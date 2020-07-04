New York, July 04, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Epichlorohydrin (ECH) Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05899439/?utm_source=GNW
An unusual period in history, the coronavirus pandemic has unleashed a series of unprecedented events affecting every industry. The Epoxy Resins market will be reset to a new normal which going forwards in a post COVID-19 era will be continuously redefined and redesigned. Staying on top of trends and accurate analysis is paramount now more than ever to manage uncertainty, change and continuously adapt to new and evolving market conditions.

As part of the new emerging geographic scenario, the United States is forecast to readjust to a 2% CAGR. Within Europe, the region worst hit by the pandemic, Germany will add over 12.2 Kilo Tons to the region’s size over the next 7 to 8 years. In addition, over 13.1 Kilo Tons worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of European markets. In Japan, the Epoxy Resins segment will reach a market size of 99.5 Kilo Tons by the close of the analysis period. Blamed for the pandemic, significant political and economic challenges confront China. Amid the growing push for decoupling and economic distancing, the changing relationship between China and the rest of the world will influence competition and opportunities in the Epichlorohydrin (ECH) market. Against this backdrop and the changing geopolitical, business and consumer sentiments, the world’s second largest economy will grow at 6.5% over the next couple of years and add approximately 169.1 Kilo Tons in terms of addressable market opportunity. Continuous monitoring for emerging signs of a possible new world order post-COVID-19 crisis is a must for aspiring businesses and their astute leaders seeking to find success in the now changing Epichlorohydrin (ECH) market landscape. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.

Competitors identified in this market include, among others, Aditya Birla Chemicals (Thailand) Ltd.; Daiso Co. Ltd.; DowDupont Inc.; Formosa Plastics Corporation; Hanwha Chemical Corporation; Hexion Inc.; Jiangsu Yangnong Chemical Group Co., Ltd.; Kashima Chemical Co. Ltd.; Nama Chemicals; Samsung Fine Chemicals Co., Ltd.; Shandong Haili Chemical Industry Co., Ltd.; Solvay SA; Spolchemie; Sumitomo Chemical Co., Ltd.; Tamilnadu Petroproducts Limited.


Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05899439/?utm_source=GNW



I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE

II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Global Competitor Market Shares
Epichlorohydrin (ECH) Competitor Market Share Scenario
Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2025
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: Epichlorohydrin (ECH) Global Market Estimates and Forecasts in Kilo Tons by Region/Country: 2020-2027

Table 2: Epichlorohydrin (ECH) Global Retrospective Market Scenario in Kilo Tons by Region/Country: 2012-2019

Table 3: Epichlorohydrin (ECH) Market Share Shift across Key Geographies Worldwide: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

Table 4: Epoxy Resins (Application) Global Opportunity Assessment in Kilo Tons by Region/Country: 2020-2027

Table 5: Epoxy Resins (Application) Historic Sales Analysis in Kilo Tons by Region/Country: 2012-2019

Table 6: Epoxy Resins (Application) Percentage Share Breakdown of Global Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

Table 7: Synthetic Glycerin (Application) Worldwide Sales in Kilo Tons by Region/Country: 2020-2027

Table 8: Synthetic Glycerin (Application) Historic Demand Patterns in Kilo Tons by Region/Country: 2012-2019

Table 9: Synthetic Glycerin (Application) Market Share Shift across Key Geographies: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

Table 10: Water Treatment Chemicals (Application) Global Market Estimates & Forecasts in Kilo Tons by Region/Country: 2020-2027

Table 11: Water Treatment Chemicals (Application) Retrospective Demand Analysis in Kilo Tons by Region/Country: 2012-2019

Table 12: Water Treatment Chemicals (Application) Market Share Breakdown by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

Table 13: Pharmaceuticals (Application) Demand Potential Worldwide in Kilo Tons by Region/Country: 2020-2027

Table 14: Pharmaceuticals (Application) Historic Sales Analysis in Kilo Tons by Region/Country: 2012-2019

Table 15: Pharmaceuticals (Application) Share Breakdown Review by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

Table 16: Other Applications (Application) Worldwide Latent Demand Forecasts in Kilo Tons by Region/Country: 2020-2027

Table 17: Other Applications (Application) Global Historic Analysis in Kilo Tons by Region/Country: 2012-2019

Table 18: Other Applications (Application) Distribution of Global Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

