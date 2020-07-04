New York, July 04, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Energy Efficient Low Horsepower AC Motors Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05899426/?utm_source=GNW

7 Billion by the end of the analysis period. An unusual period in history, the coronavirus pandemic has unleashed a series of unprecedented events affecting every industry. The Synchronous market will be reset to a new normal which going forwards in a post COVID-19 era will be continuously redefined and redesigned. Staying on top of trends and accurate analysis is paramount now more than ever to manage uncertainty, change and continuously adapt to new and evolving market conditions.



As part of the new emerging geographic scenario, the United States is forecast to readjust to a 9.1% CAGR. Within Europe, the region worst hit by the pandemic, Germany will add over US$1.8 Billion to the region’s size over the next 7 to 8 years. In addition, over US$1.6 Billion worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of European markets. In Japan, the Synchronous segment will reach a market size of US$1.6 Billion by the close of the analysis period. Blamed for the pandemic, significant political and economic challenges confront China. Amid the growing push for decoupling and economic distancing, the changing relationship between China and the rest of the world will influence competition and opportunities in the Energy Efficient Low Horsepower AC Motors market. Against this backdrop and the changing geopolitical, business and consumer sentiments, the world’s second largest economy will grow at 14.9% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$10.3 Billion in terms of addressable market opportunity. Continuous monitoring for emerging signs of a possible new world order post-COVID-19 crisis is a must for aspiring businesses and their astute leaders seeking to find success in the now changing Energy Efficient Low Horsepower AC Motors market landscape. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.



Competitors identified in this market include, among others, ABB Ltd.; Bosch Rexroth AG; Crompton Greaves Ltd.; Emerson Electric Company; General Electric Company; Honeywell International, Inc.; Johnson Electric Group; Kirloskar Electric Co., Ltd.; Leeson Electric Corporation; Magnetek, Inc.; Marathon Electric India Pvt.Ltd; Mitsubishi Electric Corporation; Nidec Motor Corporation; Power Efficiency Corporation; Regal Beloit Corporation; Schneider Electric SA; Siemens AG; Toshiba Corporation; UQM Technologies, Inc.; WEG SA; Wellington Drive Technologies Limited





I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW



Global Competitor Market Shares

Energy Efficient Low Horsepower AC Motors Competitor Market

Share Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2025

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE



