Thailand two wheeler market is projected to grow at a CAGR of over 5% during the 2021-2025.The major factors influencing the growth of the market are growing population, improving consumer spending power, increase in the registration of new motorcycles and release of new models by manufacturers in the country.



Thailand is the one of the largest production hub for motorcycle in the world, sitting behind China, India, Indonesia and Vietnam, this is because of the significant producers, particularly those from Japan, putting plants in Thailand to set up their production base for export market.



However, lock down restrictions on account of COVID-19 can significantly hamper the two wheeler production and sales in 2020; however, increasing demand for two wheeler and increasing traffic congestion in cities of the country will drive the Thailand two wheeler market through 2025.



Based on vehicle type, the market has been categorised into motorcycle and scooter/moped segment.In 2019, the motorcycle segment dominated the market and is estimated to dominate the market over the next five years as well.



In 2019, exports of motorcycle had shown a remarkable growth and a favourable increasing trend in the two wheeler value market. Moreover, growing technological advancements and increasing research and development is expected to push the demand for two wheeler in the upcoming years.



The major player operating in Thailand two wheeler market are Honda Motors, Kawasaki Motors, Yamaha, Suzuki, Ducati.



Years considered for this report:



Historical Years: 2015-2018

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Period: 2021–2025



Objective of the Study:



• To analyse and forecast the market size of Two Wheeler Market, in terms of value and volume.

• To classify and forecast Thailand Two Wheeler Market based on vehicle type, engine capacity and regional distribution.

• To identify drivers and challenges for Thailand Two Wheeler Market.

• To examine competitive developments such as expansions, new product launches, mergers & acquisitions, etc., in Thailand Two Wheeler Market.

• To conduct the pricing analysis for Two Wheeler Market.

• To identify and analyse the profile of leading players involved in the manufacturing of Thailand Two Wheeler Market.

To perform the study, the analyst conducted primary as well as exhaustive secondary research.Initially, the analyst prepared an exhaustive list of Two Wheeler manufacturers and dealers operating in Thailand.



Subsequently, the analyst conducted primary research surveys, which include primary calls, email responses, etc., with the identified companies. While interviewing, the respondents were also asked about their major competitors. The analyst examined product offerings, distribution channels and regional presence of all major Two Wheeler companies across Thailand.

The analyst calculated the market size for Thailand Two Wheeler market using a bottom-up technique, wherein sales volume data of different engine capacities was recorded as well as forecast for the future years. The analyst sourced these values from industry experts and company representatives, and externally validated through analysing historical sales data of respective manufacturers to arrive at the overall market size.



Key Target Audience:



• Two Wheeler Manufacturers

• Automotive OEMs

• Two Wheeler Component Manufacturers

• Traders, Distributors, and Suppliers

• Industry associations and experts

• Research organizations and consulting companies.

• Research Institutes

The study is useful in providing answers to several critical questions that are important for the industry stakeholders such as collaboration manufacturer and partners, end users, etc., besides allowing them in strategizing investments and capitalizing on market opportunities.



Report Scope:



In this report, Thailand Two-Wheeler Market has been segmented into following categories, in addition to the industry trends which have also been detailed below:

• Thailand Two Wheeler Market, By Vehicle Type:

o Motorcycle

o Scooter/Moped

• Thailand Two-Wheeler Market, By Engine Capacity Type:

o Up to 125cc

o 126-250cc

o 250-500cc

o Above 500cc

• Thailand Two-Wheeler Market, by Region:

o Northern Region

o North East Region

o Bangkok

o Rest of Thailand



Competitive Landscape



Company Profiles: Detailed analysis of the major companies present in Two-Wheeler Market.



Available Customizations:



With the given market data, we offers customizations according the company’s specific needs. The following customization options are available for the report:



Company Information



• Detailed analysis and profiling of additional market players (up to five).

Profit Margin Analysis

• Profit margin analysis in case of direct and indirect sales channel.





