New York, July 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Vietnam Transmission Repair Market By Vehicle Type, By Repair Type, By Component, By Company and By Geography, Forecast & Opportunities, 2025" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05917008/?utm_source=GNW



Vietnam Transmission Repair market is projected to grow at a robust CAGR over the next five years owing to increasing vehicle sales, increase in the average vehicle age and increasing average vehicle miles travelled.



Vietnam transmission repair market can be segmented based on vehicle type, repair type, component and region.Based on component, the market is segmented into gasket & seal, transmission filter, o-ring, fluid, flywheel, pressure plate, oil pump and others.



The fluid segment is estimated to be the fastest growing market, in terms of value due to increase in oil consumption in advanced transmission and focus on quality oil. Based on vehicle segment, the passenger car segment dominates the market in 2019, due to increasing sales of passenger cars and growing ride sharing market.



The major player operating in Vietnam transmission repair Market are Allison Transmission, Schaeffler Technologies, Continental AG, ZF Friedrichshafen AG, Lee Myles Autocare & Transmission, Firestone Complete Auto Care, Cottman Transmission and Total Auto Care, Borgwarner, Mister Transmission, Aamco Transmissions etc. Companies operating in the market are using organic strategies such as product development and inorganic strategies such as mergers & acquisition to increase their share in the market.



Years considered for this report:



Historical Period: 2015-2018

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Period: 2021–2025



Objective of the Study:



• To assess the demand-supply scenario of Transmission Repair which covers production, demand and supply of Transmission Repair market in Vietnam.

• To analyse and forecast the market size of Transmission Repair in terms of volume and Value.

• To classify and forecast Vietnam Transmission Repair based on vehicle type, repair type, component and regional distribution.

• To identify drivers and challenges for Vietnam Transmission Repair market.

• To examine competitive developments such as expansions, new product launches, mergers & acquisitions, etc., in Vietnam Transmission Repair market.

• To identify and analyse the profile of leading players involved in the manufacturing of Vietnam Transmission Repair market.

To perform the study, the analyst conducted primary as well as exhaustive secondary research.Initially, the analyst prepared an exhaustive list of automotive transmission manufacturers operating in Vietnam.



Subsequently, the analyst conducted primary research surveys, which include primary calls, email responses, etc., with the identified companies. While interviewing, the respondents were also asked about their major competitors. Through this technique, the analyst could include manufacturers which could not be identified due to the limitations of secondary research. The analyst examined product offerings and regional presence of all major Transmission repair service centres across Vietnam.

The analyst calculated the market size for Vietnam Transmission Repair using a bottom-up technique, wherein manufacturers’ volume sales data for different types of vehicles, were recorded as well as forecast for the future years. The analyst sourced these values from industry experts and company representatives, and externally validated through analysing historical sales data of respective manufacturer to arrive at the overall market size.



Multiple secondary sources such as directories, Company Websites, company annual reports, white papers, investor presentations and financial reports were also used by the analyst.



Key Target Audience:



• Automobile OEM’s

• Manufacturers of automotive transmission

• OEM authorized service centres

• Transmission repair centres

• Research Institutes

• Associations, organizations, forums and alliances related to Transmission manufacturers.

• Industry associations

• Market research and consulting firm.

The study is useful in providing answers to several critical questions that are important for industry stakeholders such as Transmission Repair manufacturers, customers and policy makers. The study would also help them to target the growing segments over the coming years (next two to five years), thereby aiding the stakeholders in taking investment decisions and facilitating their expansion.



Report Scope:



In this report, Vietnam Transmission Repair market has been segmented into following categories, in addition to the industry trends which have also been detailed below:

• Vietnam Transmission Repair Market, by Vehicle Type:

o Passenger Cars

o Light Commercial Vehicles

o Heavy Commercial Vehicles

• Vietnam Transmission Repair Market, by Repair Type:

o Transmission General Repair (TGRM)

o Transmission Overhaul (TOM)

• Vietnam Transmission Repair Market, by Component:

o Gasket & Seal

o Transmission Filter

o O-Ring

o Fluid

o Flywheel

o Pressure Plate

o Oil Pump

o Others

• Vietnam Transmission Repair Market, by Geography:

o South Vietnam

o North Vietnam

o Central Vietnam



Competitive Landscape



Company Profiles: Detailed analysis of the major companies present in Vietnam Transmission Repair market.



Available Customizations:



With the given market data, we offers customizations according the company’s specific needs. The following customization options are available for the report:



Company Information



• Detailed analysis and profiling of additional market players (up to five).

Profit Margin Analysis

• Profit margin analysis in case of direct and indirect sales channel.





Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05917008/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001