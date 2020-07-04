New York, July 04, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Electrochromic Glass and Devices Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05899414/?utm_source=GNW

An unusual period in history, the coronavirus pandemic has unleashed a series of unprecedented events affecting every industry. The Mirrors market will be reset to a new normal which going forwards in a post COVID-19 era will be continuously redefined and redesigned. Staying on top of trends and accurate analysis is paramount now more than ever to manage uncertainty, change and continuously adapt to new and evolving market conditions.



As part of the new emerging geographic scenario, the United States is forecast to readjust to a 11.1% CAGR. Within Europe, the region worst hit by the pandemic, Germany will add over US$93.6 Million to the region’s size over the next 7 to 8 years. In addition, over US$84.7 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of European markets. In Japan, the Mirrors segment will reach a market size of US$4.3 Million by the close of the analysis period. Blamed for the pandemic, significant political and economic challenges confront China. Amid the growing push for decoupling and economic distancing, the changing relationship between China and the rest of the world will influence competition and opportunities in the Electrochromic Glass and Devices market. Against this backdrop and the changing geopolitical, business and consumer sentiments, the world’s second largest economy will grow at 17.2% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$494.1 Million in terms of addressable market opportunity. Continuous monitoring for emerging signs of a possible new world order post-COVID-19 crisis is a must for aspiring businesses and their astute leaders seeking to find success in the now changing Electrochromic Glass and Devices market landscape. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.



Competitors identified in this market include, among others, Asahi Glass Co., Ltd.; Chromogenics; EControl-Glas GmbH & Co. KG; Gentex Corporation; Gesimat GmbH; Guardian Industries Corporation; Magna International, Inc.; PPG Industries, Inc.; RavenWindow; SAGE Electrochromics, Inc.; View, Inc.





Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05899414/?utm_source=GNW







I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW



Global Competitor Market Shares

Electrochromic Glass and Devices Competitor Market Share

Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2025

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE



Table 1: Electrochromic Glass and Devices Global Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country:

2020-2027



Table 2: Electrochromic Glass and Devices Market Share Shift across Key Geographies Worldwide: 2020 VS 2027



Table 3: Mirrors (Product) World Market by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2020 to 2027



Table 4: Mirrors (Product) Market Share Breakdown of Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2020 VS 2027



Table 5: Displays (Product) Potential Growth Markets Worldwide in US$ Thousand: 2020 to 2027



Table 6: Displays (Product) Market Sales Breakdown by Region/Country in Percentage: 2020 VS 2027



Table 7: Windows (Product) Geographic Market Spread Worldwide in US$ Thousand: 2020 to 2027



Table 8: Windows (Product) Market Share Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2020 VS 2027



Table 9: Other Products (Product) World Market Estimates and Forecasts by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2020 to 2027



Table 10: Other Products (Product) Market Share Breakdown by Region/Country: 2020 VS 2027



Table 11: Residential (Application) Worldwide Latent Demand Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 12: Residential (Application) Distribution of Global Sales by Region/Country: 2020 VS 2027



Table 13: Transportation (Application) Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country for the Years 2020 through 2027



Table 14: Transportation (Application) Global Market Share Distribution by Region/Country for 2020 and 2027



Table 15: Commercial (Application) Global Opportunity Assessment in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 16: Commercial (Application) Percentage Share Breakdown of Global Sales by Region/Country: 2020 VS 2027



Table 17: Other Applications (Application) Worldwide Sales in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 18: Other Applications (Application) Market Share Shift across Key Geographies: 2020 VS 2027



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

Market Facts & Figures

US Electrochromic Glass and Devices Market Share (in %) by

Company: 2019 & 2025

Market Analytics

Table 19: United States Electrochromic Glass and Devices Market

Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Product: 2020 to

2027



Table 20: United States Electrochromic Glass and Devices Market Share Breakdown by Product: 2020 VS 2027



Table 21: United States Electrochromic Glass and Devices Latent Demand Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 22: Electrochromic Glass and Devices Market Share Breakdown in the United States by Application: 2020 VS 2027



CANADA

Table 23: Canadian Electrochromic Glass and Devices Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Product: 2020 to

2027



Table 24: Electrochromic Glass and Devices Market in Canada:

Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Product for 2020 and

2027



Table 25: Canadian Electrochromic Glass and Devices Market

Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Thousand by Application:

2020 to 2027



Table 26: Canadian Electrochromic Glass and Devices Market Share Analysis by Application: 2020 VS 2027



