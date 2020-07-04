New York, July 04, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Construction Machinery Market 2020-2024" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05273089/?utm_source=GNW

Our reports on construction machinery market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by expanding manufacturing facilities and new product launches. In addition, increased investment in infrastructure is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.

The construction machinery market analysis includes product segment and geographic landscape.



The construction machinery market is segmented as below:

By Product

• Earthmoving machinery

• Material handling machinery

• Concrete and road construction machinery

• Other machinery



By Geographic Landscapes

• APAC

• North America

• Europe

• South America

• MEA



This study identifies the increase in strategic acquisitions and partnerships as one of the prime reasons driving the construction machinery market growth during the next few years. Also, the trend of construction equipment rentals and growing trend of mixed-use developments will lead to sizable demand in the market.

The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our construction machinery market covers the following areas:

• Construction machinery market sizing

• Construction machinery market forecast

• Construction machinery market industry analysis





