South Africa two wheeler market is projected grow at a CAGR of over 3% during 2021-2025.Growing per capita income, increasing employment opportunities, developing infrastructure and vast reserves of natural resources are driving South African economy.



In terms of automobile production, South Africa is the market leader in the African continent. Two Wheelers are mostly being used as a means of recreation, and thus their sales, especially motorcycle and scooters with above 150cc engine capacity, is high in the country.



Based on vehicle type, by volume, in terms of market share, the motorcycle segment dominated the market in 2019 with over 75% share and the segment is expected to maintain its dominance during the forecast period as well.Based on engine capacity, the market has been categorised into up to 125cc, 126-250cc, 251-500cc and above 500cc.



In 2019, above 500cc segment dominate the market followed by 251cc-500cc and the segment is anticipated to maintain its dominance over the next five years as well.

Leading companies operating in the South Africa two wheeler market include Honda, BMW Motorrad, KTM, Harley Davidson, Suzuki, Yamaha, Kawasaki, Kymco, Sym, Piaggio, CF Moto, Bajaj, Hero, TVS, etc. The companies are investing in technological innovation to register sound growth.



• To analyse and forecast the market size of South Africa Two Wheeler Market, in terms of value and volume.

• To classify and forecast South Africa Two Wheeler Market based on vehicle type, engine capacity and regional distribution.

• To identify drivers and challenges for South Africa Two Wheeler Market.

• To examine competitive developments such as expansions, new product launches, mergers & acquisitions, etc., in South Africa Two Wheeler Market.

• To conduct the pricing analysis for South Africa Two Wheeler Market.

• To identify and analyse the profile of leading players involved in the manufacturing of South Africa Two Wheeler Market.

To perform the study, the analyst conducted primary as well as exhaustive secondary research.Initially, the analyst prepared an exhaustive list of Two Wheeler manufacturers and dealers operating in South Africa.



Subsequently, the analyst conducted primary research surveys, which include primary calls, email responses, etc., with the identified companies. While interviewing, the respondents were also asked about their major competitors. The analyst examined product offerings, distribution channels and regional presence of all major Two Wheeler companies across South Africa.

The analyst calculated the market size for South Africa Two Wheeler market using a bottom-up technique, wherein sales volume data of different engine capacities was recorded as well as forecast for the future years. The analyst sourced these values from industry experts and company representatives, and externally validated through analysing historical sales data of respective manufacturers to arrive at the overall market size.



In this report, South Africa Two-Wheeler Market has been segmented into following categories, in addition to the industry trends which have also been detailed below:

• South Africa Two-Wheeler Market, By Vehicle Type:

o Motorcycle

o Scooter/Moped

• South Africa Two Wheeler ABS Market, by Engine Type:

o Entry Level (100cc-125cc)

o Mid-Size (125cc- 500cc)

o Full-Size (>500cc)

• South Africa Two-Wheeler Market, by Region:

o KwaZulu-Natal

o Eastern Cape

o Gauteng

o Rest of South Africa