JAPAN

Table 27: Japanese Market for Electrochromic Glass and Devices:

Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by

Product for the Period 2020-2027



Table 28: Japanese Electrochromic Glass and Devices Market Share Analysis by Product: 2020 VS 2027



Table 29: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for

Electrochromic Glass and Devices in US$ Thousand by

Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 30: Electrochromic Glass and Devices Market Share Shift in Japan by Application: 2020 VS 2027



CHINA

Table 31: Chinese Electrochromic Glass and Devices Market

Growth Prospects in US$ Thousand by Product for the Period

2020-2027



Table 32: Chinese Electrochromic Glass and Devices Market by Product: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2020 and 2027



Table 33: Chinese Demand for Electrochromic Glass and Devices in US$ Thousand by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 34: Chinese Electrochromic Glass and Devices Market Share Breakdown by Application: 2020 VS 2027



EUROPE

Market Facts & Figures

European Electrochromic Glass and Devices Market: Competitor

Market Share Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025

Market Analytics

Table 35: European Electrochromic Glass and Devices Market Demand Scenario in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2018-2025



Table 36: European Electrochromic Glass and Devices Market Share Shift by Region/Country: 2020 VS 2027



Table 37: European Electrochromic Glass and Devices Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Product: 2020-2027



Table 38: European Electrochromic Glass and Devices Market Share Breakdown by Product: 2020 VS 2027



Table 39: European Electrochromic Glass and Devices Addressable Market Opportunity in US$ Thousand by Application: 2020-2027



Table 40: European Electrochromic Glass and Devices Market Share Analysis by Application: 2020 VS 2027



FRANCE

Table 41: Electrochromic Glass and Devices Market in France by

Product: Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 42: French Electrochromic Glass and Devices Market Share Analysis by Product: 2020 VS 2027



Table 43: Electrochromic Glass and Devices Quantitative Demand Analysis in France in US$ Thousand by Application: 2020-2027



Table 44: French Electrochromic Glass and Devices Market Share Analysis: A 7-Year Perspective by Application for 2020 and 2027



GERMANY

Table 45: Electrochromic Glass and Devices Market in Germany:

Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by

Product for the Period 2020-2027



Table 46: German Electrochromic Glass and Devices Market Share Breakdown by Product: 2020 VS 2027



Table 47: Electrochromic Glass and Devices Market in Germany:

Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by

Application for the Period 2020-2027



Table 48: Electrochromic Glass and Devices Market Share Distribution in Germany by Application: 2020 VS 2027



ITALY

Table 49: Italian Electrochromic Glass and Devices Market

Growth Prospects in US$ Thousand by Product for the Period

2020-2027



Table 50: Italian Electrochromic Glass and Devices Market by Product: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2020 and 2027



Table 51: Italian Demand for Electrochromic Glass and Devices in US$ Thousand by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 52: Italian Electrochromic Glass and Devices Market Share Breakdown by Application: 2020 VS 2027



UNITED KINGDOM

Table 53: United Kingdom Market for Electrochromic Glass and

Devices: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand

by Product for the Period 2020-2027



Table 54: United Kingdom Electrochromic Glass and Devices Market Share Analysis by Product: 2020 VS 2027



Table 55: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for

Electrochromic Glass and Devices in US$ Thousand by

Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 56: Electrochromic Glass and Devices Market Share Shift in the United Kingdom by Application: 2020 VS 2027



SPAIN

Table 57: Spanish Electrochromic Glass and Devices Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Product: 2020 to

2027



Table 58: Electrochromic Glass and Devices Market in Spain:

Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Product for 2020 and

2027



Table 59: Spanish Electrochromic Glass and Devices Market

Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Thousand by Application:

2020 to 2027



Table 60: Spanish Electrochromic Glass and Devices Market Share Analysis by Application: 2020 VS 2027



RUSSIA

Table 61: Russian Electrochromic Glass and Devices Market

Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Product: 2020 to

2027



Table 62: Russian Electrochromic Glass and Devices Market Share Breakdown by Product: 2020 VS 2027



Table 63: Russian Electrochromic Glass and Devices Latent Demand Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 64: Electrochromic Glass and Devices Market Share Breakdown in Russia by Application: 2020 VS 2027



REST OF EUROPE

Table 65: Rest of Europe Electrochromic Glass and Devices

Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Product:

2020-2027



Table 66: Rest of Europe Electrochromic Glass and Devices Market Share Breakdown by Product: 2020 VS 2027



