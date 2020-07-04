New York, July 04, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Synthetic Biology Market 2020-2024" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05273084/?utm_source=GNW

Our reports on the synthetic biology market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the growing application spheres leading to adoption of synthetic biology and increasing demand for synthetic genes & synthetic cells.

The synthetic biology market analysis includes application segment and geographic landscape.



The synthetic biology market is segmented as below:

By Application

• Healthcare

• Industrial

• Food and agriculture

• Others



By Geographic Landscapes

• North America

• Europe

• Asia

• ROW



This study identifies the rising investment in synthetic biology processes and techniques as one of the prime reasons driving the synthetic biology market growth during the next few years.

The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our synthetic biology market covers the following areas:

• Synthetic biology market sizing

• Synthetic biology market forecast

• Synthetic biology market industry analysis





Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05273084/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001