New York, July 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Saudi Arabia Automotive PCB Market By Type, By Application, By Fuel Type, By Company and By Geography, Forecast & Opportunities, 2025" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05917001/?utm_source=GNW

), By Application (Body, Comfort & Vehicle Lighting, etc.), By Fuel Type (ICE’s, BEV’s and HEV’s), By Company and By Geography, Forecast & Opportunities, 2025



Saudi Arabia Automotive PCB Market is expected to grow at a strong CAGR during 2021-2025 due to growing demand for vehicle electrification. Another factor which is expected to directly impact the growth of the market is the growing demand for advanced vehicle electronics functions for better comfort & safety.



Saudi Arabia automotive PCB market is further segmented based on type, application and fuel type.In terms of application, the market is further segmented into powertrain components, infotainment components and ADAS & basic safety.



ADAS and basic safety segment is projected to attain the largest market size in the Saudi Arabia Automotive PCB Market during the forecast period as the government is all set to mandate some of the ADAS features and basic safety systems such as TPMS, Anti-lock braking system etc in the country, thereby, fueling the automotive PCB market of the country.



The major player operating in Saudi Arabia PCB Market are KCE Electronics, NOK, TTM Technology, CMK Corp, Chin Poon, Nippon Mektron, are Samsung Electro-Mechanics, Delphi, Daeduck Electronics, Amitron.



Years considered for this report:



Historical Years: 2015-2018

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Period: 2021–2025



Objective of the Study:



• To analyse and forecast the market size of Automotive PCB, in terms of value and volume.

• To classify and forecast Saudi Arabia Automotive PCB based on Fuel Type and regional distribution.

• To identify drivers and challenges for Saudi Arabia Automotive PCB.

• To examine competitive developments such as expansions, new product launches, mergers & acquisitions, etc., in Saudi Arabia Automotive PCB.

• To conduct the pricing analysis for Automotive PCB.

• To identify and analyse the profile of leading players involved in the manufacturing of Saudi Arabia Automotive PCB.

The analyst performed both primary as well as exhaustive secondary research for this study.Initially, the analyst sourced a list of manufacturers across Saudi Arabia.



Subsequently, the analyst conducted primary research surveys with the identified companies.While interviewing, the respondents were also enquired about their competitors.



Through this technique, the analyst could include the manufacturers which could not be identified due to the limitations of secondary research. The analyst examined the service offerings, distribution channels and presence of all major collaboration manufacturers across Saudi Arabia.

The analyst calculated the market size of Saudi Arabia Automotive PCB using a bottom-up approach, where data for various end user industries and its application across various product types were recorded and forecast for the future years. The analyst sourced these values from the industry experts and company representatives and externally validated through analysing historical data of these product types and applications for getting an appropriate, overall market size.



Various secondary sources such as company website, news articles, press releases, company annual reports, investor presentations and financial reports were also used by the analyst.



Key Target Audience:



• Saudi Arabia Automotive PCB Manufacturers

• Automotive Powertrain Manufacturers

• Automotive OEM’s

• Automotive Safety and Comfort System Manufacturers

• Raw material suppliers

• Dealers

• Research organizations and consulting companies.

• Research Institutes

• Industry associations

• Market research and consulting firm.

The study is useful in providing answers to several critical questions that are important for the industry stakeholders such as collaboration service providers and partners, end users, etc., besides allowing them in strategizing investments and capitalizing on market opportunities.



Report Scope:



In this report, Saudi Arabia Automotive PCB market has been segmented into following categories, in addition to the industry trends which have also been detailed below:

• Saudi Arabia Automotive PCB Market, By Type:

o Single-Sided PCB

o Double-Sided PCB

o Multi-Layer PCB

• Saudi Arabia Automotive PCB Market, By Application:

o Body, Comfort & Vehicle Lighting

o Powertrain Components

o Infotainment Components

o ADAS & Basic Safety Bread

• Saudi Arabia Automotive PCB Market, By Fuel Type:

o ICE’s

o BEV’s

o HEV’s

• Saudi Arabia Automotive PCB Market, By Region:

o Western Region

o Central Region

o Southern Region

o Eastern Region

o Northern Region



Competitive Landscape



Company Profiles: Detailed analysis of the major companies present in Automotive PCB.



Available Customizations:



With the given market data, we offers customizations according the company’s specific needs. The following customization options are available for the report:



Company Information



• Detailed analysis and profiling of additional market players (up to five).

Profit Margin Analysis

• Profit margin analysis in case of direct and indirect sales channel.





Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05917001/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001