Table 19: Adhesives (End-Use) Sales Estimates and Forecasts in Kilo Tons by Region/Country for the Years 2020 through 2027

Table 20: Adhesives (End-Use) Analysis of Historic Sales in Kilo Tons by Region/Country for the Years 2012 to 2019

Table 21: Adhesives (End-Use) Global Market Share Distribution by Region/Country for 2012, 2020, and 2027

Table 22: Composites (End-Use) Global Opportunity Assessment in Kilo Tons by Region/Country: 2020-2027

Table 23: Composites (End-Use) Historic Sales Analysis in Kilo Tons by Region/Country: 2012-2019

Table 24: Composites (End-Use) Percentage Share Breakdown of Global Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

Table 25: Construction (End-Use) Worldwide Sales in Kilo Tons by Region/Country: 2020-2027

Table 26: Construction (End-Use) Historic Demand Patterns in Kilo Tons by Region/Country: 2012-2019

Table 27: Construction (End-Use) Market Share Shift across Key Geographies: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

Table 28: Electrical & Electronics (End-Use) Global Market Estimates & Forecasts in Kilo Tons by Region/Country: 2020-2027

Table 29: Electrical & Electronics (End-Use) Retrospective Demand Analysis in Kilo Tons by Region/Country: 2012-2019

Table 30: Electrical & Electronics (End-Use) Market Share Breakdown by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

Table 31: Paints & Coatings (End-Use) Demand Potential Worldwide in Kilo Tons by Region/Country: 2020-2027

Table 32: Paints & Coatings (End-Use) Historic Sales Analysis in Kilo Tons by Region/Country: 2012-2019

Table 33: Paints & Coatings (End-Use) Share Breakdown Review by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

Table 34: Wind Turbine (End-Use) Worldwide Latent Demand Forecasts in Kilo Tons by Region/Country: 2020-2027

Table 35: Wind Turbine (End-Use) Global Historic Analysis in Kilo Tons by Region/Country: 2012-2019

Table 36: Wind Turbine (End-Use) Distribution of Global Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

Table 37: Other End-Uses (End-Use) Sales Estimates and Forecasts in Kilo Tons by Region/Country for the Years 2020 through 2027

Table 38: Other End-Uses (End-Use) Analysis of Historic Sales in Kilo Tons by Region/Country for the Years 2012 to 2019

Table 39: Other End-Uses (End-Use) Global Market Share Distribution by Region/Country for 2012, 2020, and 2027

III. MARKET ANALYSIS

GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS

UNITED STATES
Market Facts & Figures
US Epichlorohydrin (ECH) Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 &
2025
Market Analytics
Table 40: United States Epichlorohydrin (ECH) Latent Demand Forecasts in Kilo Tons by Application: 2020 to 2027

Table 41: Epichlorohydrin (ECH) Historic Demand Patterns in the United States by Application in Kilo Tons for 2012-2019

Table 42: Epichlorohydrin (ECH) Market Share Breakdown in the United States by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

Table 43: United States Epichlorohydrin (ECH) Latent Demand Forecasts in Kilo Tons by End-Use: 2020 to 2027

Table 44: Epichlorohydrin (ECH) Historic Demand Patterns in the United States by End-Use in Kilo Tons for 2012-2019

Table 45: Epichlorohydrin (ECH) Market Share Breakdown in the United States by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

CANADA
Table 46: Canadian Epichlorohydrin (ECH) Market Quantitative Demand Analysis in Kilo Tons by Application: 2020 to 2027

Table 47: Epichlorohydrin (ECH) Market in Canada: Summarization
of Historic Demand Patterns in Kilo Tons by Application for
2012-2019

Table 48: Canadian Epichlorohydrin (ECH) Market Share Analysis by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

Table 49: Canadian Epichlorohydrin (ECH) Market Quantitative Demand Analysis in Kilo Tons by End-Use: 2020 to 2027

Table 50: Epichlorohydrin (ECH) Market in Canada: Summarization
of Historic Demand Patterns in Kilo Tons by End-Use for
2012-2019

Table 51: Canadian Epichlorohydrin (ECH) Market Share Analysis by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

JAPAN
Table 52: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Epichlorohydrin (ECH) in Kilo Tons by Application: 2020 to 2027

Table 53: Japanese Epichlorohydrin (ECH) Market in Kilo Tons by Application: 2012-2019

Table 54: Epichlorohydrin (ECH) Market Share Shift in Japan by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

Table 55: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Epichlorohydrin (ECH) in Kilo Tons by End-Use: 2020 to 2027

Table 56: Japanese Epichlorohydrin (ECH) Market in Kilo Tons by End-Use: 2012-2019

Table 57: Epichlorohydrin (ECH) Market Share Shift in Japan by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

CHINA
Table 58: Chinese Demand for Epichlorohydrin (ECH) in Kilo Tons by Application: 2020 to 2027

Table 59: Epichlorohydrin (ECH) Market Review in China in Kilo Tons by Application: 2012-2019

Table 60: Chinese Epichlorohydrin (ECH) Market Share Breakdown by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

Table 61: Chinese Demand for Epichlorohydrin (ECH) in Kilo Tons by End-Use: 2020 to 2027

Table 62: Epichlorohydrin (ECH) Market Review in China in Kilo Tons by End-Use: 2012-2019

Table 63: Chinese Epichlorohydrin (ECH) Market Share Breakdown by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

EUROPE
Market Facts & Figures
European Epichlorohydrin (ECH) Market: Competitor Market Share
Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025
Market Analytics
Table 64: European Epichlorohydrin (ECH) Market Demand Scenario in Kilo Tons by Region/Country: 2020-2027

Table 65: Epichlorohydrin (ECH) Market in Europe: A Historic
Market Perspective in Kilo Tons by Region/Country for the
Period 2012-2019

Table 66: European Epichlorohydrin (ECH) Market Share Shift by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

Table 67: European Epichlorohydrin (ECH) Addressable Market Opportunity in Kilo Tons by Application: 2020-2027

Table 68: Epichlorohydrin (ECH) Market in Europe: Summarization
of Historic Demand in Kilo Tons by Application for the Period
2012-2019

Table 69: European Epichlorohydrin (ECH) Market Share Analysis by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

Table 70: European Epichlorohydrin (ECH) Addressable Market Opportunity in Kilo Tons by End-Use: 2020-2027

Table 71: Epichlorohydrin (ECH) Market in Europe: Summarization
of Historic Demand in Kilo Tons by End-Use for the Period
2012-2019

Table 72: European Epichlorohydrin (ECH) Market Share Analysis by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

FRANCE
Table 73: Epichlorohydrin (ECH) Quantitative Demand Analysis in France in Kilo Tons by Application: 2020-2027

Table 74: French Epichlorohydrin (ECH) Historic Market Review in Kilo Tons by Application: 2012-2019

Table 75: French Epichlorohydrin (ECH) Market Share Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by Application for 2012, 2020, and 2027

Table 76: Epichlorohydrin (ECH) Quantitative Demand Analysis in France in Kilo Tons by End-Use: 2020-2027

Table 77: French Epichlorohydrin (ECH) Historic Market Review in Kilo Tons by End-Use: 2012-2019

Table 78: French Epichlorohydrin (ECH) Market Share Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by End-Use for 2012, 2020, and 2027

GERMANY
Table 79: Epichlorohydrin (ECH) Market in Germany: Annual Sales
Estimates and Forecasts in Kilo Tons by Application for the
Period 2020-2027

Table 80: German Epichlorohydrin (ECH) Market in Retrospect in Kilo Tons by Application: 2012-2019

Table 81: Epichlorohydrin (ECH) Market Share Distribution in Germany by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

Table 82: Epichlorohydrin (ECH) Market in Germany: Annual Sales
Estimates and Forecasts in Kilo Tons by End-Use for the Period
2020-2027

Table 83: German Epichlorohydrin (ECH) Market in Retrospect in Kilo Tons by End-Use: 2012-2019

Table 84: Epichlorohydrin (ECH) Market Share Distribution in Germany by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

ITALY
Table 85: Italian Demand for Epichlorohydrin (ECH) in Kilo Tons by Application: 2020 to 2027

Table 86: Epichlorohydrin (ECH) Market Review in Italy in Kilo Tons by Application: 2012-2019

Table 87: Italian Epichlorohydrin (ECH) Market Share Breakdown by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

Table 88: Italian Demand for Epichlorohydrin (ECH) in Kilo Tons by End-Use: 2020 to 2027

Table 89: Epichlorohydrin (ECH) Market Review in Italy in Kilo Tons by End-Use: 2012-2019

Table 90: Italian Epichlorohydrin (ECH) Market Share Breakdown by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

UNITED KINGDOM
Table 91: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Epichlorohydrin (ECH) in Kilo Tons by Application: 2020 to 2027

Table 92: United Kingdom Epichlorohydrin (ECH) Market in Kilo Tons by Application: 2012-2019

Table 93: Epichlorohydrin (ECH) Market Share Shift in the United Kingdom by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

Table 94: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Epichlorohydrin (ECH) in Kilo Tons by End-Use: 2020 to 2027

Table 95: United Kingdom Epichlorohydrin (ECH) Market in Kilo Tons by End-Use: 2012-2019

Table 96: Epichlorohydrin (ECH) Market Share Shift in the United Kingdom by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

SPAIN
Table 97: Spanish Epichlorohydrin (ECH) Market Quantitative Demand Analysis in Kilo Tons by Application: 2020 to 2027

Table 98: Epichlorohydrin (ECH) Market in Spain: Summarization
of Historic Demand Patterns in Kilo Tons by Application for
2012-2019

Table 99: Spanish Epichlorohydrin (ECH) Market Share Analysis by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

Table 100: Spanish Epichlorohydrin (ECH) Market Quantitative Demand Analysis in Kilo Tons by End-Use: 2020 to 2027

Table 101: Epichlorohydrin (ECH) Market in Spain: Summarization
of Historic Demand Patterns in Kilo Tons by End-Use for
2012-2019

Table 102: Spanish Epichlorohydrin (ECH) Market Share Analysis by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

RUSSIA
Table 103: Russian Epichlorohydrin (ECH) Latent Demand Forecasts in Kilo Tons by Application: 2020 to 2027

Table 104: Epichlorohydrin (ECH) Historic Demand Patterns in Russia by Application in Kilo Tons for 2012-2019

Table 105: Epichlorohydrin (ECH) Market Share Breakdown in Russia by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

Table 106: Russian Epichlorohydrin (ECH) Latent Demand Forecasts in Kilo Tons by End-Use: 2020 to 2027

Table 107: Epichlorohydrin (ECH) Historic Demand Patterns in Russia by End-Use in Kilo Tons for 2012-2019

Table 108: Epichlorohydrin (ECH) Market Share Breakdown in Russia by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

REST OF EUROPE
Table 109: Rest of Europe Epichlorohydrin (ECH) Addressable Market Opportunity in Kilo Tons by Application: 2020-2027

Table 110: Epichlorohydrin (ECH) Market in Rest of Europe:
Summarization of Historic Demand in Kilo Tons by Application
for the Period 2012-2019

Table 111: Rest of Europe Epichlorohydrin (ECH) Market Share Analysis by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

Table 112: Rest of Europe Epichlorohydrin (ECH) Addressable Market Opportunity in Kilo Tons by End-Use: 2020-2027

Table 113: Epichlorohydrin (ECH) Market in Rest of Europe:
Summarization of Historic Demand in Kilo Tons by End-Use for
the Period 2012-2019

Table 114: Rest of Europe Epichlorohydrin (ECH) Market Share Analysis by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 115: Asia-Pacific Epichlorohydrin (ECH) Market Estimates and Forecasts in Kilo Tons by Region/Country: 2020-2027

Table 116: Epichlorohydrin (ECH) Market in Asia-Pacific:
Historic Market Analysis in Kilo Tons by Region/Country for the
Period 2012-2019

Table 117: Asia-Pacific Epichlorohydrin (ECH) Market Share Analysis by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

Table 118: Epichlorohydrin (ECH) Quantitative Demand Analysis in Asia-Pacific in Kilo Tons by Application: 2020-2027

Table 119: Asia-Pacific Epichlorohydrin (ECH) Historic Market Review in Kilo Tons by Application: 2012-2019

Table 120: Asia-Pacific Epichlorohydrin (ECH) Market Share
Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by Application for 2012, 2020,
and 2027

Table 121: Epichlorohydrin (ECH) Quantitative Demand Analysis in Asia-Pacific in Kilo Tons by End-Use: 2020-2027

Table 122: Asia-Pacific Epichlorohydrin (ECH) Historic Market Review in Kilo Tons by End-Use: 2012-2019

Table 123: Asia-Pacific Epichlorohydrin (ECH) Market Share
Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by End-Use for 2012, 2020, and
2027

AUSTRALIA
Table 124: Epichlorohydrin (ECH) Market in Australia: Annual
Sales Estimates and Forecasts in Kilo Tons by Application for
the Period 2020-2027

