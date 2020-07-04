New York, July 04, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Kenya Two Wheeler Market, By Vehicle Type, By Engine Capacity, By Company and By Geography, Forecast & Opportunities, 2025" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05916999/?utm_source=GNW



Kenya two wheeler market is projected to grow at a CAGR of over 5% during 2021-2025. The major factors propelling the growth of the market are increasing per capita income, growing demand for affordable transportation in the country, worsening traffic gridlocks and rising fuel prices.



Low two wheeler sales due to COVID-19 is projected to negatively impact the two wheeler market of Kenya in 2020; however, increasing number of motorcycle assembly plants and increasing demand for latest models in the country is expected the drive the market through 2025.



Based on vehicle type, in terms of volume, in 2019, the motorcycle segment dominated the market and is expected to maintain its dominance over the next five years as well.Kenya’s transport system, especially in rural areas, is not very well developed.



Due to the absence of proper public transport, motorcycles are being extensively used in various parts of the country. Two wheeler companies in Kenya are cashing opportunities created by the inefficiency of public transport in the country.



Some of the major players operating in Kenya two wheeler market are Bajaj, TVS, Hero, Honda, Kymco, Kawasaki, Suzuki, SYM, Piaggio, CF Moto etc.Major companies are developing advanced technologies and launching new products in order to stay competitive in the market.



Other competitive strategies include mergers & acquisitions and new product developments.



Objective of the Study:



• To analyse and forecast the market size of Two Wheeler Market, in terms of value and volume.

• To classify and forecast Kenya Two Wheeler Market based on vehicle type, engine capacity and regional distribution.

• To identify drivers and challenges for Kenya Two Wheeler Market.

• To examine competitive developments such as expansions, new product launches, mergers & acquisitions, etc., in Kenya Two Wheeler Market.

• To conduct the pricing analysis for Two Wheeler Market.

• To identify and analyse the profile of leading players involved in the manufacturing of Kenya Two Wheeler Market.

To perform the study, the analyst conducted primary as well as exhaustive secondary research.Initially, the analyst prepared an exhaustive list of Two Wheeler manufacturers and dealers operating in Kenya.



Subsequently, the analyst conducted primary research surveys, which include primary calls, email responses, etc., with the identified companies. While interviewing, the respondents were also asked about their major competitors. The analyst examined product offerings, distribution channels and regional presence of all major Two Wheeler companies across Kenya.

The analyst calculated the market size for Kenya Two Wheeler market using a bottom-up technique, wherein sales volume data of different engine capacities was recorded as well as forecast for the future years. The analyst sourced these values from industry experts and company representatives, and externally validated through analysing historical sales data of respective manufacturers to arrive at the overall market size.



The study is useful in providing answers to several critical questions that are important for the industry stakeholders such as collaboration manufacturer and partners, end users, etc., besides allowing them in strategizing investments and capitalizing on market opportunities.



Report Scope:



In this report, Kenya Two Wheeler Market has been segmented into following categories, in addition to the industry trends which have also been detailed below:

• Kenya Two Wheeler Market, By Vehicle Type:

o Motorcycle

o Scooter/Moped

• Kenya Two-Wheeler Market, By Engine Capacity Type:

o Up to 125cc

o 126-250cc

o 250-500cc

o Above 500cc

• Kenya Two-Wheeler Market, by Region:

- Eastern Region

- Coast Region

- North Eastern Region

- Nairobi Region

- Central Region

- Nyanza Region

- Western Region

- Rift Valley



Competitive Landscape



Company Profiles: Detailed analysis of the major companies present in Two Wheeler Market.