Table 67: Rest of Europe Electrochromic Glass and Devices

Addressable Market Opportunity in US$ Thousand by Application:

2020-2027



Table 68: Rest of Europe Electrochromic Glass and Devices Market Share Analysis by Application: 2020 VS 2027



ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 69: Asia-Pacific Electrochromic Glass and Devices Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country:

2020-2027



Table 70: Asia-Pacific Electrochromic Glass and Devices Market Share Analysis by Region/Country: 2020 VS 2027



Table 71: Electrochromic Glass and Devices Market in

Asia-Pacific by Product: Estimates and Projections in US$

Thousand for the Period 2020-2027



Table 72: Asia-Pacific Electrochromic Glass and Devices Market Share Analysis by Product: 2020 VS 2027



Table 73: Electrochromic Glass and Devices Quantitative Demand

Analysis in Asia-Pacific in US$ Thousand by Application:

2020-2027



Table 74: Asia-Pacific Electrochromic Glass and Devices Market Share Analysis: A 7-Year Perspective by Application for 2020 and 2027



AUSTRALIA

Table 75: Electrochromic Glass and Devices Market in Australia:

Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by

Product for the Period 2020-2027



Table 76: Australian Electrochromic Glass and Devices Market Share Breakdown by Product: 2020 VS 2027



Table 77: Electrochromic Glass and Devices Market in Australia:

Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by

Application for the Period 2020-2027



Table 78: Electrochromic Glass and Devices Market Share Distribution in Australia by Application: 2020 VS 2027



INDIA

Table 79: Indian Electrochromic Glass and Devices Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Product: 2020 to

2027



Table 80: Electrochromic Glass and Devices Market in India:

Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Product for 2020 and

2027



Table 81: Indian Electrochromic Glass and Devices Market

Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Thousand by Application:

2020 to 2027



Table 82: Indian Electrochromic Glass and Devices Market Share Analysis by Application: 2020 VS 2027



SOUTH KOREA

Table 83: Electrochromic Glass and Devices Market in South

Korea: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand

by Product for the Period 2020-2027



Table 84: Electrochromic Glass and Devices Market Share Distribution in South Korea by Product: 2020 VS 2027



Table 85: Electrochromic Glass and Devices Market in South

Korea: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand

by Application for the Period 2020-2027



Table 86: Electrochromic Glass and Devices Market Share Distribution in South Korea by Application: 2020 VS 2027



REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 87: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Electrochromic Glass

and Devices: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$

Thousand by Product for the Period 2020-2027



Table 88: Rest of Asia-Pacific Electrochromic Glass and Devices Market Share Analysis by Product: 2020 VS 2027



Table 89: Rest of Asia-Pacific Demand Estimates and Forecasts

for Electrochromic Glass and Devices in US$ Thousand by

Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 90: Electrochromic Glass and Devices Market Share Shift in Rest of Asia-Pacific by Application: 2020 VS 2027



LATIN AMERICA

Table 91: Latin American Electrochromic Glass and Devices Market Trends by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2020-2027



Table 92: Latin American Electrochromic Glass and Devices Market Percentage Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2020 and 2027



Table 93: Latin American Electrochromic Glass and Devices

Market Growth Prospects in US$ Thousand by Product for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 94: Latin American Electrochromic Glass and Devices

Market by Product: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2020 and

2027



Table 95: Latin American Demand for Electrochromic Glass and Devices in US$ Thousand by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 96: Latin American Electrochromic Glass and Devices Market Share Breakdown by Application: 2020 VS 2027



ARGENTINA

Table 97: Argentinean Electrochromic Glass and Devices Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Product: 2020-2027



Table 98: Argentinean Electrochromic Glass and Devices Market Share Breakdown by Product: 2020 VS 2027



Table 99: Argentinean Electrochromic Glass and Devices

Addressable Market Opportunity in US$ Thousand by Application:

2020-2027



Table 100: Argentinean Electrochromic Glass and Devices Market Share Analysis by Application: 2020 VS 2027



BRAZIL

Table 101: Electrochromic Glass and Devices Market in Brazil by

Product: Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 102: Brazilian Electrochromic Glass and Devices Market Share Analysis by Product: 2020 VS 2027



Table 103: Electrochromic Glass and Devices Quantitative Demand Analysis in Brazil in US$ Thousand by Application: 2020-2027



Table 104: Brazilian Electrochromic Glass and Devices Market Share Analysis: A 7-Year Perspective by Application for 2020 and 2027



MEXICO

Table 105: Electrochromic Glass and Devices Market in Mexico:

Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by

Product for the Period 2020-2027



Table 106: Mexican Electrochromic Glass and Devices Market Share Breakdown by Product: 2020 VS 2027



Table 107: Electrochromic Glass and Devices Market in Mexico:

Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by

Application for the Period 2020-2027



Table 108: Electrochromic Glass and Devices Market Share Distribution in Mexico by Application: 2020 VS 2027



REST OF LATIN AMERICA

Table 109: Rest of Latin America Electrochromic Glass and

Devices Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by

Product: 2020 to 2027



Table 110: Rest of Latin America Electrochromic Glass and Devices Market Share Breakdown by Product: 2020 VS 2027



Table 111: Rest of Latin America Electrochromic Glass and

Devices Latent Demand Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Application:

2020 to 2027



Table 112: Electrochromic Glass and Devices Market Share Breakdown in Rest of Latin America by Application: 2020 VS 2027



MIDDLE EAST

Table 113: The Middle East Electrochromic Glass and Devices

Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by

Region/Country: 2018-2025



Table 114: The Middle East Electrochromic Glass and Devices Market Share Breakdown by Region/Country: 2020 and 2027



Table 115: The Middle East Electrochromic Glass and Devices Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Product: 2020 to 2027



Table 116: Electrochromic Glass and Devices Market in the

Middle East: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Product for

2020 and 2027



Table 117: The Middle East Electrochromic Glass and Devices

Market Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Thousand by

Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 118: The Middle East Electrochromic Glass and Devices Market Share Analysis by Application: 2020 VS 2027



IRAN

Table 119: Iranian Market for Electrochromic Glass and Devices:

Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by

Product for the Period 2020-2027



Table 120: Iranian Electrochromic Glass and Devices Market Share Analysis by Product: 2020 VS 2027



Table 121: Iranian Demand Estimates and Forecasts for

Electrochromic Glass and Devices in US$ Thousand by

Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 122: Electrochromic Glass and Devices Market Share Shift in Iran by Application: 2020 VS 2027



ISRAEL

Table 123: Israeli Electrochromic Glass and Devices Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Product: 2020-2027



Table 124: Israeli Electrochromic Glass and Devices Market Share Breakdown by Product: 2020 VS 2027



Table 125: Israeli Electrochromic Glass and Devices Addressable Market Opportunity in US$ Thousand by Application: 2020-2027



Table 126: Israeli Electrochromic Glass and Devices Market Share Analysis by Application: 2020 VS 2027



SAUDI ARABIA

Table 127: Saudi Arabian Electrochromic Glass and Devices

Market Growth Prospects in US$ Thousand by Product for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 128: Saudi Arabian Electrochromic Glass and Devices

Market by Product: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2020 and

2027



Table 129: Saudi Arabian Demand for Electrochromic Glass and Devices in US$ Thousand by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 130: Saudi Arabian Electrochromic Glass and Devices Market Share Breakdown by Application: 2020 VS 2027



UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

Table 131: Electrochromic Glass and Devices Market in the

United Arab Emirates: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis

in US$ Thousand by Product for the Period 2020-2027



Table 132: Electrochromic Glass and Devices Market Share Distribution in United Arab Emirates by Product: 2020 VS 2027



Table 133: Electrochromic Glass and Devices Market in the

United Arab Emirates: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis

in US$ Thousand by Application for the Period 2020-2027



Table 134: Electrochromic Glass and Devices Market Share

Distribution in United Arab Emirates by Application: 2020 VS

2027



REST OF MIDDLE EAST

Table 135: Electrochromic Glass and Devices Market in Rest of

Middle East: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$

Thousand by Product for the Period 2020-2027



Table 136: Rest of Middle East Electrochromic Glass and Devices Market Share Breakdown by Product: 2020 VS 2027



Table 137: Electrochromic Glass and Devices Market in Rest of

Middle East: Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$

Thousand by Application for the Period 2020-2027



Table 138: Electrochromic Glass and Devices Market Share

Distribution in Rest of Middle East by Application: 2020 VS

2027



AFRICA

Table 139: African Electrochromic Glass and Devices Market

Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Product: 2020 to

2027



Table 140: African Electrochromic Glass and Devices Market Share Breakdown by Product: 2020 VS 2027



Table 141: African Electrochromic Glass and Devices Latent Demand Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 142: Electrochromic Glass and Devices Market Share Breakdown in Africa by Application: 2020 VS 2027



IV. COMPETITION

Total Companies Profiled: 43

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05899414/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001