Table 125: Australian Epichlorohydrin (ECH) Market in Retrospect in Kilo Tons by Application: 2012-2019

Table 126: Epichlorohydrin (ECH) Market Share Distribution in Australia by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

Table 127: Epichlorohydrin (ECH) Market in Australia: Annual
Sales Estimates and Forecasts in Kilo Tons by End-Use for the
Period 2020-2027

Table 128: Australian Epichlorohydrin (ECH) Market in Retrospect in Kilo Tons by End-Use: 2012-2019

Table 129: Epichlorohydrin (ECH) Market Share Distribution in Australia by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

INDIA
Table 130: Indian Epichlorohydrin (ECH) Market Quantitative Demand Analysis in Kilo Tons by Application: 2020 to 2027

Table 131: Epichlorohydrin (ECH) Market in India: Summarization
of Historic Demand Patterns in Kilo Tons by Application for
2012-2019

Table 132: Indian Epichlorohydrin (ECH) Market Share Analysis by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

Table 133: Indian Epichlorohydrin (ECH) Market Quantitative Demand Analysis in Kilo Tons by End-Use: 2020 to 2027

Table 134: Epichlorohydrin (ECH) Market in India: Summarization
of Historic Demand Patterns in Kilo Tons by End-Use for
2012-2019

Table 135: Indian Epichlorohydrin (ECH) Market Share Analysis by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

SOUTH KOREA
Table 136: Epichlorohydrin (ECH) Market in South Korea: Recent
Past, Current and Future Analysis in Kilo Tons by Application
for the Period 2018-2027

Table 137: South Korean Epichlorohydrin (ECH) Historic Market Analysis in Kilo Tons by Application: 2012-2019

Table 138: Epichlorohydrin (ECH) Market Share Distribution in South Korea by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

Table 139: Epichlorohydrin (ECH) Market in South Korea: Recent
Past, Current and Future Analysis in Kilo Tons by End-Use for
the Period 2018-2027

Table 140: South Korean Epichlorohydrin (ECH) Historic Market Analysis in Kilo Tons by End-Use: 2012-2019

Table 141: Epichlorohydrin (ECH) Market Share Distribution in South Korea by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 142: Rest of Asia-Pacific Demand Estimates and Forecasts
for Epichlorohydrin (ECH) in Kilo Tons by Application: 2020 to
2027

Table 143: Rest of Asia-Pacific Epichlorohydrin (ECH) Market in Kilo Tons by Application: 2012-2019

Table 144: Epichlorohydrin (ECH) Market Share Shift in Rest of Asia-Pacific by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

Table 145: Rest of Asia-Pacific Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Epichlorohydrin (ECH) in Kilo Tons by End-Use: 2020 to 2027

Table 146: Rest of Asia-Pacific Epichlorohydrin (ECH) Market in Kilo Tons by End-Use: 2012-2019

Table 147: Epichlorohydrin (ECH) Market Share Shift in Rest of Asia-Pacific by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

LATIN AMERICA
Table 148: Latin American Epichlorohydrin (ECH) Market Trends by Region/Country in Kilo Tons: 2020-2027

Table 149: Epichlorohydrin (ECH) Market in Latin America in
Kilo Tons by Region/Country: A Historic Perspective for the
Period 2012-2019

Table 150: Latin American Epichlorohydrin (ECH) Market
Percentage Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2012, 2020,
and 2027

Table 151: Latin American Demand for Epichlorohydrin (ECH) in Kilo Tons by Application: 2020 to 2027

Table 152: Epichlorohydrin (ECH) Market Review in Latin America in Kilo Tons by Application: 2012-2019

Table 153: Latin American Epichlorohydrin (ECH) Market Share Breakdown by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

Table 154: Latin American Demand for Epichlorohydrin (ECH) in Kilo Tons by End-Use: 2020 to 2027

Table 155: Epichlorohydrin (ECH) Market Review in Latin America in Kilo Tons by End-Use: 2012-2019

Table 156: Latin American Epichlorohydrin (ECH) Market Share Breakdown by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

ARGENTINA
Table 157: Argentinean Epichlorohydrin (ECH) Addressable Market Opportunity in Kilo Tons by Application: 2020-2027

Table 158: Epichlorohydrin (ECH) Market in Argentina:
Summarization of Historic Demand in Kilo Tons by Application
for the Period 2012-2019

