been categorized based on product type and distribution channel.Based on product type, the market is segmented into bra, knickers & panties, lounge wear, shape wear and others.



The demand for knickers and panties is considerably high in Australian market with more women spending on them. The segment is expected to witness high growth in the coming years as women are now looking for more comfortable and stylish knickers and panties.

Based on distribution channel, the Australian lingerie market is segmented into offline and online channels.The offline channel is further categorized into hypermarkets/ supermarkets, independent retailers and others.



The offline segment dominated the market share in Australia with stores like target offering discount on purchase of lingerie. The retail stores are continuously focusing on increasing their sale by offering discount and wide variety of luxury lingerie.

Some of the major players operating in the Australia lingerie market are Victoria’s Secret, Honeybirdette, Wolf & Whistle, Chantelle, Hanes Brands, Maison Lejaby, NICO, Triumph, Juem and Palindrome, among others.Leading companies are focusing on launching new wears which ensures comfort.



They are also undertaking other growth strategies like brand promotion and joint ventures to expand their market share.



Years considered for this report:



Historical Years: 2015-2018

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Period: 2021–2025



Objective of the Study:



• To analyze and forecast market size of the Australia lingerie market, in terms of value & volume.

• To define, classify and forecast the Australia lingerie market on the basis of product type, distribution channel and regional distribution.

• To scrutinize the detailed market segmentation and forecast the market size, in terms of value, on the basis of region by segmenting Australia lingerie market into regions, namely, New South Wales, Northern Territory, Queensland, South Australia, Tasmania, Victoria & Western Australia.

• To identify tailwinds and headwinds for the Australia lingerie market.

• To examine competitive developments such as expansions, new product launches, supply contracts, and mergers & acquisitions in the Australia lingerie market.

• To evaluate competitor pricing, average market selling prices and trends in the Australia lingerie market.

• To strategically profile the leading players, which are involved in the supply of lingerie in Australia.

The analyst performed primary as well as exhaustive secondary research for this study.Initially, the analyst sourced a list of lingerie manufacturers and suppliers in Australia.



Subsequently, the analyst conducted primary research surveys with the identified companies.While interviewing, the respondents were also enquired about their competitors.



Through this technique, the analyst was able to include manufacturers that could not be identified due to the limitations of secondary research. The analyst examined product offerings, distribution channels, and regional presence of all major lingerie suppliers across the country.

The analyst calculated the market size for the Australia lingerie market using a bottom-up approach, where manufacturers’ value sales data for different product type of lingerie was recorded as well as forecast for the future years was made. The analyst sourced these values from industry experts and company representatives, and externally validated through analyzing historical sales data of respective manufacturers to arrive at the overall market size.



Various secondary sources such as all Australia lingerie manufacturers, association, company annual reports, white papers, investor presentations and financial reports were also used by the team.



Key Target Audience:



• Australia lingerie manufacturers

• Australia lingerie suppliers

• Research organizations and consulting companies

• Associations, organizations and alliances related to lingerie manufacturing

• Government bodies such as regulating authorities and policy makers

• Industry associations

• Market research and consulting firms

The study is useful in providing answers to several critical questions that are important for industry stakeholders, such as lingerie manufacturers, distributors, dealers and policy makers, which market segments should be targeted over the coming years (next five years) in order to strategize investments and capitalize on growth of the market.



Report Scope:



In this report, Australia lingerie market has been segmented into following categories, in addition to the industry trends which have also been detailed below:



• Australia Lingerie Market, By Product Type:

- Bra

- knickers & Panties

- Lounge Wear

- Shape Wear

- Others

• Australia Lingerie Market, By Distribution Channel:

- Online Stores

- Offline

- Hypermarkets/ Supermarkets

- Independent Retailers

- Others

• Australia Lingerie Market, By Geography:

- New South Wales

- Victoria

- Queensland

- Western Australia

- South Australia

- Tasmania

- Northern Territory



Competitive Landscape



Company Profiles: Detailed analysis of the major companies present in Australia lingerie market.



Available Customizations:



With the given market data, we offers customizations according to a company’s specific needs. The following customization options are available for the report:



Company Information



• Detailed analysis and profiling of additional market players (up to five).

Profit Margin Analysis

• Profit margin analysis in case of direct and indirect sales channel.





