Malaysia two-wheeler market is anticipated to witness robust growth at a CAGR of over 5% by 2025 in value terms, owing to increasing penetration of motorcycles as compared to four-wheelers in the country. The increasing government efforts in electrification of two-wheelers coupled with efforts towards making Malaysia the regional hub of energy efficient vehicles is expected to drive the growth of the two-wheeler market in the next five years.



Low two wheeler sales due to COVID-19 is expected to have negative impact on the market in 2020; however, increasing demand for two wheeler and increasing traffic congestion in cities of the country will drive the Malaysia two wheeler market through 2025.



Government initiatives such as tax incentives and favourable regulations will play a key role in the adoption of electric two-wheelers in the coming years.Additionally, the increasing initiatives towards improving the exports coupled with the efforts towards promoting the indigenous two-wheeler manufacturers is likely to act as a driver for the market in the next five years.



Alternatively, factors such as rising disposable incomes, growth in the GDP, improved vendor capability are expected to drive the growth of the two-wheeler market in Malaysia from 2021 to 2025.



Based on the vehicle type, the scooter/moped segment lead the market in 2019 in terms of volume, owing to rising disposable incomes, associated convenience factor with scooters/moped and easy availability of finance. The electric vehicle segment is anticipated to grow at a robust CAGR by 2025, owing to government initiatives towards the electrification of two-wheelers, investments towards making more domestically produced electric two-wheelers in line with the goal of sustainable development.



Major companies operating in the two wheeler market of Malaysia are Honda Motors, Yamaha, Suzuki, Kawasaki. Bhd., Harley Davidson, Sanyang Motor Co. Ltd (SYM), Motosikal dan Enjin Nasional Sdn. Bhd., KTM, TVS Motor Company, sym etc.



Years considered for this report:



Historical Years: 2015-2018

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Period: 2021–2025



Objective of the Study:



• To analyse and forecast the market size of Two-Wheeler Market, in terms of value and volume.

• To classify and forecast Malaysia Two-Wheeler Market based on vehicle type, engine capacity and regional distribution.

• To identify drivers and challenges for Malaysia Two-Wheeler Market.

• To examine competitive developments such as expansions, new product launches, mergers & acquisitions, etc., in Malaysia Two-Wheeler Market.

• To conduct the pricing analysis for Two-Wheeler Market.

• To identify and analyse the profile of leading players involved in the manufacturing of Malaysia Two-Wheeler Market.

To perform the study, the analyst conducted primary as well as exhaustive secondary research.Initially, the analyst prepared an exhaustive list of two-wheeler manufacturers and dealers operating in Malaysia.



Subsequently, the analyst conducted primary research surveys, which include primary calls, email responses, etc., with the identified companies. While interviewing, the respondents were also asked about their major competitors. The analyst examined product offerings, distribution channels and regional presence of all major two-wheeler companies in Malaysia.

The analyst calculated the market size for Malaysia two-wheeler market using a bottom-up technique, wherein sales volume data of various engine capacities was recorded as well as forecast for the future years. The analyst sourced these values from industry experts and company representatives, and externally validated through analysing historical sales data of respective manufacturers to arrive at the overall market-size.



Key Target Audience:



• Two-Wheeler Manufacturers

• Dealers

• Automotive OEMs

• Two-Wheeler Component Manufacturers

• Traders, Distributors, and Suppliers

• Industry associations and experts

• Research organizations and consulting companies.

• Research Institutes

• Industry associations

• Market research and consulting firm.

The study is useful in providing answers to several critical questions that are important for the industry stakeholders such as collaboration manufacturer and partners, end users, etc., besides allowing them in strategizing investments and capitalizing on market opportunities.



Report Scope:



In this report, Malaysia Two-Wheeler Market has been segmented into following categories, in addition to the industry trends which have also been detailed below:

• Malaysia Two-Wheeler Market, By Vehicle Type:

o Motorcycle

o Scooter/Moped

• Malaysia Two-Wheeler Market, By Engine Capacity Type:

o Up to 125cc

o 126-250cc

o 250-500cc

o Above 500cc

• Market, By Region:

o East Malaysia

o West Malaysia



Competitive Landscape



Company Profiles: Detailed analysis of the major companies present in Two-Wheeler Market.



Available Customizations:



With the given market data, we offers customizations according the company’s specific needs. The following customization options are available for the report:



Company Information



• Detailed analysis and profiling of additional market players (up to five).

Profit Margin Analysis

• Profit margin analysis in case of direct and indirect sales channel.