Table 159: Argentinean Epichlorohydrin (ECH) Market Share Analysis by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

Table 160: Argentinean Epichlorohydrin (ECH) Addressable Market Opportunity in Kilo Tons by End-Use: 2020-2027

Table 161: Epichlorohydrin (ECH) Market in Argentina:
Summarization of Historic Demand in Kilo Tons by End-Use for
the Period 2012-2019

Table 162: Argentinean Epichlorohydrin (ECH) Market Share Analysis by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

BRAZIL
Table 163: Epichlorohydrin (ECH) Quantitative Demand Analysis in Brazil in Kilo Tons by Application: 2020-2027

Table 164: Brazilian Epichlorohydrin (ECH) Historic Market Review in Kilo Tons by Application: 2012-2019

Table 165: Brazilian Epichlorohydrin (ECH) Market Share
Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by Application for 2012, 2020,
and 2027

Table 166: Epichlorohydrin (ECH) Quantitative Demand Analysis in Brazil in Kilo Tons by End-Use: 2020-2027

Table 167: Brazilian Epichlorohydrin (ECH) Historic Market Review in Kilo Tons by End-Use: 2012-2019

Table 168: Brazilian Epichlorohydrin (ECH) Market Share
Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by End-Use for 2012, 2020, and
2027

MEXICO
Table 169: Epichlorohydrin (ECH) Market in Mexico: Annual Sales
Estimates and Forecasts in Kilo Tons by Application for the
Period 2020-2027

Table 170: Mexican Epichlorohydrin (ECH) Market in Retrospect in Kilo Tons by Application: 2012-2019

Table 171: Epichlorohydrin (ECH) Market Share Distribution in Mexico by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

Table 172: Epichlorohydrin (ECH) Market in Mexico: Annual Sales
Estimates and Forecasts in Kilo Tons by End-Use for the Period
2020-2027

Table 173: Mexican Epichlorohydrin (ECH) Market in Retrospect in Kilo Tons by End-Use: 2012-2019

Table 174: Epichlorohydrin (ECH) Market Share Distribution in Mexico by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

REST OF LATIN AMERICA
Table 175: Rest of Latin America Epichlorohydrin (ECH) Latent Demand Forecasts in Kilo Tons by Application: 2020 to 2027

Table 176: Epichlorohydrin (ECH) Historic Demand Patterns in Rest of Latin America by Application in Kilo Tons for 2012-2019

Table 177: Epichlorohydrin (ECH) Market Share Breakdown in Rest of Latin America by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

Table 178: Rest of Latin America Epichlorohydrin (ECH) Latent Demand Forecasts in Kilo Tons by End-Use: 2020 to 2027

Table 179: Epichlorohydrin (ECH) Historic Demand Patterns in Rest of Latin America by End-Use in Kilo Tons for 2012-2019

Table 180: Epichlorohydrin (ECH) Market Share Breakdown in Rest of Latin America by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

MIDDLE EAST
Table 181: The Middle East Epichlorohydrin (ECH) Market
Estimates and Forecasts in Kilo Tons by Region/Country:
2020-2027

Table 182: Epichlorohydrin (ECH) Market in the Middle East by Region/Country in Kilo Tons: 2012-2019

Table 183: The Middle East Epichlorohydrin (ECH) Market Share Breakdown by Region/Country: 2012, 2020, and 2027

Table 184: The Middle East Epichlorohydrin (ECH) Market Quantitative Demand Analysis in Kilo Tons by Application: 2020 to 2027

Table 185: Epichlorohydrin (ECH) Market in the Middle East:
Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in Kilo Tons by
Application for 2012-2019

Table 186: The Middle East Epichlorohydrin (ECH) Market Share Analysis by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

Table 187: The Middle East Epichlorohydrin (ECH) Market
Quantitative Demand Analysis in Kilo Tons by End-Use: 2020 to
2027

Table 188: Epichlorohydrin (ECH) Market in the Middle East:
Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in Kilo Tons by
End-Use for 2012-2019

Table 189: The Middle East Epichlorohydrin (ECH) Market Share Analysis by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

IRAN
Table 190: Iranian Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Epichlorohydrin (ECH) in Kilo Tons by Application: 2020 to 2027

Table 191: Iranian Epichlorohydrin (ECH) Market in Kilo Tons by Application: 2012-2019

Table 192: Epichlorohydrin (ECH) Market Share Shift in Iran by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

