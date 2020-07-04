New York, July 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Vietnam Automotive PCB Market By Type, By Application, By Fuel Type, By Company and By Geography, Forecast & Opportunities, 2025" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05917007/?utm_source=GNW

), By Application (Body, Comfort & Vehicle Lighting, etc.), By Fuel Type (ICE’s, BEV’s and HEV’s), By Company and By Geography, Forecast & Opportunities, 2025



Vietnam Automotive PCB Market is projected to grow at a robust CAGR over the next five years. The increasing demand for automobiles, growing consumers awareness for safety & comfort features in automobiles and growing demand for vehicle electrification is projected to the growth of the automotive PCB market in the country.



Vietnam automotive PCB market is segmented based on type, application and fuel type.

Based on application, market is segmented into body, comfort & vehicle lighting, powertrain components, infotainment components and ADAS & basic safety. ADAS & basic safety segment is projected to dominate the market through 2025 due to strict government regulation for the safe and convenient driving experience.



The major player operating in Vietnam PCB Market are KCE Electronics, NOK, TTM Technology, CMK Corp, Chin Poon, Nippon Mektron, are Samsung Electro-Mechanics, Delphi, Daeduck Electronics, Amitron.



Years considered for this report:



Historical Years: 2015-2018

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Period: 2021–2025



Objective of the Study:



• To analyse and forecast the market size of Automotive PCB, in terms of value and volume.

• To classify and forecast Vietnam Automotive PCB based on Fuel Type and regional distribution.

• To identify drivers and challenges for Vietnam Automotive PCB.

• To examine competitive developments such as expansions, new product launches, mergers & acquisitions, etc., in Vietnam Automotive PCB.

• To conduct the pricing analysis for Automotive PCB.

• To identify and analyse the profile of leading players involved in the manufacturing of Vietnam Automotive PCB.

The analyst performed both primary as well as exhaustive secondary research for this study.Initially, the analyst sourced a list of manufacturers across Vietnam.



Subsequently, the analyst conducted primary research surveys with the identified companies.While interviewing, the respondents were also enquired about their competitors.



Through this technique, the analyst could include the manufacturers which could not be identified due to the limitations of secondary research. The analyst examined the service offerings, distribution channels and presence of all major collaboration manufacturers across Vietnam.

The analyst calculated the market size of Vietnam Automotive PCB using a bottom-up approach, where data for various end user industries and its application across various product types were recorded and forecast for the future years. The analyst sourced these values from the industry experts and company representatives and externally validated through analysing historical data of these product types and applications for getting an appropriate, overall market size.



Various secondary sources such as company website, news articles, press releases, company annual reports, investor presentations and financial reports were also used by the analyst.



Key Target Audience:



• Vietnam Automotive PCB Manufacturers

• Automotive Powertrain Manufacturers

• Automotive OEM’s

• Automotive Safety and Comfort System Manufacturers

• Raw material suppliers

• Dealers

• Research organizations and consulting companies.

• Research Institutes

• Industry associations

• Market research and consulting firm.

The study is useful in providing answers to several critical questions that are important for the industry stakeholders such as collaboration service providers and partners, end users, etc., besides allowing them in strategizing investments and capitalizing on market opportunities.



Report Scope:



In this report, Vietnam Automotive PCB market has been segmented into following categories, in addition to the industry trends which have also been detailed below:

• Vietnam Automotive PCB Market, By Type:

o Single-Sided PCB

o Double-Sided PCB

o Multi-Layer PCB

• Vietnam Automotive PCB Market, By Application:

o Body, Comfort & Vehicle Lighting

o Powertrain Components

o Infotainment Components

o ADAS & Basic Safety Bread

• Vietnam Automotive PCB Market, By Fuel Type:

o ICE’s

o BEV’s

o HEV’s

• Vietnam Automotive PCB Market, by Region:

o North-Vietnam

o South-Vietnam

o Central-Vietnam



Competitive Landscape



Company Profiles: Detailed analysis of the major companies present in Automotive PCB.



Available Customizations:



With the given market data, we offers customizations according the company’s specific needs. The following customization options are available for the report:



Company Information



• Detailed analysis and profiling of additional market players (up to five).

Profit Margin Analysis

• Profit margin analysis in case of direct and indirect sales channel.





