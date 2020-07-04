New York, July 04, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Off-grid Solar Power Systems Market 2020-2024" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05308366/?utm_source=GNW

Our reports on off-grid solar power systems market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the high cost of grid expansion, need for increasing energy accessibility, and higher adoption of hybrid power systems. In addition, high cost of grid expansion is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.

The off-grid solar power systems market analysis includes application segment and geographic landscapes



The off-grid solar power systems market is segmented as below:

By Application

• Non-residential

• Residential



By Geographic Landscapes

• APAC

• Europe

• MEA

• North America

• South America



This study identifies the growing pay-as-you-go (PAYG) model as one of the prime reasons driving the off-grid solar power systems market growth during the next few years. Also, increasing grid electrification, and continuous decline in technology costs will lead to sizable demand in the market.

The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters.

• Off-grid solar power systems market sizing

• Off-grid solar power systems market forecast

• Off-grid solar power systems market industry analysis"





