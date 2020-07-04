New York, July 04, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Extruded Plastics Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05899463/?utm_source=GNW
3 Billion by the end of the analysis period. An unusual period in history, the coronavirus pandemic has unleashed a series of unprecedented events affecting every industry. The Low Density Polyethylene market will be reset to a new normal which going forwards in a post COVID-19 era will be continuously redefined and redesigned. Staying on top of trends and accurate analysis is paramount now more than ever to manage uncertainty, change and continuously adapt to new and evolving market conditions.
As part of the new emerging geographic scenario, the United States is forecast to readjust to a 2% CAGR. Within Europe, the region worst hit by the pandemic, Germany will add over US$1.2 Billion to the region’s size over the next 7 to 8 years. In addition, over US$1.3 Billion worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of European markets. In Japan, the Low Density Polyethylene segment will reach a market size of US$4.2 Billion by the close of the analysis period. Blamed for the pandemic, significant political and economic challenges confront China. Amid the growing push for decoupling and economic distancing, the changing relationship between China and the rest of the world will influence competition and opportunities in the Extruded Plastics market. Against this backdrop and the changing geopolitical, business and consumer sentiments, the world’s second largest economy will grow at 6.2% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$16 Billion in terms of addressable market opportunity. Continuous monitoring for emerging signs of a possible new world order post-COVID-19 crisis is a must for aspiring businesses and their astute leaders seeking to find success in the now changing Extruded Plastics market landscape. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.
Competitors identified in this market include, among others, AEP Industries, Inc.; Arkema Group; Bemis Co., Inc.; Berry Plastics Corporation; Chevron Phillips Chemical Company LLC; DowDupont Inc.; Engineered Profiles LLC; ExxonMobil Chemical Company; Formosa Plastics Corporation; JM Eagle; SABIC (Saudi Basic Industries Corporation); Saint-Gobain SA; Sealed Air Corporation; Sigma Plastics Group
I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Global Competitor Market Shares
Extruded Plastics Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide:
(in %): 2019 & 2025
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
IV. COMPETITION
Total Companies Profiled: 47