Table 193: Iranian Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Epichlorohydrin (ECH) in Kilo Tons by End-Use: 2020 to 2027

Table 194: Iranian Epichlorohydrin (ECH) Market in Kilo Tons by End-Use: 2012-2019

Table 195: Epichlorohydrin (ECH) Market Share Shift in Iran by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

ISRAEL
Table 196: Israeli Epichlorohydrin (ECH) Addressable Market Opportunity in Kilo Tons by Application: 2020-2027

Table 197: Epichlorohydrin (ECH) Market in Israel:
Summarization of Historic Demand in Kilo Tons by Application
for the Period 2012-2019

Table 198: Israeli Epichlorohydrin (ECH) Market Share Analysis by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

Table 199: Israeli Epichlorohydrin (ECH) Addressable Market Opportunity in Kilo Tons by End-Use: 2020-2027

Table 200: Epichlorohydrin (ECH) Market in Israel:
Summarization of Historic Demand in Kilo Tons by End-Use for
the Period 2012-2019

Table 201: Israeli Epichlorohydrin (ECH) Market Share Analysis by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

SAUDI ARABIA
Table 202: Saudi Arabian Demand for Epichlorohydrin (ECH) in Kilo Tons by Application: 2020 to 2027

Table 203: Epichlorohydrin (ECH) Market Review in Saudi Arabia in Kilo Tons by Application: 2012-2019

Table 204: Saudi Arabian Epichlorohydrin (ECH) Market Share Breakdown by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

Table 205: Saudi Arabian Demand for Epichlorohydrin (ECH) in Kilo Tons by End-Use: 2020 to 2027

Table 206: Epichlorohydrin (ECH) Market Review in Saudi Arabia in Kilo Tons by End-Use: 2012-2019

Table 207: Saudi Arabian Epichlorohydrin (ECH) Market Share Breakdown by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
Table 208: Epichlorohydrin (ECH) Market in the United Arab
Emirates: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in Kilo Tons
by Application for the Period 2018-2027

Table 209: United Arab Emirates Epichlorohydrin (ECH) Historic Market Analysis in Kilo Tons by Application: 2012-2019

Table 210: Epichlorohydrin (ECH) Market Share Distribution in United Arab Emirates by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

Table 211: Epichlorohydrin (ECH) Market in the United Arab
Emirates: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in Kilo Tons
by End-Use for the Period 2018-2027

Table 212: United Arab Emirates Epichlorohydrin (ECH) Historic Market Analysis in Kilo Tons by End-Use: 2012-2019

Table 213: Epichlorohydrin (ECH) Market Share Distribution in United Arab Emirates by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

REST OF MIDDLE EAST
Table 214: Epichlorohydrin (ECH) Market in Rest of Middle East:
Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in Kilo Tons by
Application for the Period 2020-2027

Table 215: Rest of Middle East Epichlorohydrin (ECH) Market in Retrospect in Kilo Tons by Application: 2012-2019

Table 216: Epichlorohydrin (ECH) Market Share Distribution in Rest of Middle East by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

Table 217: Epichlorohydrin (ECH) Market in Rest of Middle East:
Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in Kilo Tons by End-Use
for the Period 2020-2027

Table 218: Rest of Middle East Epichlorohydrin (ECH) Market in Retrospect in Kilo Tons by End-Use: 2012-2019

Table 219: Epichlorohydrin (ECH) Market Share Distribution in Rest of Middle East by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

AFRICA
Table 220: African Epichlorohydrin (ECH) Latent Demand Forecasts in Kilo Tons by Application: 2020 to 2027

Table 221: Epichlorohydrin (ECH) Historic Demand Patterns in Africa by Application in Kilo Tons for 2012-2019

Table 222: Epichlorohydrin (ECH) Market Share Breakdown in Africa by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

Table 223: African Epichlorohydrin (ECH) Latent Demand Forecasts in Kilo Tons by End-Use: 2020 to 2027

Table 224: Epichlorohydrin (ECH) Historic Demand Patterns in Africa by End-Use in Kilo Tons for 2012-2019

Table 225: Epichlorohydrin (ECH) Market Share Breakdown in Africa by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

IV. COMPETITION
Total Companies Profiled: 38
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05899439/?utm_source=GNW

About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.

__________________________

Clare: clare@reportlinker.com
US: (339)-368-6001
Intl: +1 339-368-6001